Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Biotech Government United States

US Government Task Force Urges Cash Incentives For Ditching Insecure Medical Devices (securityledger.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the cash-for-clunkers dept.
chicksdaddy shares this report from The Security Ledger: The healthcare sector in the U.S. is in critical condition and in dire need of an overhaul to address widespread and systemic information security weakness that puts patient privacy and even safety at risk, a Congressional Task Force has concluded... On the controversial issue of medical device security, the report suggests that the Federal government and industry might use incentives akin to the "cash for clunkers" car buyback program to encourage healthcare organizations to jettison insecure, legacy medical equipment...

The report released to members of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Friday concludes that the U.S. healthcare system is plagued by weaknesses, from the leadership and governance of information security within healthcare organizations, to the security of medical devices and medical laboratories to hiring and user awareness. Many of the risks directly affect patient safety, the group found. It comes amid growing threats to healthcare organizations, including a ransomware outbreak that affected scores of hospitals in the United Kingdom.
Joshua Corman, the Director of the Cyber Statecraft Initiative at The Atlantic Council, argues that currently "Healthcare is target rich and resource poor," adding a special warning about the heavy usage of internet-connected healthcare equipment. "If you can't afford to protect it, you can't afford to connect it."

US Government Task Force Urges Cash Incentives For Ditching Insecure Medical Devices More | Reply

US Government Task Force Urges Cash Incentives For Ditching Insecure Medical Devices

Comments Filter:

  • .. . . makes even PATCHING existing gear for security holes an extended and tedious process.

    Consider, my eldest daughter was working as a ward admin, IT relied on her for backup, because for an entire 445 bed hospital. . . was two junior techs. The password on everything EXCEPT the email and timecard system. . .was "password".

    And, of course, that didn't even include the systems you could physically exploit. . . like a "Pyxis" supply dispenser. The tool needed to "hack" it. . . is a flat-head screwdriver. . .

    • I hear there's a shortage of good jobs. But then we'd have to train them. And feed and house and cloth them while they train (don't kid yourself, you can't do intensive training like that while working full time to support yourself, that's why college drop out rates are so high, higher if you consider the ones that didn't get in in the first place).

      Once again, this is a problem that could be solved but we'll be damned if we're gonna do it because nobody wants to pay for it. He'll, when you suggest they d

    • That's surprising - Pyxis machines are frequently used to dispense Schedule II drugs.

      Maybe they changed out the stock screws ... one can hope.

  • Resource poor? When I have to pay over $300 for a simple doctor appointment, or over $600 for an appointment with a specialist?

    No, there are plenty of resources. It's the priorities that are the problem.

    • most of the money goes to the top. Not your Doctors or the infrastructure to support them. Then there's the little matter of 'deductibles', meaning you pay for 'insurance' then you pay for care until you hit your deductible then you pay 80/20 if you're lucky and 60/40 if you're not.

      This is what happens when you let middle men run your healthcare system.

      • most of the money goes to the top. Not your Doctors or the infrastructure to support them.

        Isn't that what I said? "priorities".

  • US healthcare is more expensive than anywhere in the world. Profits of healthcare companies are higher in the US than anywhere. There are no limits to what they charge.
    Now they are saying they can't afford to fix the crap they've been foisting on the public?
    Crocodile tears...

  • Why should these highly profitable corporations receive public money to do the right thing to protect themselves and the patients? If they won't do it voluntarily, the law should make them.

  • Where can I find out which of the local hospitals and surgical suites uses up-to-date secure stuff and which ones don't give a damn?

    Because I will vote with my wallet.

Slashdot Top Deals

"If Diet Coke did not exist it would have been neccessary to invent it." -- Karl Lehenbauer

Close