Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

Cats May Have Been Domesticated Twice (sciencemag.org) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the pet-animals dept.
sciencehabit writes: Cats may have been domesticated twice, once in Turkey around 10,000 years ago, and again in Egypt, thousands of years later. That's the conclusion of a new genetic analysis of more than 200 ancient cats, including DNA extracted from Egyptian mummies. The scientists found evidence for an exodus of cats into the wider world from both ancient Turkey and ancient Egypt, but that these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures. Whether or not the ancient Egyptians independently domesticated cats, their massive breeding programs appear to have further tamed the feline, turning cats from territorial and antisocial creatures into the lovable furballs we know today.

Cats May Have Been Domesticated Twice More | Reply

Cats May Have Been Domesticated Twice

Comments Filter:

  • Domesticated? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Cats have never been domesticated by humans. They domesticated us, and I for one welcome our feline overlords.

  • Who domesticated whom? (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @06:16AM (#54652965) Journal
    All those old ladies who live with dozens of cats living among the stench of them might have been infected with Toxoplasma virus [wikipedia.org]. This virus infects the brain and creates a liking for cat urine and excreta! The life cycle of this virus is that it reproduces in cat bodies but matures in mice bodies. Makes the mice lose their fear of cats, and the cats eat them. It seems to have jumped to humans and humans find cats lovable because of this infection.

    Thus one can seriously argue cats have been domesticating humans. We domesticated other animals and plants by careful selection and breeding programs. But cats have been domesticating us using a virus without either the cats or us being aware of it.

    • It's not a virus, but a parasite. The fact that it has a "life cycle" comprised of several reproductive stages should be a strong hint. Viruses just get host cells to make more viruses.

  • domestication vs castration (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    > turning cats from territorial and antisocial creatures into the lovable furballs we know today.

    That's the result of castration/sterilization, not domestication. Most cats are still pretty much territorial and antisocial. Egyptians only learnt them a new hunt technic made of a mix of harassing, mewing, purring and rubbing against human being legs until they accept to release some food.

Slashdot Top Deals

The degree of technical confidence is inversely proportional to the level of management.

Close