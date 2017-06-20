Cats May Have Been Domesticated Twice (sciencemag.org) 43
sciencehabit writes: Cats may have been domesticated twice, once in Turkey around 10,000 years ago, and again in Egypt, thousands of years later. That's the conclusion of a new genetic analysis of more than 200 ancient cats, including DNA extracted from Egyptian mummies. The scientists found evidence for an exodus of cats into the wider world from both ancient Turkey and ancient Egypt, but that these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures. Whether or not the ancient Egyptians independently domesticated cats, their massive breeding programs appear to have further tamed the feline, turning cats from territorial and antisocial creatures into the lovable furballs we know today.
Cats have never been domesticated by humans. They domesticated us, and I for one welcome our feline overlords.
*purr*
Exactly. Turkey was just a trial run, after the analyses was done and the kinks worked out they really went for it in Egypt. All in the name of world domination! They succeeded, where many an evil mastermind has utterly failed.
But it was done twice!. We can try now for the third one, see if this time it sticks!
Well, I'm sorry to Godwin this thread so early, but those seemingly benign furry faux friends are definitely up to something sinister: Kitlers http://www.catsthatlooklikehit... [catsthatlo...hitler.com]
Toxoplasma is, as another sibling posting points out, a parasite, which means that it's not cats domesticating people or vice versa, it's toxoplasma controlling both - if you want to be paranoid.
That said, as cats are domesticated and kept even in the absence of the parasite, it's not really a factor here. A sizable number of cats, including many outside of those practical to keep as pets, seem to be fairly easy to domesticate - bring up a cheetah cub yourself and it'll purr and let you do all the things
The feline brain is very similar in structure to the human brain, only obviously a lot smaller.
Just like humans they are very adaptive and able to change with their environment. So if that environment includes humans, they adapt and learn to live with a human environment.
All those old ladies who live with dozens of cats living among the stench of them might have been infected with Toxoplasma virus [wikipedia.org].
a) It's not a virus
b) Most people get it by either eating or working with pork.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toxoplasmosis#Transmission
Then we should compare the love for cats in Muslim/Jewish communities with that in other, pork eating communities. If that parasite has any real influence, there should be a significant difference.
I totally hate the smell of cat urine, but i like cats. So there is no "virus". Not even a parasite.
Well, you've actually very wrong there as castration/sterilisation have little to nothing to do with how friendly a cat is. That's actually almost entirely due to domestication and selective breeding. A small hint might be the fact that to be able to get more cats you need to breed them and this might surprise you but that isn't possible if you've castrated or sterilised the cat.
What is the summary talking about? Cats stopped being antisocial? I beg to differ, especially when cats are compared against dogs. While dogs largely have been tamed, largely becoming scavengers instead of predators, cats seem to retailers many more undomesticated attributes. The development of dogs from wolves was largely accidental, too, with the social skills of approaching human colonies for their scraps providing a significant survival advantage over wolves, which were far less social.
Anyone that has lived with a cat can tell you that they are very social animals. They're just not DEPENDANT on people like dogs are. Dogs are stuck on the "look at me, pay attention to me" mode. Cats are more like people, they have times they want to be with others, and times they want to be alone. They are very social though. They get lonely when left alone, and enjoy the company of others, even if they don't want constant petting.
Cats will typically want to curl up and sleep in whatever room you're in. They may not want you to touch them all the time, but they want to be near you.
Cats can be highly social, loving animals if you don't raise them like a feral that happens to live in your house. When ours were kittens, we used to cart them around the house all of the time like babies, holding them, petting them, etc. And quelle surprise... they had a lot more in common with the average dog in terms of affection than the average cat many people know.
Plus discipline. Set boundaries and set them hard from a young age. Cats generally will accept them.
Do Tigers count? They're easier to deal with.
My cats fetch and happily accept a leash on the collar. you can train cats quite easily, it's just that most people are too lazy to even try.
...these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures.
Don't forget that cats exist as both waves and particles!
Not only that, they can be pointy and scratchy and fluffy and soft at the same time, too.
Turkey around 10,000 years ago:
Well Tiddles, I don't know about you but a lot of us have had enough of this abuse, kicking us when any little thing goes wrong, tormenting us for their sport, even murdering our poor children, so we're heading out to the desert until they've evolved a bit.
Egypt, thousands of years later:
As you all know, some members of the exploration committee went in to town - and let me tell you we were all a bit scared after those tales we heard as kittens - spent a few weeks cautiously i