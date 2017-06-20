Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


'Older Fathers Have Geekier Sons' (bbc.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the interesting-studies dept.
An anonymous reader shares a BBC article: Men who delay starting a family are more likely to have "geekier" sons, a study suggests. They were brighter, more focused and less bothered about fitting in -- according to the "Geek Index" devised by King's College London. The mother's age had no impact, and daughters seemed to be immune. One scientist said a trend for delayed parenthood might mean we were heading towards a "society of geniuses" able to solve the world's problems. The findings are rare good news in the science of delayed fatherhood. Repeated studies have shown that older sperm is more prone to genetic errors and children are more likely to develop autism and schizophrenia.

  • Can confirm. (Score:3)

    by dtmancom ( 925636 ) <.moc.namtd. .ta. .2nodrog.> on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @05:24PM (#54656643) Homepage
    Had my only child, a male child, at the age of 35. He is now 11 and is very much Dad's science geek.

    Couldn't be prouder.
    • I have the same, but my kid is as dumb as a rock but good at sports. We cancel each other out.

  • Can't play with kids since they're too old and... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    tired so the kids have to get smarter and play with themselves.

  • It would certainly explain these results.
  • which will be over-run by immigrants in Europe.

  • It's about the money (Score:5, Interesting)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @05:36PM (#54656707)
    The older you are when you have kids, the more you are earning, the more disposable income you (and your parents or in-laws) can spend on quality toys and activities, instead of just trying to keep the heat on and food on the table. Also you're probably more educated, so there's that.

  • I was reading this on a plane last night, and it turns out that Oscar Wilde's comments on women and men and how they differ seem poignant here.

  • Likely the best explenation (Score:3)

    by ark1 ( 873448 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @05:36PM (#54656713)
    "Geekier dads could be taking longer to start a family and pass on geeky traits to their children"

    • Re:Likely the best explenation (Score:4, Insightful)

      by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @05:47PM (#54656797)

      "Geekier dads could be taking longer to start a family and pass on geeky traits to their children"

      Possibly, but I think another aspect could be the maturity of the father.

      Guys in their 20s spend more time hanging out with other guys doing active social activities

      Older guys are going more activities that are well structure and individual in nature.

      A child is going to pick up on and emulate those things.

      Shared activities also matter, an older father might spend more time deliberately training the child while a younger man might try to act as the child's playmate.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ark1 ( 873448 )
        Definitely, BBC article is short on the actual methodology. We don't really know which factors were adjusted for. An interesting result would be to know if within the same family the younger sibling was more geeky since the father would have been older when they had him.
  • My father found me to be a disappointment. He could never understood why I wasn't interested in cars and more interested in computers. As I would explained to him many years later, my older brother (not his son) was analog and I was digital.
    • I don't understand. You earn $55k in IT in Silicon Valley and are protecting our country from hackers. What else could a father want from his son?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        Clearly, he would rather his son drag old Chevelle while beating his wife at the same time.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        I don't understand. You earn $55k in IT in Silicon Valley and are protecting our country from hackers. What else could a father want from his son?

        My father died five years ago. Six weeks before he died from terminal throat cancer, I started a PC refresh project at a local hospital and my first day on the job was in the cancer ward. A tough situation all around. I think he would be proud that I'm the highest wage earner in our blue collar family and protecting the country from hackers.

        • Well if he isn't proud of you, I am! Thank you for your service to our country. It is much safer with you looking out for us.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I was interested in computers until I made a career out of them. Now I'm interested in cars, and I make a living with computers.

  • Haha (Score:2)

    by tsa ( 15680 )

    "One scientist said a trend for delayed parenthood might mean we were heading towards a "society of geniuses" able to solve the world's problems."

    That is the funniest thing I've read today. Hilarious!

  • Multiple genetic studies showed that older fathers correspond to higher genetic load (this is bad) for all offspring.
  • When do smart dads have kids? Later, when they're ready. When do autistic dads have kids? Later, when their successes outweigh their drawbacks, and they've learned to compensate. What sort of kids do dads have when they reproduce later? Smart. Autistic. Like their dads. Cuz genetics. Which is not to say that this is the explanation. It's just to say that the 'conclusions' drawn by this study (at least as summarized) are ... let's say speculative at best.

    • couldn't we say a smarter kid is one with just the right touch of autism, having just enough to stay focused and be a deep thinker?

  • On average each parent contributes 30 mutations to offspring. But fathers contribution is approximately one per year of age.

