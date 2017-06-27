Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Science Technology

Vegan Mayonnaise Company Starts Growing Its Own Meat In Labs, Says It Will Get To Stores First (qz.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the first-to-market dept.
Chase Purdy reports via Quartz: The maker of vegan mayonnaise has been working on getting lab-made meat onto dinner tables everywhere. It's just that nobody knew about it. Hampton Creek -- a company that built its name on plant-based condiments and vegan-friendly cookie doughs -- today revealed that, for the last year, it has been secretly developing the technology necessary for producing lab-made meat and seafood, or as the industry likes to call it, "clean meat." Perhaps even more surprising is that Hampton Creek expects to beat its closest competitor to market by more than two years. Since it was founded in 2015, Memphis Meats has raised at least $3 million from five investors for the development of its meat products, according to Crunchbase. By contrast, Hampton Creek -- just a 20-mile drive from its Silicon Valley rival -- has raised more than $120 million since 2011. It's one of Silicon Valley's unicorns -- a company that has a valuation that exceeds $1 billion.

Vegan Mayonnaise Company Starts Growing Its Own Meat In Labs, Says It Will Get To Stores First More | Reply

Vegan Mayonnaise Company Starts Growing Its Own Meat In Labs, Says It Will Get To Stores First

Comments Filter:

  • Growing meat in their Axlotl tanks......

    The Gholas... They're made of meat!

  • > or as the industry likes to call it, "clean meat."

    I mean just call it what it is... artificial or fake (shorter, and more precise) meat. So annoying this "industry", always have to imply that something they do is "better", cleaner, or moral (implying at the same time, that what we do is the opposite and wrong).

    What's up with this ?

    Also, if you don't eat meat, why make (or EAT) fake meat ? Why not stick to grass, nuts, carrots and potatoes and just leave it be ?
    It's like mormons. Going around the world

    • Calling it fake meat would be inaccurate. Soy deli slices are fake meat. This would be meat, just not from an anaimal.

      As for "if you dont eat meat why eat this?", anyone who doesnt eat meat because they have an ethical issue with killing an animal but still enjoys the taste and values the level of nutrition provided by meat would be very interested in this.

      On top of that, there are many of us who love eating meat but recognize that it's a very inefficient means of making food in a world where food and wate

    • A lot of what you're saying boils down to "why does the industry choose to use attractive and truth-stretching narratives to sell us stuff?", which I think should be evident. We've been buying "preowned" cars for 2-3 decades now. You ever give your new car to a buddy for the first 30,000 just so you can have it pre-owned for you?

      I eat meat, and eat it voraciously. Meat substitutes suck, hence my continued buying of meat; your black bean burger does not have a damned thing on the brisket sandwich I had for

    • I'm a vegetarian, but *certainly not* because meat tastes bad. There are many people who share a similar view.

      Since this is /., an analogy might be an open source enthusiast who uses OpenOffice/Abiword/GNOME Office/KDE's Words/etc. -- why not just use Microsoft Word, given that (to some extent) the open source solutions are just clones? If the only reason you don't use Word is because you don't like Word, then...well, yeah, you should probably stick to vim or emacs. But if the reason you don't use Word i

  • This is clearly against the heart of the philosophy.

    They are still torturing and exploiting the device of life in an artificial situation.

    The real point of vegetarianism/veganism is to live in harmony with the Earth, reducing your consumption of energy by choosing the simplest path available to sustain yourself.

    Spending tons of energy and cash to grow flesh in a laboratory is antithetical to this in every way.

  • "Memphis Meats is a food technology company headquartered in San Francisco"

    I'm totally going to try this stuff, but I think I'm going to call it decepticon meat instead.

  • I can't imagine anyone being able to afford Vegan mayo. Not only is it prohibitively expensive to import it from Vega, but the Customs charges added on have to make it unobtanium.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Love is a snowmobile racing across the tundra and then suddenly it flips over, pinning you underneath. At night, the ice weasels come." --Matt Groening

Close