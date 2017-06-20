Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Study Finds Yoga Works As Well As Physical Therapy For Back Pain (time.com) 13

An anonymous reader quotes a report from TIME: Another study is touting the benefits of yoga -- this time, for people with back problems. The new research put yoga head-to-head against physical therapy and found the two were equally good at restoring function and reducing the need for pain medication over time. In the new study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, a group of 320 people did 12 weeks of yoga or physical therapy, or they simply received a book and newsletters about coping with back pain. People in the active treatment groups reported that their pain was less intense than it was at the start of the study and that they were able to physically move more. Some were also able to reduce, or even stop, their pain medications. Those improvements stuck around for a full year after the study was over. This research is unique because the people in the study were racially diverse, and most were from low-income families. Many had pre-existing medical conditions. That's important, say the researchers, because chronic back pain -- which affects about 10% of U.S. adults -- has a greater impact on minorities and people of lower socioeconomic status.

  • Sliding into barbarism (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "That's important, say the researchers, because chronic back pain -- which affects about 10% of U.S. adults -- has a greater impact on minorities and people of lower socioeconomic status."

    Just crazy. It's like a voodoo incantation. Certain words of power that, when uttered, illicit approval from the gods. How else to decide good from bad, right from wrong, but by checking for the proper chants in some sort of social sympathetic magic.

  • Isn't yoga physical therapy? Except for the therapist / yoga guru, they seem the same.

    • Isn't yoga physical therapy? Except for the therapist / yoga guru, they seem the same.

      Pretty much. My wife has a back injury and tried both yoga and physical therapy. The yoga was stretching and exercises. The physical therapy was stretching and exercises. The only difference was that PT cost money, while she could learn yoga for free from Youtube videos.

  • Physical therapy and yoga are very similar. Shockingly enough!!!

  • Since when I went to Kaiser Permanente 20 years ago for back pain, they gave me a bunch of exercises with my physical therapy. A few years ago I was reading a book about yoga and all the exercises they gave me were yoga moves. So, basically the physical therapy is yoga.

