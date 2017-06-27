Vegan Mayonnaise Company Starts Growing Its Own Meat In Labs, Says It Will Get To Stores First (qz.com) 39
Chase Purdy reports via Quartz: The maker of vegan mayonnaise has been working on getting lab-made meat onto dinner tables everywhere. It's just that nobody knew about it. Hampton Creek -- a company that built its name on plant-based condiments and vegan-friendly cookie doughs -- today revealed that, for the last year, it has been secretly developing the technology necessary for producing lab-made meat and seafood, or as the industry likes to call it, "clean meat." Perhaps even more surprising is that Hampton Creek expects to beat its closest competitor to market by more than two years. Since it was founded in 2015, Memphis Meats has raised at least $3 million from five investors for the development of its meat products, according to Crunchbase. By contrast, Hampton Creek -- just a 20-mile drive from its Silicon Valley rival -- has raised more than $120 million since 2011. It's one of Silicon Valley's unicorns -- a company that has a valuation that exceeds $1 billion.
Those Dirty Tleilaxu... (Score:2)
Growing meat in their Axlotl tanks......
The Gholas... They're made of meat!
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm...I guess that makes sense.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Yeah, but they're a tiny bit labor and resource intensive. With lab grown meat, you might be able to grow yer own on the kitchen counter top.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, but they're a tiny bit labor and resource intensive. With lab grown meat, you might be able to grow yer own on the kitchen counter top.
But then it turns out that the $300 meat machine you bought could've just been replaced by hand squeezing the meat packs you buy.
Re: (Score:3)
With vat-grown meat, we can also avoid the methane emissions from cows that contribute to AGW.
Re: (Score:3)
The first vat-grown hamburger cost $325,000. The cost is now about $12 per pound [nextbigfuture.com]. That is a decline in price by a factor of 30,000 in four years. Progress happens.
Re:What's the point... (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, it could eventually get cheaper to grow meat rather than raise the animals. It could also have implication for places were it is inconvenient to raise animals. Think in the polar region or the desert. Also, raising animal is not environmentally friendly and my not scale to a 10 billion human population at US consumption rate.
Some people object to eating animal products (7+ million in the us, 350+ million in the world) but may not object to grown meat which could be a trillion dollar industry in itself.
Re: (Score:2)
I do not object, per se, to eating animals. Animals are yummy, and it's not my fault. However, the very instant a passable, affordable, non-animal meat product becomes available, I'm in. I would very happily do without the killing aspect of eating delicious animal protein.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a long term member of the other PETA... People Eating Tasty Animals. And there is a place for many of nature's creatures; right next to the mashed potatoes and gravy.
Re: (Score:1)
Still nature.
clean = fake (Score:1)
> or as the industry likes to call it, "clean meat."
I mean just call it what it is... artificial or fake (shorter, and more precise) meat. So annoying this "industry", always have to imply that something they do is "better", cleaner, or moral (implying at the same time, that what we do is the opposite and wrong).
What's up with this ?
Also, if you don't eat meat, why make (or EAT) fake meat ? Why not stick to grass, nuts, carrots and potatoes and just leave it be ?
It's like mormons. Going around the world
No, fake = fake, meat = meat. (Score:2)
Calling it fake meat would be inaccurate. Soy deli slices are fake meat. This would be meat, just not from an anaimal.
As for "if you dont eat meat why eat this?", anyone who doesnt eat meat because they have an ethical issue with killing an animal but still enjoys the taste and values the level of nutrition provided by meat would be very interested in this.
On top of that, there are many of us who love eating meat but recognize that it's a very inefficient means of making food in a world where food and wate
Re: (Score:1)
A lot of what you're saying boils down to "why does the industry choose to use attractive and truth-stretching narratives to sell us stuff?", which I think should be evident. We've been buying "preowned" cars for 2-3 decades now. You ever give your new car to a buddy for the first 30,000 just so you can have it pre-owned for you?
I eat meat, and eat it voraciously. Meat substitutes suck, hence my continued buying of meat; your black bean burger does not have a damned thing on the brisket sandwich I had for
Re: (Score:2)
Since this is
Corruption of vegatarian/vegan philosophy (Score:1)
This is clearly against the heart of the philosophy.
They are still torturing and exploiting the device of life in an artificial situation.
The real point of vegetarianism/veganism is to live in harmony with the Earth, reducing your consumption of energy by choosing the simplest path available to sustain yourself.
Spending tons of energy and cash to grow flesh in a laboratory is antithetical to this in every way.
Re: Corruption of vegatarian/vegan philosophy (Score:2)
People are vegan for different reasons. Some are vegan for health reasons, Some are vegan for the environment, but most are vegan because they are against killing animals that feel pain.
Memphis Meats (Score:2)
I'm totally going to try this stuff, but I think I'm going to call it decepticon meat instead.
Too Expensive (Score:2)
I can't imagine anyone being able to afford Vegan mayo. Not only is it prohibitively expensive to import it from Vega, but the Customs charges added on have to make it unobtanium.