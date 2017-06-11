SpaceX Releases Ultra-HD 4K Footage Of Falcon 9 Landing (4k.com) 4
An anonymous reader quotes 4K.com: On June 3, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket was placed into low-orbit for the sake of launching its Dragon spacecraft into their eleventh Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-11) to the International Space Station... Last week SpaceX shared on their Youtube channel the remarkable 4K UHD footage of the landing, and since many of us are not used to watching this kind of footage except for Sci-Fi movies or video games, the landing seems almost Hollywood-level surreal, especially since it happens so quickly and accurately. You can watch the video at 4k and 60 fps here if you happen to own a 4K TV or UHD PC monitor with the right hardware specs... The footage above isn't SpaceX's first 4K video of one of its launches. The company has also previously released other videos of even more impressive landings directly onto the surfaces of drone ships.
The article also reminds readers that "If you are by any chance looking to send something or someone out of space, Elon Musk's company offers reasonable prices for their launching services, starting at $62 million for its Falcon 9 and $90 million for the Falcon Heavy."
The article also reminds readers that "If you are by any chance looking to send something or someone out of space, Elon Musk's company offers reasonable prices for their launching services, starting at $62 million for its Falcon 9 and $90 million for the Falcon Heavy."
eh? (Score:2)
If you are by any chance looking to send something or someone out of space...
If I knew where the hell "out of space" was, I might be interested.
Re: (Score:1)
Beyond space and time, the papawos gizilog sat awaiting the launch of his hininon pardithon. Only through his secret alliance with the "Elon Musk" creature could he be sure that it would arrive at is whigog in the fifth dimension. He unfurled his zaaal nervously.
More cool SpaceX videos (Score:2)
Here are some really cool videos of SpaceX landing the first stage of their rockets (on land and on sea). They've done it 11 times by now, and have already re-flown one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (sped up barge landing)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (real-time land landing)