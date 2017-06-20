A Third Of the Planet's Population Is Exposed To Deadly Heatwaves (motherjones.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Nearly a third of the world's population is now exposed to climatic conditions that produce deadly heatwaves, as the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere makes it "almost inevitable" that vast areas of the planet will face rising fatalities from high temperatures, new research has found. Climate change has escalated the heatwave risk across the globe, the study states, with nearly half of the world's population set to suffer periods of deadly heat by the end of the century even if greenhouse gases are radically cut. "For heatwaves, our options are now between bad or terrible," said Camilo Mora, an academic at the University of Hawaii and lead author of the study. High temperatures are currently baking large swaths of the south-western US, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing an excessive heat warning for Phoenix, Arizona, which is set to reach 119F (48.3C) on Monday. The heat warning extends across much of Arizona and up through the heart of California, with Palm Springs forecast a toasty 116F (46.6C) on Monday and Sacramento set to reach 107F (41.6C).
This news has been out a while. Look at references #9 and #10 here [wikipedia.org].
Human-induced climate change is real... but this article is alarmism.
Climate change is real, but how much of a role humans play in it is something we will not fully understand for a long time.
That said, this is definitely alarmism. There is a reason why even just a few hundred years ago, even a few decades ago, places like what are today Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, etc. had very few people living there: those places suck without modern air conditioning.
Sure there were wealthy people who wintered in Florida (Henry Ford and Thomas Edison were even next door neighbors during
Abstract of the original article: https://www.nature.com/nclimat... [nature.com]
Press release from Nature East Asia: http://www.natureasia.com/en/r... [natureasia.com]
Press release from U. Hawaii Manoa (the institution of the lead authors): http://www.hawaii.edu/news/201... [hawaii.edu]
Article at phys.org: https://phys.org/news/2017-06-... [phys.org]
Article at Science Daily: https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
Interactive map of number of deadly heat days: https://maps.esri.com/globalri... [esri.com]
Climate change has no effect on a year-to-year basis. If we're showing the weather to someone from Year 1900, then ok, but we aren't, so this is just dumb.
To be fair, although I think the Mother Jones article is alarmist, the actual work cited catalogued heat-related deaths documented "for 783 lethal heatwaves in 164 cities across 36 countries [phys.org]," referencing a search of publications dating back to 1980. This was not a one-year study.
Considering most of the globe lives either the tropics or the subtropics, this is probably only going to get worse, especially as the temperate zones become more and more tropical.
