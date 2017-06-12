Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Science

E-cigarettes 'Potentially As Harmful As Tobacco Cigarettes' (uconn.edu) 29

Posted by msmash from the getting-to-the-bottom-of-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A study by chemists at the University of Connecticut offers new evidence that electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are potentially as harmful as tobacco cigarettes. Using a new low-cost, 3-D printed testing device, UConn researchers found that e-cigarettes loaded with a nicotine-based liquid are potentially as harmful as unfiltered cigarettes when it comes to causing DNA damage. The researchers also found that vapor from non-nicotine e-cigarettes caused as much DNA damage as filtered cigarettes, possibly due to the many chemical additives present in e-cigarette vapors. Cellular mutations caused by DNA damage can lead to cancer.

E-cigarettes 'Potentially As Harmful As Tobacco Cigarettes' More | Reply

E-cigarettes 'Potentially As Harmful As Tobacco Cigarettes'

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

In computing, the mean time to failure keeps getting shorter.

Close