Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Government Power Science

Sweden Passes Bill To Become Carbon Neutral By 2045 (newscientist.com) 37

Posted by BeauHD from the plan-ahead dept.
Sweden is the first country to significantly upgrade its carbon ambitions since the Paris accord in 2015. The country has passed a new bill committing to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2045. New Scientist reports: The law was drawn up by a cross-party committee and passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament by 254 votes to 41. The legislation establishes an independent Climate Policy Council and requires an action plan to be updated every four years. Sweden had previously committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. It already gets 83 per cent of its electricity from nuclear energy and hydropower, having met its 2020 target of 50 per cent renewable energy eight years ahead of schedule. To achieve carbon-neutral status, the country will focus on reducing emissions from transport by increasing the use of biofuels and electric vehicles. It plans to cut domestic emissions by at least 85 per cent, and offset remaining emissions by planting trees or investing in projects abroad.

Sweden Passes Bill To Become Carbon Neutral By 2045 More | Reply

Sweden Passes Bill To Become Carbon Neutral By 2045

Comments Filter:
  • ... when your population almost equal the population of New York, yet spread on 450x the surface area.

  • Passing the buck? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 )

    Is this passing the buck unfairly to some future politicians or are they actually gaining ground and on track already?

  • The law should be titled: Except for all the pollution that results from all the oil that we export, which is our number one source of revenue for our economy, Sweden plans to be carbon neutral by the year 2045. It is easy to bull shit and be sanctimonious, harder to actually be an adult and make real, hard choices about life, or at least appreciate those that do. http://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/... [mit.edu]

  • ...to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Northern Caliphate.

    • Pretty much what I was thinking. There won't even be a Sweden by 2045. At least not one that's recognizable. Seems like they've got way worse problems than carbon pollution.

Slashdot Top Deals

Scientists are people who build the Brooklyn Bridge and then buy it. -- William Buckley

Close