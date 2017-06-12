E-cigarettes 'Potentially As Harmful As Tobacco Cigarettes' (uconn.edu) 29
An anonymous reader shares a report: A study by chemists at the University of Connecticut offers new evidence that electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are potentially as harmful as tobacco cigarettes. Using a new low-cost, 3-D printed testing device, UConn researchers found that e-cigarettes loaded with a nicotine-based liquid are potentially as harmful as unfiltered cigarettes when it comes to causing DNA damage. The researchers also found that vapor from non-nicotine e-cigarettes caused as much DNA damage as filtered cigarettes, possibly due to the many chemical additives present in e-cigarette vapors. Cellular mutations caused by DNA damage can lead to cancer.
PM has been switching to ecigs for a while now.
Have you not seen how well that's worked on alcohol and weed and other drugs?
The only question for a regulatory body would be to answer: "Do eCigarettes add unstated (or unknown) poisons into your body?"
A secondary question would be: "Are eCigarettes better than actual cigarettes?"
On the surface the answer is yes:
One is not burning paper and leaves. One is primarily ingesting nicotine.
E-Cigarettes don't have any tar, which is truly nasty stuff, and that makes them better than tobacco. But I am willing to believe that they are bad for you. Nicotine is fairly nasty (and highly addictive) on its own.
I don't know why anybody was stupid enough to think that they were any healthier than regular cigarettes. Smoke, nicotine (plus extra added chemicals).
I'm just surprised that it took this long to actually do the study.
(BTW, neat use of microfluidic sensor.)
which is a byproduct of combustion. They produce a vapor fog that LOOKS like smoke, but isn't.
You smoke that and I call you stupid.
I have to wonder if the simpler non-nicotine versions are anywhere near as harmful. Food-grade vegetable glycerine and peppermint oil just don't scream, "I am chemical death" to me, but what do I know.
I work with a woman who smoked for 20 years. She told me quitting cold turkey was fine and people are babies about it.
It's better to figure out how to get a natural high, and it's better to wake up in the morning with energy naturally instead of needing coffee, but if you're still smoking tobacco then stop today and switch to e-cigs. Your future self will thank you a million times.
