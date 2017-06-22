Stephen Hawking Says He Is Convinced That Humans Need To Leave Earth (sciencealert.com) 80
Reader dryriver writes: Back in May, renowned physicist Stephen Hawking made yet another doomsday prediction. He said that humanity has 100 years left on Earth, which knocked 900 years off the prediction he made in November 2016, which had given humanity 1,000 years left. With his new estimate, Hawking suggested the only way to prolong humanity's existence is for us to find a new home, on another planet (alternative source). Speaking at the Starmus Festival in Trondheim, Norway on Tuesday, Hawking reiterated his point: "If humanity is to continue for another million years, our future lies in boldly going where no one else has gone before," he explained, according to the BBC. Specifically, Hawking said that we should aim for another Moon landing by 2020, and work to build a lunar base in the next 30 years -- projects that could help prepare us to send human beings to Mars by 2025. "We are running out of space and the only places to go to are other worlds. It is time to explore other solar systems. Spreading out may be the only thing that saves us from ourselves. I am convinced that humans need to leave Earth," Hawking added.
However bad he thinks Earth is (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
We're in space. There is this thin layer of atmosphere confusing you about your location.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Yeah, but we're in the only livable part of space that we know of. Every other part that we can get to, and all of the parts that we can't get to but observe, hold nothing but beautiful views and death. If we can't survive on the only livable spot in the universe that we know of (and only making it worse over time) what chance do we out there? Forget about terraforming Mars, we'll need to be terraforming Earth before too long.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The reverse [wikipedia.org] is also true.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'll be long dead in 100 years, so, not terribly worried about it.
I"m having fun, and enjoying my life and lifestyle on earth right now thank you.
It's so sad.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:It's so sad.... (Score:4, Interesting)
He's trying to establish his immortality. Science is his god, and his faith is in himself. IF we manage to get off planet, he'll be hailed as a great visionary who made it all possible (not really), while if we fail, and mankind destroys itself, there will be nobody to remember who Stephen Hawking was, and his whole life would be in vain.
Our Mortality makes us do irrational things, because as inevitable as it is, it is something we will never get comfortable with.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It's so sad when scientists get old and turn in to crackpots.
Really, half the western world won't eat anything genetically modified or touched by any form of chemical, thus requiring additional farming space. Conversely, the rest of the world will eat anything rather than go hungry, but the per acre production isn't high enough to produce enough. All the water on the planet is being contaminated by thousands if not milions of chemicals.
The only way we can continue to inhabit this planet is a mass human extinction event, say WWIII, a pandemic or impact event t
Re: (Score:1)
>Really, half the western world won't eat anything genetically modified or touched by any form of chemical, thus requiring additional farming space. Conversely, the rest of the world will eat anything rather than go hungry, but the per acre production isn't high enough to produce enough.
The free market will quickly solve this problem. Idiots will be priced out of the market and the fad will end.
>All the water on the planet is being contaminated by thousands if not milions of chemicals.
We have filtrat
Re: (Score:2)
Well no shit Stevie (Score:2)
The earth has been pummeled with catastrophic meteor strikes for billions of years.
Get'r Done! (Score:2)
Guess he needs to get started on figuring out FTL drive. Because even the worst place on earth is far better than Mars.
Re: (Score:2)
We're not really going to find any place significantly better than a few of locations in the Solar System. Giving a planet a breathable atmosphere and letting that atmosphere stay will upset its heat budget so much the current values hardly matter. Not in comparison in what we can do by making that atmosphere more opaque or more greenhousey.
And we don't need FTL: if you want to get there in the flesh, I guess it's 50-100 years before we get a breakthrough that defeats aging. We'll then see a lot of healt
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Derp. Yes, because each of the trillions of literal lifeless rocks in space need to be "protected" so that nobody and nothing can enjoy them.
If anything we should be seeding life wherever we can, build bacteria that can survive the different vaguely livable planets in our system, and launch them to the planets.
Re: (Score:1)
I saw this movie!
