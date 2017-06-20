'Older Fathers Have Geekier Sons' (bbc.com) 57
An anonymous reader shares a BBC article: Men who delay starting a family are more likely to have "geekier" sons, a study suggests. They were brighter, more focused and less bothered about fitting in -- according to the "Geek Index" devised by King's College London. The mother's age had no impact, and daughters seemed to be immune. One scientist said a trend for delayed parenthood might mean we were heading towards a "society of geniuses" able to solve the world's problems. The findings are rare good news in the science of delayed fatherhood. Repeated studies have shown that older sperm is more prone to genetic errors and children are more likely to develop autism and schizophrenia.
I can actually refer to my own extended family as a bit of a case-study, my paternal grandparents had 17 children, eight of them boys. Dad was the last one, when Grandpa was 56 or so. There's no autism in the family, and Grandpa was a farmer and then retired-farmer when Dad was growing up, so it wasn't like he passed-on any particularly geeky habits or hobbies.
Followed immediately by pointing out that men over 45 are virtually guaranteed to have autistic children.
Aspberger's syndrome appears to be a case of defining being a nerd/geek as a mental disorder.
If they're still considering aspberger's to be a subset of autism, "men over 40 have geekier children" implying "men over 40 are virtually guaranteed to have autistic children" is a tautology.
Can confirm. (Score:3)
Couldn't be prouder.
I hope they remember to put the bolts into the satellite table mounting fixture prior to rotating it over to work on a different side.
Given that "reasoning adults" don't seem to be able to override the natural urge to not put one's dick away, apparently more is required.
I happen to be pro-choice, but pro-life people would read that as you arguing to solve the migration problem with genocide.
Correlation? More like a tautology.
Can't play with kids since they're too old and... (Score:2, Insightful)
tired so the kids have to get smarter and play with themselves.
Lamarckism making a comeback. (Score:1)
we were heading towards a "society of geniuses" (Score:3)
Geniuses solve problems. They don't sit around and whine about them
Welcome to Slashdot. I see you're new here.
It's about the money (Score:5, Interesting)
Dorian Grey (Score:2)
I was reading this on a plane last night, and it turns out that Oscar Wilde's comments on women and men and how they differ seem poignant here.
Likely the best explenation (Score:3)
Re:Likely the best explenation (Score:4, Insightful)
"Geekier dads could be taking longer to start a family and pass on geeky traits to their children"
Possibly, but I think another aspect could be the maturity of the father.
Guys in their 20s spend more time hanging out with other guys doing active social activities
Older guys are going more activities that are well structure and individual in nature.
A child is going to pick up on and emulate those things.
Shared activities also matter, an older father might spend more time deliberately training the child while a younger man might try to act as the child's playmate.
Needless to say... (Score:2)
I don't understand. You earn $55k in IT in Silicon Valley and are protecting our country from hackers. What else could a father want from his son?
My father died five years ago. Six weeks before he died from terminal throat cancer, I started a PC refresh project at a local hospital and my first day on the job was in the cancer ward. A tough situation all around. I think he would be proud that I'm the highest wage earner in our blue collar family and protecting the country from hackers.
I was interested in computers until I made a career out of them. Now I'm interested in cars, and I make a living with computers.
Haha (Score:2)
"One scientist said a trend for delayed parenthood might mean we were heading towards a "society of geniuses" able to solve the world's problems."
That is the funniest thing I've read today. Hilarious!
Feel good but not true (Score:2)
something something something already gave the genetic load to your mother...
Post-hoc bullshit (Score:2)
couldn't we say a smarter kid is one with just the right touch of autism, having just enough to stay focused and be a deep thinker?
more sperm mutations too (Score:2)