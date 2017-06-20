Sweden Passes Bill To Become Carbon Neutral By 2045 (newscientist.com) 9
Sweden is the first country to significantly upgrade its carbon ambitions since the Paris accord in 2015. The country has passed a new bill committing to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2045. New Scientist reports: The law was drawn up by a cross-party committee and passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament by 254 votes to 41. The legislation establishes an independent Climate Policy Council and requires an action plan to be updated every four years. Sweden had previously committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. It already gets 83 per cent of its electricity from nuclear energy and hydropower, having met its 2020 target of 50 per cent renewable energy eight years ahead of schedule. To achieve carbon-neutral status, the country will focus on reducing emissions from transport by increasing the use of biofuels and electric vehicles. It plans to cut domestic emissions by at least 85 per cent, and offset remaining emissions by planting trees or investing in projects abroad.
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. America is not "moving back to coal". That was just empty talk to win votes from stupid people.
In the real world, achievements mean more than ambitions. If you look at which country has made the most breakthroughs in efficient lighting, better engines, more power dense batteries that charge faster, biofuels, solar energy, bigger wind turbines, and the manufacturing techniques to make it all happen, it is not Sweden, but America that is in front. Europeans should talk less and do more.