A Million Bottles a Minute: World's Plastic Binge 'As Dangerous as Climate Change' (theguardian.com) 26
Should you ever travel to one of the many uninhibited islands that dot the most remote reaches of Earth's oceans, chances are you'll find plastic bottles littering the shore. The Guardian reports: A million plastic bottles are bought around the world every minute and the number will jump another 20 percent by 2021, creating an environmental crisis some campaigners predict will be as serious as climate change. New figures obtained by the Guardian reveal the surge in usage of plastic bottles, more than half a trillion of which will be sold annually by the end of the decade. The demand, equivalent to about 20,000 bottles being bought every second, is driven by an apparently insatiable desire for bottled water and the spread of a western, urbanised "on the go" culture to China and the Asia Pacific region. More than 480bn plastic drinking bottles were sold in 2016 across the world, up from about 300bn a decade ago. If placed end to end, they would extend more than halfway to the sun. By 2021 this will increase to 583.3bn, according to the most up-to-date estimates from Euromonitor International's global packaging trends report. Most plastic bottles used for soft drinks and water are made from polyethylene terephthalate (Pet), which is highly recyclable. But as their use soars across the globe, efforts to collect and recycle the bottles to keep them from polluting the oceans, are failing to keep up.
I'm guilty (Score:4, Insightful)
They fit in my cupholders and they are the cheapest way to buy spring water, assuming you get them on sale. I bought two flats of bottles for $3 and then they went down and I bought two more for $2 each.
I do bring them home and put them into the recycling bin, so to me the solution is to make that work. But I'd be equally happy to pay a few cents more per bottle to get compostable ones.
Re: (Score:2)
Compostable, or very recyclable. The problem comes with people who don't put them into the recycling stream, and enforcing that with deposits like in the northeast isn't a real solution, I mean, it does get the homeless to clean up the streets for you, but most of the world (especially the oceans) doesn't have a homeless population scavenging for returnable bottles.
I call BS (Score:3)
I have NEVER seen a cheap piece of plastic last for more than a couple years out baking in the sunshine. It disintegrates on it's own. Now admittedly some of it doesn't get as much exposure thus is slower to disappear, but it all reverts back to good ole mother earth.
Otherwise the Tennessee River which I grew up on would be totally lined with styrofoam. Seen plenty of it as a boy growing up in the 60s.
Heck, there are some woods, cedar for example, that will last longer than a plastic bottle exposed to th
Re: (Score:2)
There are two problems with this. One is that even a thin layer of leaves will keep the plastic bottle safe from UV. The other is that most plastics are made with toxics, they don't magically disappear when they break down in the sunlight.
Re: (Score:2)
Actual solutions to any environmental problem don't rely on leaving it up to individuals to make the right choice. There's a reason our military, infrastructure, law enforcement, and public welfare programs aren't funded exclusively through donations.
If you really care, vote to eliminate plastic bottles from sale in your town or somethi
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that some seemingly smart person will propose one day to release bacteria into the oceans that can digest plastic and eat it. Just that person will cause us more trouble than we ever wanted. The reason we use plastic is because it can't be digested by bacteria. If we teach bacteria how to do it efficiently we'll get the bill sooner or later by not being able to continue to use plastic for most of its purposes, like containing food, or to keep the bacteria out from medical equipment (non septic stuff is always packaged inside plastic, that's not for the cool looks), etc.
Someone already contemplated this in this 1973 sci-fi novel Mutant 59: The Plastic-Eaters [amazon.com], specifically as a way to deal with plastic bottles, but things get out of hand when the bacteria mutates and starts consuming other types of plastic, like electrical insulation.
Lol never let a good comparison go to waste (Score:1, Insightful)
Always gotta slip in the bullshit "Climate Change" whenever you can eh?
Re: (Score:2)
Packaging is a disaster (Score:2)
We live in the over-packaged world - everything that is sold and used comes with packaging that often eclipses the amount of material (and labor) for the product itself. This problem will not solve itself, unfortunately.
FWIW, me and my family have not bought any bottled drinks in at least 10 years. Refillable bottle it is - much cheaper too.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess he was hoping to sell them to a collector or something. I suggested a movie studio (Netflix - Stranger Things) for use as props.
It used to be that
Re: (Score:2)
diet Pepsi
Ie, undrinkable right from the day of manufacture.
As Dangerous as Climate Change (Score:1)
So, not dangerous at all. Got it.
Recycling (Score:1)
That's great you can recycle them. Just like aluminum cans there's no reason not to do it. Of course the problem is made to seem that no one does, but clearly people do recycle. Hence the scare quotes, large numbers, and references like halfway to the sun. 500 billion bottles sounds large but that's less than 100 per person per year. Or one every three days. Few people are going to think that's a problem.
So educate people to recycle and stop saying stupid shit like it's worse that climate change.
The real problem we have is (Score:2, Insightful)
Overpopulation. The planet has 7.5 billion people, all of whom want to live the good life as seen in Hollywood movies and TV. One estimate has us reaching 10 billion by 2050. If there were only a billion, some plastic waste and CO2 emissions might not be such a problem. But the existing 7.5 billion folks are already destroying the biosphere, and that is today, where only a few percent (like the US, Western Europe) are enjoying the wonderful lifestyle. Good luck trying to convince all 7.5+ billion people
World uses lots of oil (Score:1)
This sounds like a lot, but in reality it is a small fraction of the oil used per hour by humanity. The average weight of a PET drink bottle is 12.7grams, so a million bottles a minute is about 12.7 metric tonnes of plastic a minute. Assuming 100% conversion efficiency from crude into PET (ie other distillates are utilised for other purposes) that is about 90 barrels a minute or 129600 barrels a day.
World crude oil usage is about 100 million barrels a day. So plastic bottles are about 0.13% of daily oil con
Typos are fun (Score:2)
"Should you ever travel to one of the many uninhibited islands that dot the most remote reaches of Earth's oceans, chances are you'll find plastic bottles littering the shore. The Guardian reports:"
If those naughty islands would only behave properly, maybe this wouldn't be such a problem.
Plan to make deserted islands survivable (Score:2)
Do you know how valuable a plastic bottle is on a deserted island?
It lets you carry water. It lets you boil water (with care). It lets you ferment fruit juice (essential for medical as well as mental health reasons). You can make a shovel out of it.
You can make a float for fishing out of it.
These things are life savers.
So the fact that we can find plastic bottles on every deserted island is kind of a huge survival bonus.
{ / end sarcasm