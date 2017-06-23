Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


'Chiropractors Are Bullshit' (theoutline.com) 84

Posted by msmash from the calling-it-out dept.
From an article on The Outline, submitted by two readers: If you're one of the approximately 80 percent of Americans who have suffered from back pain, you may have been referred to a chiropractor for medical help. In the modern-day internet landscape, you'll find chiropractic celebrities like Dr. Josh Axe (1.7 million Facebook followers), Dr. Billy DeMoss (20,000 Facebook followers), and Dr. Eric Berg (472,000 YouTube subscribers) giving advice that goes beyond managing spinal issues. Both in their offices and on social media, chiropractors have adapted to a marketplace that's demanding more than just pain management: they extol the virtues of an "alkaline diet," tell you how to manage stress with detoxing, and wax scientific about the adrenal gland. [...] Chiropractic care, I'm sorry to say, is little more than the buffoonery of a 19th-century lunatic who derived most of his medical theory from seances. It has not evolved much since its creation. Chiropractic beliefs are dangerously far removed from mainstream medicine, and the vocation's practices have been linked to strokes, herniated discs, and even death. Chiropractors can't replace your doctor, and I'm amazed that they're still even allowed to practice. [...] Though some chiropractors are now making an effort to introduce evidence-based practices into their treatment, chiropractic as a whole hasn't evolved like other areas of medicine -- with hypotheses, experimentation, and peer review. Instead, it was birthed by a strange combination of hocus pocus, guesswork, and strongly held religious beliefs.

'Chiropractors Are Bullshit'

  • I do just fine with my foam roller and inversion table.

  • make you feel better (Score:4, Interesting)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @08:14PM (#54678999) Journal
    I used to go to the chiropractor for my back. It hurt, but afterwards I felt better.
    Then I started massage therapy instead. I felt better, and it didn't hurt, either. Win-win.
    Now I just go sit in the sauna. Just as effective, much cheaper. Win-win-win. All win for me.

  • First red flag (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @08:14PM (#54679007) Journal
    FD: I have experienced a positive outcome after injuring my back using a jackhammer.

    But.

    Mmmmm... your complimentary x-rays indicate we'll be needing to see you twice a week for three months to, ahem, straighten you out.

  • Not says WebMD (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, 2017 @08:29PM (#54679079)

    http://www.webmd.com/hypertension-high-blood-pressure/news/20070316/chiropractic-cuts-blood-pressure#1

    March 16, 2007 -- A special chiropractic adjustment can significantly lower high blood pressure, a placebo-controlled study suggests.

    "This procedure has the effect of not one, but two blood-pressure medications given in combination," study leader George Bakris, MD, tells WebMD. "And it seems to be adverse-event free. We saw no side effects and no problems," adds Bakris, director of the University of Chicago hypertension center.

    Not all chiropractic is bad.

    • If you throw a dozen darts at a dart board blind folded, you might just hit something. You might also put somebody's eye out in the process.

  • A compromise solution (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Chrontius ( 654879 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @08:31PM (#54679083)

    My GP is cross-trained to perform chiropractic adjustments.

    Once, I was unable to straighten my back due to nerve entrapment and possibly bones actually not lining up; this may have to do with being rear-ended a while back, but that’s immaterial to the conversation.

    A few agonizing back-rocking movements with a pillow and a fist, and two neck-twists, and I was physically capable of straightening without grinding bone against bone. Add a shot of some kind of potent muscle relaxant, and suddenly I’m capable of straightening my back.

    Perhaps the best approach is to incorporate the evidence-based portions of chiropractic methods into a traditional clinical setting like my GP has done? I guess I’m suggesting that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, pretty much. Sometimes the problem really is a subluxation, after all, even if they’re not responsible for the majority of human illness.

  • This article spends almost its entire length going on and on about things like alternative medicine, but almost nothing about the actual resolution of back pain, except with respect to children (which, the article acknowledges, is not something all chiropractors endorse).

    I don't buy into any of the nonsense, and my chiropractor doesn't either, but he uses the Impulse tool which doesn't hurt when it makes adjustments and I leave feeling much better than when I arrived. Before making any adjustment, he massages the back muscle to loosen it up and prevent damage. He's given me exercises to strengthen my back muscles to help keep things in alignment--and they work to the point that I go back about once per year when I do something really stupid and throw something completely out of alignment. He specifically said in my first appointment that if I'm coming back twice a week for years, he's not done his job properly.

    Several years ago when I popped my scapula out of place while stretching and pinched a nerve (8-9 on the pain scale, didn't sleep a wink that night), the chiropractor put it back in place and the sharp stab instantly became a dull ache that went away after a few days.

    I fully accept the idea that there are con artists out there who do the things mentioned in this article. I do not accept that it is universal or that chiropractors are incapable of providing any benefit whatsoever.

  • I don't pretend to know all the in and out of medicine but I have learned one very important thing: chiropractors make you feel better for a day but a physical therapist will help you fix that which is causing you pain. A physical therapist may have you do a certain exercise every morning or some jazz but it prevents you have having painful issues later that would send you crying to a chiropractor.

