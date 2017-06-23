SpaceX Successfully Launches and Lands a Used Rocket For the Second Time (theverge.com) 20
SpaceX has successfully launched and landed a recycled Falcon 9 rocket for the second time. "The rocket's first stage -- the 14-story-tall core that houses the fuel and the rocket's main engines -- touched down on one of the company's autonomous drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from a launchpad at nearby Cape Canaveral, Florida," reports The Verge. From the report: This particular rocket previously flew in January, when it was used to put 10 satellites into orbit for communications company Iridium. The rocket then landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX retrieved the rocket and spent the next few months refurbishing it in preparation for today's launch. This afternoon, it was used to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite for TV service provider Bulsatcom. The landing wasn't easy, though. Because the rocket had to push BulgariaSat-1 to such a high orbit, the first stage experienced more force and heat during reentry than any other Falcon 9, according to a tweet from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk even warned that there was a "good chance [the] rocket booster doesn't make it back." Shortly after the landing, though, Musk returned to Twitter to add that the rocket booster used "almost all of the emergency crush core," which helps soften the landing.
SpaceX Successfully Launches and Lands a Used Rocket For the Second Time
I think it means they have now reflown two first stages, each one having done so once, rather than that they have reused a single first stage two times. In other words "second time" applies to the class of event, not the specific rocket instance. I don't follow it too closely though so maybe someone can confirm that.
I got a little nervous twice, the first I thought the flight computer was going to scrub the launch at the last second (did anyone see the twitchy countdown numbers at the last 10 seconds? The counter incremented once or twice, it was weird).
The second was due to the LOS of the first stage at the barge, but I was pleasantly surprised when the image returned.
Hey, remember those assholes that would said this shit was impossible? Remember how when they landed a rocket that those same assholes said it wouldn't be reusable? Remember after they relaunched it the first time those assholes downplayed the amount of money saved and the significance of it? YOU WERE WRONG, ASSHOLES. SCIENCE WINS.
