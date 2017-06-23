Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


ESA Approves Gravitational-Wave Hunting Spacecraft For 2034 (newscientist.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the red-light-green-light dept.
The European Space Agency has approved the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna mission designed to study gravitational waves in space. The spacecraft is slated for launch in in 2034. New Scientist reports: LISA will be made up of three identical satellites orbiting the sun in a triangle formation, each 2.5 million kilometers from the next. The sides of the triangle will be powerful lasers bounced to and fro between the spacecraft. As large objects like black holes move through space they cause gravitational waves, ripples which stretch and squeeze space-time. The LISA satellites will detect how these waves warp space via tiny changes in the distance the laser beams travel. In order to detect these minuscule changes, on scales less than a trillionth of a meter, LISA will have to shrug off cosmic rays and the particles and light from the sun. The LISA Pathfinder mission, a solo probe launched in December 2015, proved that this sensitivity was possible and galvanized researchers working to realize the full LISA mission.

  • First 300k or so years of this universe was opaque to light, but not to gravitational waves (obviously). So we need these kinds of 'telescope' to see earlier than 300k years or so. Cool mission. Will be interested to see if the Brits are involved or if they're still too busy disappearing up their own arses. Time will tell.