  • They may be mostly hokey, but so are the alternatives. There's often no quick universal fixes for back problems, period. But the back is kind of like TV reception on old-fashioned sets (and sometimes cellphones): the weather, time-of-day, antenna position, and position and quantity of viewers can significantly affect the reception.

    Experimenting by moving the antenna, furniture, and viewers around can at least temporarily fix TV reception. We called it the "fix-it dance" and "air Twister" back in the day. (

  • Just like code smells, there are quack smells, and with chiropractors your quack smell needs to be on high alert.

    I've had one who was outright incompetent, and another who was scamming for expensive x-rays to diagnose a neck shape 90% of the modern population has. The three hot chicks at reception was my first clue (they supervise a very nice neck-therapy gym). Singapore Airlines does not hire younger.

    The gym was free for a while after your first visit. I noticed the Chiclets receiving "engagement" coach

  • I know people who go to chiropractors because it is treatment they can afford. Regular doctors might get better result if you throw enough time and money at the problem but if your budget maxes out before you get any effective treatment, what are you left with?

  • Where are these Witchdoctor Chiropractors? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I constantly see articles like this on the internet decrying the the evil unscientific ways of chiropractors, but I have never encountered in in the real world. This is despite having many friends and family members that have seen many different chiropractors in multiple states. Some that work with large practices, others that look like old hippies working part time out of their home. Yet not of them, not one, has claimed to cure anything other than skeletal/muscular problems like chronic back pain, bad pos

  • Chiropracty, like acupuncture, is a practice which seems to have a kernel of truth hidden within an aura of woo and it's a shame that science hasn't yet been able to separate them. The physical manipulations used by chiropractors do seem to be helpful to a lot of people, the crystals maybe less so.

  • As a bunch of " hocus pocus, guesswork, and strongly held religious beliefs." Aside from things like humor theory, astrology and alchemical theories were freely mixed into medieval and Renaissance medicine. For centuries there was little reason not to prefer alternative medicinal theories to academic medicine.

    But the fact that conventional medical training was done at great academic centers gave it a long term advantage. As empiricism became the basis of scientific inquiry, medicine adopted it too. Medical empiricism has never been quite so robust as scientific empiricism, but by 1900 you were probably better off with a medical doctor than with the village herbalist, faith healer, or random quack. A hundred years earlier that'd have been a dubious proposition.

  • ... anything else. That it is an old tradition only has to do with the fact that knowlege about the skeleton and the muscular body is easy to come by simply by looking at it and pocking around. British Chiropracters are know to have a solid anatomical and related medical knowlege and there are methods know that actually are a few hundred years old that work.

    That there also is a lot of foo-foo wah-wah and homeopathy nonsense around with Chiropracters is a problem, but manual therapy itself isn't pure non-sen

  • If you are into alternative medicine that involves the “manipulation of muscle tissue and bones”, I’d suggest seeing a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) [wikipedia.org] rather than a quack chiropractor. I’m not a fan of osteopathy but, at least, that field has properly educated medical doctors (the aforementioned D.O.s): in the U.S., those are normal physicians with an added specialisation in osteopathy, and they will therefore have the ability to use the gamut of modern medicine like any physic

  • One of my best friends decided to become a chiropractor, years ago -- so I got to learn a fair bit about that whole process and the challenges it presented.

    First off? Yeah, it's true. A whole lot of people become a chiropractor because they're looking for a profession they can make a lot of money in, without all the studying required for a genuine medical degree. This isn't unlike a lot of people who go into dentistry though, either. In other words, it's not really a reason to write the whole field off as u

  • The blurb up top states "... chiropractic as a whole hasn't evolved like other areas of medicine ..."
    The proper term for the practice should be chiropracty. I don't know how "chiropractic" came about, but it is commonly used.

  • Psychology is a another pseudo science that isn't susceptible to the scientific method. There is now a replication crisis among the social sciences. Freud invented psychology because he couldn't make a living as a neuroscientist. But because he was a neuroscientist, he claimed his methods were scientific. Nearly one hundred years later we now have nearly 1/5th of the western population taking anti-depressants (prescribed by doctors and psychiatrists) without any proof that they actually work. Psychology has

  • Get a TENS unit, get all the benefit. (Score:3)

    by ebrandsberg ( 75344 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @09:55PM (#54679493)

    One of the prime therapies that chiropractors do is using electrical stimulation. You end up feeling better, at least for a while. You can buy cheap "tens" units, google for "tens unit" cheap and they do the same thing, and you can use them while mobile, not just lying on your back. Make sure to get the electrode pads as well if you are in constant pain, but IMHO, ever house should have one, just like many other first-aid measures.

  • I don't think I've ever seen squiggly onhover animated links like at The Outline.

    Here are some other interesting styles:

    https://tympanus.net/Developme... [tympanus.net]

    https://tympanus.net/Developme... [tympanus.net]

