Cancer Drug Proves To Be Effective Against Multiple Tumors (nytimes.com) 18
An anonymous reader writes: 86 cancer patients were enrolled in a trial of a drug that helps the immune system attack tumors. Though they had different kinds of tumor -- pancreas, prostate, uterus or bone -- they all shared a genetic mutation that disrupts their cells' ability to fix damaged DNA, found in 4% of all cancer patients. But tumors vanished and didn't return for 18 patients in the study, reports the New York Times, while 66 more patients "had their tumors shrink substantially and stabilize, instead of continuing to grow." The drug trial results were "so striking that the Food and Drug Administration already has approved the drug, pembrolizumab, brand name Keytruda, for patients whose cancers arise from the same genetic abnormality. It is the first time a drug has been approved for use against tumors that share a certain genetic profile, whatever their location in the body."
The researchers say that just in the U.S. there are 60,000 new patients every year who could benefit from the new drug.
Formula: C6534 H10004 N1716 O2036 S46
He means Merck is price gouging it. So people will be riddled with medical debt (and governments), but don't worry, they no longer have cancer while they eat their ramen soup cups under a bridge.
It works. For more information, try reading the article
... or the summary ... or the headline.
It has already been approved. For more information, try reading the article
... or the summary.
And the people most likely to profit financially from it don't know the 1st thing about science but everything about profiting from your loss.
The people that will profit are the people that paid for the research and clinical trials that made the drug possible.