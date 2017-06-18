Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Physicists Discover A Possible Break In the Standard Model of Physics (futurism.com) 30

Posted by EditorDavid from the everything-you-know-is-wrong dept.
Slashdot reader freddienumber13 write: A series of experiments has shown that tau particles have decayed faster than predicted by the standard model. This has been observed at both CERN and SLAC. This suggests that the standard model for particle physics is incomplete and further research is required to understand this new area of physics.
Nature adds: One of the key assumptions of the standard model of particle physics is that the interactions of the charged leptons, namely electrons, muons and taus, differ only because of their different masses... recent studies of B-meson decays involving the higher-mass tau lepton have resulted in observations that challenge lepton universality at the level of four standard deviations. A confirmation of these results would point to new particles or interactions, and could have profound implications for our understanding of particle physics.

  • Just to keep it straight on my scorecard (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @06:46PM (#54644077)

    Physics: 4 sigma error, question the model
    Climate: 4 sigma error, jail those who dare to disagree

    • Isn't 4 sigma already quite large? I thought the 5 sigma in particle physics was because of the fundamental nature of the facts studied. The more basic stuff you study, the more certain you want to be about it considering that it influences more things.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Basically 5 sigma is the 'discovery' or 'gimmie the nobel prize' level. But getting from 4-5 is usually just collecting more data - you are pretty sure it's real if you have a 4 sigma variation.

    • I am curious where climate models are showing a four sigma error. It must be nice to make a claim without backing it up with some hard data. I'm open to the idea that models can be in error, but without showing where the errors are so dramatic, it's hard to credit you with anything insightful. Models aren't perfect, and we have an imperfect understanding of the interactions and feedbacks in the earth system. That doesn't make the underlying science invalid. At worst, it is incomplete and we need more stud

    • Physics: 4 sigma error, question the model
      Climate: 4 sigma error, jail those who dare to disagree

      Not quite.

      Everything: 4 sigma error, question the model
      Everything: shame those who think a 6 sigma error is the truth

