Sorry, But Anonymous Has No Evidence That NASA Has Found Alien Life

From a Popular Science article: In a new video, the hacker group known as Anonymous claims that NASA has discovered alien life. But before you freak out, let's talk. Sadly, the group of activists and hacktivists doesn't seem to have found any new evidence to support their extraordinary claim. The video is mainly based on NASA quotes taken out of context, and what appear to be videos and information from conspiracy theory websites. The crux of the argument is based on something Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said during a hearing in April. These sorts of hearings are organized to educate the House Science Committee on the latest research in a particular field of study. During this one, Zurbuchen said: "Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history." That's the quote Anonymous is pegging their video on. But if you watch his opening statement, he actually explains his reasoning just before he gets to that part. He mentions the Mars 2020 rover, which will look for signs of past life on the red planet. The Europa Clipper mission is slated to search for conditions suitable to life on Jupiter's ocean-filled moon. In a statement, Zurbuchen said, "While we're excited about the latest findings from NASA's Kepler space observatory, there's no pending announcement regarding extraterrestrial life. For years NASA has expressed interest in searching for signs of life beyond Earth. We have a number of science missions that are moving forward with the goal of seeking signs of past and present life on Mars and ocean worlds in the outer solar system. While we do not yet have answers, we will continue to work to address the fundamental question, 'are we alone?'"
Anyone can claim to be part of it and then push any lie they want and the blame will fall on that group..
But who would want to?
Claiming to be part of Anonymous is going to get you some unwanted attention from law enforcement authorities. Anonymous may get the blame for your bogus claims but you now are associated with all the illegal garbage they are assumed to have done.
It's a two way street... The knife cuts both ways... Or any number of proverbs most would remember...
Some people just wish to be remembered or to seek attention. Whether it's for great achievements, psychotic murder, or just a constant cry for attention.
We have to stay here...
Science says nothing can travel faster than the speed of light.
Yet some Scientists say that an argument against there being alien life is that they have never come to visit us.
Consult the Tsoukalos [wikipedia.org]! We don't need no stinkin' Anonymous here.
Aliens would be great for NASA (Score:2)
NASA isn't hiding any aliens from us. Discovering alien life would be the best thing that could happen for NASA. Nothing would boost their budget more, or get the public supporting them more.
The last thing NASA would possibly want to do is hide the existence of ETs from us.
Re: Aliens would be great for NASA (Score:3)
You would also disprove about 90% of Earths religions and given 0% of our elected officials are non-religious I think an amendment to the constitution regarding the further funding of space exploration would be the only bill with 100% bipartisan support before the announcement was even complete.
Re: (Score:3)
Religions are already adapting so that such news would not conflict with their worldview. For example, here's the modified Catholic story:
>> 0% of our elected officials are non-religious
Hmmm...better do some Googling before you claim an absolute like that.
Re: (Score:2)
You would also disprove about 90% of Earths religions...
Established religions won't tolerate being disproved. The best you could hope for is encouraging them to re-interpret their holy writings to fit the new reality.
...0% of our elected officials are non-religious...
I think that a lot of them are less religious than they let on. That's not to say that their religious facade won't impact their actions.
Re: (Score:2)
You would also disprove about 90% of Earths religions and given
Actually it would not.
First of all in most religions "human" simply stands for "god like" - "intelligent being" and not necessarily "looks like a human on earth" and secondly many religions have not the idea that mankind was made by a god or gods.
There are basically only the Abrahamic religions where the idea that mankind is "made" by a god is a key feature.
In the end, there is nothing to prove about religions anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
You would also disprove about 90% of Earths religions
Nah. The Christian religions would just cite John 10:16 ("And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.") and be about their business. And I'm sure the non-Christians would find a way to rationalize alien life as well. There's just too much money and power at stake to give up easily.
Re: (Score:2)
You would also disprove about 90% of Earths religions.
It depends on the aliens. If we can talk to them and they say "Your God is BS, you should worship Flarg instead." I'm sure it would cause lots of confusion. Or they might clumsily try to get on our good side by lying. "Oh yeah, we know Jesus. Yep, he visited our world last year. We thought about killing him too, but we couldn't decide on a method. Nailing on a cross, we'll remember that the next time we see him."
Re: (Score:2)
The last thing NASA would possibly want to do is hide the existence of ETs from us.
I read someplace that designing a spacecraft with goal to determine if there is life at [insert planet/moon here], then problem would be if none found then no follow up mission. i.e. Project Viking in 1970s goal was to find life on Mars. It found none and we never went back until 20 years later. Nowadays it is endless Mars mission but it seems nobody wants to have detecting life as a requirement (if none found, end of funding for future missions). But then there's more to detecting life than just a yes/no a
Re: (Score:2)
I read someplace that designing a spacecraft with goal to determine if there is life at [insert planet/moon here], then problem would be if none found then no follow up mission.
Except there's a nearly infinite number of [insert planet/moon here]s.
You might not get a follow-on to the same celestial object, but there's lots of celestial objects.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Area 51 aliens? Bigfoot? Time travel? The existence of Trump as president is a death knell to so many conspiracy theories because, you really think he'd be able to keep his mouth shut about that sort of thing?
Don't be too quick to assume the president would ever be told. President Clinton made public statements nobody told him about aliens and president Whitmore was only told *AFTER* aliens invaded earth and starting blowing shit up.
Re: (Score:2)
We know there aren't aliens because Donald Trump would have blabbed about it by now if there were.
I'd like to believe that our government keeps some secrets from DJT. I don't know that's the case, but believing it helps me sleep at night.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless he *is* one of them - deep cover
With his skin tone I'd hardly call it deep cover.
Re: (Score:2)
Kind of: He worries his hair might want to go home if it knows there's a ride nearby.
Few politicians understand that science is something that we need to continually advance even if it there is no profit in it. This means you have to make them feel it's "worth it" somehow which leads to grand statements like,
we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history.
The only mystery here is how smart hackers can be so easily fooled by there own confirmation bias.
As per Ryan Sohmer's comic (http://www.leasticoulddo.com/comic/20170605/), it is quite clear that the US government has no contact with aliens, wizards, or psychics.
Because there is NO way that Donald "Covfefe" Trump could have kept that to himself. Similarly, Bin Laden was the author behind 911 and Obama had him killed.