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt14... [imdb.com]
Earth has room for 36 Billion (Score:3)
The problem is NOT that we don't have room -- the problem is that we as a species are so stupid, short-sighted, and greedy-as-fuck to figure out a way to make room for everyone.
If we would spend less time focused on killing one over trivial shit such as oil and religion and more on putting our petty differences aside we sure as hell could easily support 30+ billion on this planet.
I'll be REAL interesting to hear his perspective in ~2025 after First Contact happens.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is NOT that we don't have room -- the problem is that we as a species are so stupid, short-sighted, and greedy-as-fuck to figure out a way to make room for everyone.
So then, we don't actually have room for 36 billion people...for the reasons I just quoted, right?
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is NOT that we don't have room...
There's plenty of room. The earth has a population density of 56 people per km^2. You could move the entire population to Russia, and you'd have a pop. density of 439/km^2. That would rank 27th on the current population density chart [wikipedia.org]. Change that to Africa, and it would be 247/km^2, or 56th on the current chart, right above Pakistan. Granted, there are vast areas of Russia & Africa that are uninhabitable, but these are just for illustration purposes.
Non-habitable-planet colonies need not apply (Score:2)
Human colonies on non-habitable planets would only last a little longer than the people on the ISS would without support from Earth - thanks to their greater amount of storage space. Things would turn ugly real fast after the second or third missed resupply shipment.
Now obviously there are no habitable planets in the solar system, so to get to one, we'll either need to crack physics wide open and invent FTL travel, or gamble all our resources on a generation ship that will become a debris field sprinkled wi
Re: (Score:2)
Human colonies on non-habitable planets would only last a little longer than the people on the ISS would without support from Earth
Well, that's present technology. Not even present technology-- the Space Station's technology is what was available when it was being designed in the mid 1990s.
If you're saying "we'll need to considerably improve our technology to be able to survive for long times on other planets"-- yep, no objection there.
I disagree on the timing (Score:1)
Before we leave Earth we need to learn how to live with one Earth. Until then I think we're not mature enough to leave. We'd just keep expanding and fight over resources.
After the 2016 election (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
So, you're saying Hillary would be better for the planet?
Here's my thesis, if you believe that one person has THAT much power, then we are already slaves to the power class (and either don't know it, or don't want to admit it). And being slaves to the power class, we are already doomed to whatever whim they might have.
Easy to break things, hard to improve (Score:2)
Here's my thesis, if you believe that one person has THAT much power, then we are already slaves to the power class
Here's a useful observation: one person can make things considerably worse, but it takes a lot of people working together to make things better.
This is the central problem with humans: breaking stuff is always much easier than making stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. What I say is that watching who was offered as a "choice", how the election was done, how people reacted before and after to the candidates and how people act now after the results, I can't say that this species should now, or ever, be allowed to contaminate any other planet. It's bad enough that it infests this one.
Re: (Score:2)
After the 2016 election, I'm more inclined to say we better stay on this rock. Let's contain the disease while we can.
Re: (Score:1)
Stephen Hawking is a brilliant... nutter. (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, any terrestrial species that wants its descendants to survive more than another 700 million years or so must expand its territory beyond Earth orbit before that time has passed and the Sun cooks the Earth dry.
Any species that wants its descendants to survive any arbitrary amount of time less that that still has to work on the same issue in case of asteroid strike or other major catastrophe that could happen somewhere in the next five minutes to 700 million years.
So yes, we ought to be working on how to survive and thrive in space with just an energy gradient and a source of raw materials to keep us going.
However, Hawking also beaks off about aliens wanting to invade and kill/enslave us, so however good he may be at figuring out the math of black holes, he's not so great at interstellar economics. Sometimes he talks about how we're all going to die in a nuclear holocaust next Thursday, just for variety.
Personally, I think he likes staying in the public eye and nobody's talking about A Brief History of Time any more.
Mixed feelings about this (Score:2)
Hawkings is obviously a very intelligent man who has made some very important contributions.
