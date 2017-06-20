Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Earth Science

Cats May Have Been Domesticated Twice (sciencemag.org) 43

Posted by BeauHD from the pet-animals dept.
sciencehabit writes: Cats may have been domesticated twice, once in Turkey around 10,000 years ago, and again in Egypt, thousands of years later. That's the conclusion of a new genetic analysis of more than 200 ancient cats, including DNA extracted from Egyptian mummies. The scientists found evidence for an exodus of cats into the wider world from both ancient Turkey and ancient Egypt, but that these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures. Whether or not the ancient Egyptians independently domesticated cats, their massive breeding programs appear to have further tamed the feline, turning cats from territorial and antisocial creatures into the lovable furballs we know today.

  • Domesticated? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @06:05AM (#54652947)

    Cats have never been domesticated by humans. They domesticated us, and I for one welcome our feline overlords.

  • All those old ladies who live with dozens of cats living among the stench of them might have been infected with Toxoplasma virus [wikipedia.org]. This virus infects the brain and creates a liking for cat urine and excreta! The life cycle of this virus is that it reproduces in cat bodies but matures in mice bodies. Makes the mice lose their fear of cats, and the cats eat them. It seems to have jumped to humans and humans find cats lovable because of this infection.

    Thus one can seriously argue cats have been domesticatin

    • It's not a virus! (Score:5, Informative)

      by Ihlosi ( 895663 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @06:27AM (#54652999)
      It's not a virus, but a parasite. The fact that it has a "life cycle" comprised of several reproductive stages should be a strong hint. Viruses just get host cells to make more viruses.
    • Are you sure cats aren't aware of it? Sounds to me like they are waging biological warfare on us.

    • Toxoplasma is, as another sibling posting points out, a parasite, which means that it's not cats domesticating people or vice versa, it's toxoplasma controlling both - if you want to be paranoid.

      That said, as cats are domesticated and kept even in the absence of the parasite, it's not really a factor here. A sizable number of cats, including many outside of those practical to keep as pets, seem to be fairly easy to domesticate - bring up a cheetah cub yourself and it'll purr and let you do all the things

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      All those old ladies who live with dozens of cats living among the stench of them might have been infected with Toxoplasma virus [wikipedia.org].

      a) It's not a virus
      b) Most people get it by either eating or working with pork.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toxoplasmosis#Transmission

      • Then we should compare the love for cats in Muslim/Jewish communities with that in other, pork eating communities. If that parasite has any real influence, there should be a significant difference.

    • I totally hate the smell of cat urine, but i like cats. So there is no "virus". Not even a parasite.

  • A lot of people don't understand cats (Score:5, Informative)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @06:37AM (#54653023)

    Cats can be highly social, loving animals if you don't raise them like a feral that happens to live in your house. When ours were kittens, we used to cart them around the house all of the time like babies, holding them, petting them, etc. And quelle surprise... they had a lot more in common with the average dog in terms of affection than the average cat many people know.

    Plus discipline. Set boundaries and set them hard from a young age. Cats generally will accept them.

  • Or not at all... (Score:3)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @06:41AM (#54653027)
    Or not at all, depending on how you define "domesticated." ;)

  • Waves observation (Score:5, Funny)

    by billybob2001 ( 234675 ) on Tuesday June 20, 2017 @06:47AM (#54653043)

    ...these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures.

    Don't forget that cats exist as both waves and particles!

  • Turkey around 10,000 years ago:
    Well Tiddles, I don't know about you but a lot of us have had enough of this abuse, kicking us when any little thing goes wrong, tormenting us for their sport, even murdering our poor children, so we're heading out to the desert until they've evolved a bit.

    Egypt, thousands of years later:
    As you all know, some members of the exploration committee went in to town - and let me tell you we were all a bit scared after those tales we heard as kittens - spent a few weeks cautiously i

