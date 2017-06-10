Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Space

Has the 40-year Old Mystery of the 'Wow!' Signal Been Solved? (newatlas.com) 17

Posted by EditorDavid from the truth-is-out-there dept.
"Astronomers have confirmed that the Wow! signal, thought to be the most promising detection by SETI of alien life, was actually caused by a comet," writes schwit1. New Atlas reports: Last year, a group of researchers from the Center of Planetary Science proposed a new hypothesis that argued a comet might be the culprit. The frequency could be caused by the hydrogen cloud they carry, and the fact that they move accounts for why it seemingly disappeared. Two comets, named 266/P Christensen and P/2008 Y2 (Gibbs), happened to be transiting through that region of space when the Wow! signal was detected, but they weren't discovered until after 2006. To test the hypothesis, the team made 200 radio spectrum observations between November 2016 and February 2017. Sure enough, 266/P Christensen was found to emit radio waves at a frequency of 1,420 MHz, and to double check, the researchers moved their radio telescope by one degree. As expected, the signal vanished, and only returned when the telescope was trained back on the comet.

Has the 40-year Old Mystery of the 'Wow!' Signal Been Solved? More | Reply

Has the 40-year Old Mystery of the 'Wow!' Signal Been Solved?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Computer programmers do it byte by byte.

Close