He's also right, we should be trying to establish outposts outside of earth; but his claiming we have 100 years left is alarmist and unscientific.
We don't know when the earth might collide with a giant asteroid or if nuclear war might erupt and wipeout mankind. We certainly couldn't say it will happen within 100 years with any scientific certainty.
Even with the worst case global warming, the earth will still be more
Re: (Score:2)
Running out of space is a myth (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
While it is likely bad for the long term effects of the environment, we are not running out of space. The best scientific minds 130 years ago thought today's population was impossible, and they were right (using 1890s tech). More people means more geniuses who can solve problems. We will likely achieve fusion within 50 years, and have cheap automation driven by weak AI. In the long term nothing is stopping artificial farms from reaching a half mile depth around the globe, we stack nearly 30k people per square mile in cities already and just the land mass of earth has roughly 200 million sq miles. That's 6 trillion people considering we can up the current city density through nearly unlimited energy and cheap power. Further we could start using the oceans too, floating cities are already being planned. While I am in favor of expanding humanity, we need to realize that there is plenty of room right now if we take into account increases in technology. Within 500 years we may see the planet support over one trillion people, it seems likely to me at least.
I wouldn't want to live on this planet with 999,999,999,999 other people.
Re: (Score:2)
The odds are pretty good that you'll be dead long before we reach that point.
Famous People Syndrome (Score:3)
Why do we hype anything someone famous has to say? Would Slashdot run the story if Justin Bieber said the same thing? Why not? It would be exactly as meaningful. Unless Hawking thinks that a black hole is sneaking up on us, he is out of his league.
Re: (Score:1)
Could we just send Justin Bieber to Mars? That might help the situation here on Earth a bit.
Alien Resurrection quote... (Score:2)
Seriously Stephen? You don't know any of this. (Score:2)
Just stop making all these crazy predictions. You don't know, seriously, you cannot know any of these things.
I applaud your theoretical work on astrophysics and agree that it's ground breaking work, but stop with the rest of this stuff. You are just soiling your name, diminishing your reputation with this garbage. I know you face your forthcoming mortality and it must be hard to realize that it will very soon be over for you, but these recent PR ploys are only going to damage your memory. Please stop. I
Prepper Hawking (Score:1)
Stephen Hawking, the ultimate prepper.
Yeah, no shit (Score:2)
One planet among many. Why should humanity stay just here?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, for the current state of technology, 2 major reasons. Water and air.
It is absolutely not possible (Score:1)
We are NOT running out of space (Score:2)
If we had fusion power, we could economically grow crops in vertical farms. If we did this, then we could house many times the whole planet’s population JUST along the coastlines in tall buildings and give every person ample personal space.
Even if we didn’t do that, there’s plenty of uninhabited space on earth that we could utilize as long as we brought water in and improved farming efficiency.
While I agree that we’re wrecking our environment, any other place in the solar system wil
Re: (Score:2)
Won't the Rapture take care of the "too crowded" problem?
If the rapture is real. The vast majority of people will stay behind. A tiny % of people ascending to heaven won't save us from overpopulation.
Hey, Mr. Hawking (Score:2)
Spend the few years you still have left on what you are good at: physics.
What does he think is going to kill all human life (Score:1)
Nothing has been able to kill all life on earth for the 3.8 billion years that it has existed, and I believe human intelligence gives us a huge advantage to surviving catastrophic events, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.
If he's afraid that we will kill ourselves, then what's to prevent us from doing the same thing in short order on any other planet we colonize?
Re: (Score:2)
Actually no, microbes are far better suited to survive catastrophic events than large animals like apes or theropods. For instance, there is no way human species survives the Permian extinction event if it were to happen today. The Cretaceous asteroid, maybe. Those luxury survival bunkers built inside missile silos might make it, depending on how much food they stored and how good their water supply is.
Anyways the "species survival depends on getting to Mars" trope is getting old. I'm all in favor of going
No argument from the Earth (Score:2)
I am convinced that humans need to leave Earth - Hawking
I completely agree! - Earth