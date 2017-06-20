A Third Of the Planet's Population Is Exposed To Deadly Heatwaves (motherjones.com) 65
An anonymous reader shares a report: Nearly a third of the world's population is now exposed to climatic conditions that produce deadly heatwaves, as the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere makes it "almost inevitable" that vast areas of the planet will face rising fatalities from high temperatures, new research has found. Climate change has escalated the heatwave risk across the globe, the study states, with nearly half of the world's population set to suffer periods of deadly heat by the end of the century even if greenhouse gases are radically cut. "For heatwaves, our options are now between bad or terrible," said Camilo Mora, an academic at the University of Hawaii and lead author of the study. High temperatures are currently baking large swaths of the south-western US, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing an excessive heat warning for Phoenix, Arizona, which is set to reach 119F (48.3C) on Monday. The heat warning extends across much of Arizona and up through the heart of California, with Palm Springs forecast a toasty 116F (46.6C) on Monday and Sacramento set to reach 107F (41.6C).
Even Mother Jones gets it right sometimes [motherjones.com].
This news has been out a while. Look at references #9 and #10 here [wikipedia.org].
Human-induced climate change is real... but this article is alarmism.
Climate change is real, but how much of a role humans play in it is something we will not fully understand for a long time.
That said, this is definitely alarmism. There is a reason why even just a few hundred years ago, even a few decades ago, places like what are today Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, etc. had very few people living there: those places suck without modern air conditioning.
Sure there were wealthy people who wintered in Florida (Henry Ford and Thomas Edison were even next door neighbors during
but how much of a role humans play in it is something we will not fully understand for a long time.
Any links for that?
I thought climate change was driven by the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere (and by that increased water vapour and methan concentrations)
If you know non human reasons I guess many people would like to know about that!
Human-induced climate change is real... but this article is alarmism.
Climate change is real, but how much of a role humans play in it is something we will not fully understand for a long time.
Sorry, but no. Although there is a well-paid effort to make people believe otherwise, in fact, scientists are not actually stupid
We've understood the basics of the greenhouse effect for over a century; we've had good measurements of infrared absorption spectra for sixty years; we've had good overall models of how it affects temperature for fifty years now; and we've been making detailed measurements of atmospheric profiles and the incident solar forcing factor for thirty years. The overall picture of how
Here's a pro tip: look up the result in other sources using google [google.com], find a more useful source [nationalgeographic.com] that tells you things like the name of the journal [nature.com] the research was published in.
In this case it was Nature Climate Change, a relatively new offshoot of the prestigious journal Nature. Nature Climate Change was established in 2011, but by last year ut gad achieved an impact factor of over 19, making it the most cited journal in its field. This doesn't mean it's infallible, but it means it doesn't have to scrape th
Some alternate sources (Score:3)
Abstract of the original article: https://www.nature.com/nclimat... [nature.com]
Press release from Nature East Asia: http://www.natureasia.com/en/r... [natureasia.com]
Press release from U. Hawaii Manoa (the institution of the lead authors): http://www.hawaii.edu/news/201... [hawaii.edu]
Article at phys.org: https://phys.org/news/2017-06-... [phys.org]
Article at Science Daily: https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
Interactive map of number of deadly heat days: https://maps.esri.com/globalri... [esri.com]
Not just one year [Re:That's nice] (Score:2)
Climate change has no effect on a year-to-year basis. If we're showing the weather to someone from Year 1900, then ok, but we aren't, so this is just dumb.
To be fair, although I think the Mother Jones article is alarmist, the actual work cited catalogued heat-related deaths documented "for 783 lethal heatwaves in 164 cities across 36 countries [phys.org]," referencing a search of publications dating back to 1980. This was not a one-year study.
because there were no massive heat waves with even more deaths before that? Like say the 1936 North American heat wave?
we have better new coverage nowadays, that's all. This is all alarmist trash for young people with no knowledge of recent past let alone history
Baseline figure for this prediction (Score:3)
We live in the tropics or subtropics (Score:2)
Considering most of the globe lives either the tropics or the subtropics, this is probably only going to get worse, especially as the temperate zones become more and more tropical.
I'm pretty sure humans will survive as a species will survive due to our adaptability unless something extremely exotic and rare happens, like some sort of super virus or a large rock hitting the planet.
However the real problem we're trying to tell people, is that the current human population is reaching a limited capacity on current conditions without a continue decline into quality of life for those that even have one.
As we inflate the temperatures on the planet, the sustainable population decreases. Hot
Tell me about it... (Score:2)
Silicon Valley is the high 90's this week. Power went out yesterday for a few hours, making the afternoon heat unbearable without the fans. Still trying to figure out where to put another fan in the Cougar QBX Mini-ITX case [amzn.to], as the SSD and HDD run ten degrees higher than my fileserver with six HDDs and seven fans. This case is supposed to have enough room for a regular PSU, a dual-slot GPU and a water cooler radiator. I don't have either and there isn't enough room for my fat fingers.
https://twitter.com/cd [twitter.com]
But I wonder, why are you trying to cram so much into a such a small space?
The ECS KAM1-I AM1 mini-ITX motherboard has two serial ports and headers for two more serial ports, which made it perfect as a Red Hat Linux terminal server for my Cisco certification rack. I got the motherboard and AMD AM1 processor for $25 each last year. The mATX case that I had was overkill and I wanted something smaller. The Cougar case for $50 was perfect. I'll probably replace the PSU with a picoPSU [mini-box.com] to free up space inside.
Millions will perish. (Score:2)
I find it strange that some people call this alarmism when the truth is that extreme weather conditions were predicted to occur decades ago. It's been going on for a while and we're now getting a taste of its brutal heat. The point is that this brutality is going to spread to much of the planet. In the developed world we have electricity to help cool us and sufficient water to keep our crops alive. However, in the underdeveloped world people will try to survive just like they always have but it won't be
million of people are going to die and millions more will migrate and it will reshape our societies
You mean that the same process that has been going on for hundreds of thousands of years is going to continue? That's not exactly a bold prediction.
million of people are going to die and millions more will migrate and it will reshape our societies
You mean that the same process that has been going on for hundreds of thousands of years is going to continue? That's not exactly a bold prediction.
? Heating for thousands of years.. No
It has been going on for 200 years, and is on an exponential curve, making it sucker punch now that it is kicking in.
in 1990 it was 122 deg F in Phoenix.
this is alarmist trash, study the history of heat waves and find out when the massive deaths were. Hint, not recently. 5,000 dead in the 1936 north american heat wave, for example
kids. imagining any and every bad thing that happens in their lifetime is the world's greatest tragedy. pffft, this is alarmist nonsense.
