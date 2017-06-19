Equipment Already In Space Can Be Adapted For Extremely Secure Data Encryption (helpnetsecurity.com) 6
Orome1 quotes a report from Help Net Security: In a new study, researchers from the Max Planck Institute in Erlangen, demonstrate ground-based measurements of quantum states sent by a laser aboard a satellite 38,000 kilometers above Earth. This is the first time that quantum states have been measured so carefully from so far away. A satellite-based quantum-based encryption network would provide an extremely secure way to encrypt data sent over long distances. Developing such a system in just five years is an extremely fast timeline since most satellites require around 10 years of development. For the experiments, the researchers worked closely with satellite telecommunications company Tesat-Spacecom GmbH and the German Space Administration. The German Space Administration previously contracted with Tesat-Spacecom on behalf of the German Ministry of Economics and Energy to develop an optical communications technology for satellites. This technology is now being used commercially in space by laser communication terminals onboard Copernicus -- the European Union's Earth Observation Program -- and by SpaceDataHighway, the European data relay satellite system. It turned out that this satellite optical communications technology works much like the quantum key distribution method developed at the Max Planck Institute. Thus, the researchers decided to see if it was possible to measure quantum states encoded in a laser beam sent from one of the satellites already in space. In 2015 and the beginning of 2016, the team made these measurements from a ground-based station at the Teide Observatory in Tenerife, Spain. They created quantum states in a range where the satellite normally does not operate and were able to make quantum-limited measurements from the ground. The findings have been published in the journal Optica.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh please, in the real world it's been shown throughout history time after time, that the only "rights" anyone has are the ones they have the arms and resources to defend along with the plausible/believable *willingness* to use them against those who would infringe those rights, including, and especially, against their own government/leaders.
If you don't have the arms, resources, or plausible/believable (to those who would infringe rights) willingness to *kill* in defense of your individual rights, history
Re: (Score:2)
Loss through scattering and absorption at atmospheric particles is very low under good weather conditions and assumed here to be less than 2 dB. Turbulence induced beam spread and scintillation result in a small loss of about 1 dB.
b) 99.9% is, AFAIK, the loss you would get with ~100 km of fiber, not the 100s/1000s/etc. of km for satellite (99.9% loss = 1/1000 = -30dB = 100km*-0.3dB/km). They seem to lose quite a bit (north of 60dB) but this seems mostly due to apertureing.
Bullshit. (Score:2)
Equipment already in space would be extremely difficult to modify. What they really mean is that the design of space proven satellites could easily be modified.
The difference between these things is hundreds of millions of dollars, so this isn't just pedantry.