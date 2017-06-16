Life On Mars: Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Colonisation Vision 40
Elon Musk has put his Mars-colonization vision to paper, and you can read it for free. SpaceX's billionaire founder and CEO published the plan, which he unveiled at a conference in Mexico in September 2016, in the journal New Space. From a report: The paper outlines early designs of the gigantic spacecraft, designed to carry 100 passengers, that he hopes to construct. "The thrust level is enormous," the paper states. "We are talking about a lift-off thrust of 13,000 tons, so it will be quite tectonic when it takes off." Creating a fully self-sustained civilisation of around one million people -- the ultimate goal -- would take 40-100 years according to the plans. Before full colonisation takes place, though, Musk needs to entice the first pioneers to pave the way.
Not hard to find volunteers (Score:2)
I'm sure Musk could easily find thousands to initially travel to mars, even with a 50% survivability rate... just look at how many people applied for that contest that was a one-way mission.
I myself would happily go, if they are really looking...
Why Not? (Score:2)
Because it's the ultimate in real exploration and a frontier needing a million problems to be solved, both technical and physical.
I wouldn't expect to ever come back again; I wouldn't really care. Though I'm sure eventually some people would be able to return I'd think that would be pretty rough with years spent in the lower gravity of Mars.
I could easily turn the question around though, and say - I can't imagine not wanting to go, so why NOT go? It makes no sense to me, for any reason.
Re: (Score:2)
A very significant percentage of people going to "the frontier of old" DID die within a short period of time.
http://www.octa-trails.org/art... [octa-trails.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe that guy who robbed a bank to get away from his wife can go.
Beats House arrest...with his wife.
Re: (Score:2)
Applying is one thing. Strapping in during the countdown is another.
Who would you rather have? (Score:2)
Who would you rather have on Mars with you, one 300 lb man, or three 100 lb women? Cost to get there is the same for both right, based on weight?
Pretty easy (Score:2)
Who would you rather have on Mars with you, one 300 lb man, or three 100 lb women?
That's not hard to choose at all - the one guy uses less oxygen than the three women, not to mention if it comes down to it that one 300 pound guy provides a lot more calories than three thin women.
Cost to get there is the same for both right, based on weight?
See: Oxygen. Plus you could half the food rations for the 300lb guy figuring he can live party off his own body weight for a while at least.
In fact if they were smart th
Obligatory Futurama (Score:2)
I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
Still better than... (Score:2)
Still better than...Captain Donner: "Welcome aboard, please join us for dinner."
Internet (Score:1)
I think this will work (Score:2)
Why are we doing this? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Low G retirement. Live to be 150, maybe. The moon might be better, but we really don't know what the ideal G load for old farts raised in 1 G is.
Re: (Score:2)
Why else do you think all the billionaires are pursuing stuff like life extension and rocketry? They want to live forever and not with you, peasants.
This is exactly correct. It's been true throughout all of human history.
It sure does take a lot of hype (Score:1)
...to fuel the Elon Musk money machine. You are all fools.
All we have to do is... (Score:1)
It is a little cold, but we can warm it up. It has a very helpful atmosphere, which, being primarily CO2 with some nitrogen and argon and a few other trace elements, means that we can grow plants on Mars just by compressing the atmosphere.
Just by compressing the atmosphere...? How do you compress an entire planet's atmosphere?
Re: (Score:2)
eh, pump some atmosphere into an enclosed pressurized greenhouse
Re: (Score:2)
Elon Musk only got media attention after Steve Jobs died. It's a Highlander scenario.
The main point is as a species we are at risk (Score:3)
Taking the sun's-eye view of Life As We Know It, it can all go away with a massive asteroid (that we can't see), a freak solar storm (that we'd see for about 8 minutes), or other event that could take us all out.
After that, all the science, all the technology, all the things we've done to separate ourselves from the rocks we kill each other with are gone. All because we are on a semi-closed system (planet Earth can take new mass in, and ejects minimal amounts of hydrogen).
It seems prudent to me that we make the ark (Stephenson wasn't the first to name it) and get at least some life (some of it with the ability to sustain the rest) off of this planet. That gives us a non-zero probability of surviving if an extinction level event should happen. We have a budget of billions of dollars spent on items of less importance, sometimes I wonder how we get priorities like this.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems to have surrounded himself with yes-men (Score:1)
Hard to explain these completely unrealistic visions otherwise.