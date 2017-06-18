Physicists Discover A Possible Break In the Standard Model of Physics (futurism.com) 30
Slashdot reader freddienumber13 write: A series of experiments has shown that tau particles have decayed faster than predicted by the standard model. This has been observed at both CERN and SLAC. This suggests that the standard model for particle physics is incomplete and further research is required to understand this new area of physics.
Nature adds: One of the key assumptions of the standard model of particle physics is that the interactions of the charged leptons, namely electrons, muons and taus, differ only because of their different masses... recent studies of B-meson decays involving the higher-mass tau lepton have resulted in observations that challenge lepton universality at the level of four standard deviations. A confirmation of these results would point to new particles or interactions, and could have profound implications for our understanding of particle physics.
Nature adds: One of the key assumptions of the standard model of particle physics is that the interactions of the charged leptons, namely electrons, muons and taus, differ only because of their different masses... recent studies of B-meson decays involving the higher-mass tau lepton have resulted in observations that challenge lepton universality at the level of four standard deviations. A confirmation of these results would point to new particles or interactions, and could have profound implications for our understanding of particle physics.
Re: (Score:1)
SLAC, hardons (Score:2)
So, which is it?
Just to keep it straight on my scorecard (Score:4, Interesting)
Physics: 4 sigma error, question the model
Climate: 4 sigma error, jail those who dare to disagree
Re: Just to keep it straight on my scorecard (Score:4, Informative)
You will be modded to -1, as you should be, because you did not provide evidence for your claims.
Re: (Score:2)
If you cover your ears and go "la-la-la-la" loudly, it will solve the problem.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Climate change is pseudoscienceâ, because their predictions have been wrong repeatedly
A beautiful fallacy! Medical science is pseudoscience, too, because physicians are often wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
A beautiful fallacy! Medical science is pseudoscience, too, because physicians are often wrong?
No, it is pseudoscience because it lacks proper repeatability and has only the barest elements of falsifiability.
In case there is any question, I am in fact referring to both Medical "sciences" and Climate "science".
That having been said, I would still think that it would be the best course of action to err on the side of caution and assume the "scientists" are correct given the extreme ramifications if they are... The venn diagram is pretty convincing:
option 1: They are wrong and we do nothing: No harm no
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you except for "extinction", if you mean "extinction of humans". There's almost no chance that humans will go extinct. We already live in the tropics and we already live in the extreme north. We'll protect valuable shorelines, migrate away from others, and agriculture will spread north. We won't go extinct.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Basically 5 sigma is the 'discovery' or 'gimmie the nobel prize' level. But getting from 4-5 is usually just collecting more data - you are pretty sure it's real if you have a 4 sigma variation.
Re: Just to keep it straight on my scorecard (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Physics: 4 sigma error, question the model
Climate: 4 sigma error, jail those who dare to disagree
Not quite.
Everything: 4 sigma error, question the model
Everything: shame those who think a 6 sigma error is the truth
Re: (Score:2)