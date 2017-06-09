Home Blood Pressure Monitors Are Wrong 70 Percent of the Time, Says Study (arstechnica.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In a study out this week, about 70 percent of home blood-pressure devices tested were off by 5 mmHg or more. That's enough to throw off clinical decisions, such as stopping or starting medication. Nearly 30 percent were off by 10 mmHg or more, including many devices that had been validated by regulatory agencies. The findings, published in The American Journal of Hypertension, suggest that consumers should be cautious about picking out and using such devices -- and device manufacturers need to step up their game. Lead author Raj Padwal and his colleagues set out to test the accuracy of the devices themselves. Funded by the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation, they compared the home blood-pressure monitors of 85 patients with a gold-standard blood-pressure measurement technique. The patients' monitors varied by type, age, and validation-status. But they all used an automated oscillometric method, which measures oscillations in the brachial artery and uses an algorithm to calculate blood pressure. The gold-standard method was the old-school auscultatory method, which involves the arm-squeezing sphygmomanometer and a clinician listening for thumps with a stethoscope. Of the 85 home devices, 59 were inaccurate by 5 mmHg or more in either their systolic (the top number that's the maximum pressure of a heart beat) or diastolic (the bottom number that's the minimum between-beat pressure). That's 69 percent inaccurate. Of those, 25 (or 29 percent) were off by 10 mmHg or more. And six devices (seven percent) were off by 15 mmHg or more.
The ones done by doctors are off as well, it's called 'white coat hypertension'.
They might prescribe medication just because you're afraid of him.
http://www.bloodpressureuk.org... [bloodpressureuk.org]
I also have one of the arm-squeezing sphygmomanometers, but it's almost impossible to use one on yourself because you can hear the "thump thump" over a greater range
My doctor thought the same as well - I kept measuring borderline with him and my pulse raced. So he set me up on a bed lying down with an automated machine that will
I have a foot problem and every time I go to see a physician I have a nurse escort me down this long hallway (maybe not so long really but MY FEET HURT) to check my weight. After I get weighed I go further down the hall to an office where I am sat down and the nurse asks me about all kinds of different diseases I could have (but likely don't, but now I'm thinking if I really do). At about this point I get my blood pressure, pulse rate, and temperature taken. My blood pressure almost always reads high. S
5mm Hg error (Score:4, Interesting)
Hmm, normal blood pressure is lt. 120mm Hg / lt. 80mm Hg.
So, we're talking a 4% error, which will only matter if you're within that 4% of a breakpoint.
Can't see this as a really big deal. I expect my blood glucose widget has a similar (if not larger) error factor, which might mean that I take an extra unit of Humalog (or take a unit less than I should) from time to time. Won't kill me....
BP changes based on body position (Score:2)
I told my doctor that my blood pressure was higher when I lean forward than if I am reclined back.
He didn't believe me until he took the measurements in his office.
Turns out body position makes a statistical difference in your blood pressure readings:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]
I took both of my BP meters in to the doctor's office and compared their readings with the doctor's readings. That way I know how much deviation to expect when taking measurements.
70 percent (Score:3)
So, take 10 measurements, and look for the 3 identical ones.
My problem is that I sometimes get 25 point variations between the two.
Needless to say, this freaks me out.
FWIW, I use an Omron.
So which was the most accurate? (Score:3)
Why don't they give us the most accurate devices?
They don't even put the data anywhere, so we can't even figure it out for ourselves.
It's 2017 people.
how accurate are the thresholds for treatment? (Score:3)
Being +/- 5mm Hg on a measurement of 140 mm is +/- 3.5%, but how accurate are the thresholds for treatment? A guideline may say that 140mm Hg needs treatment, but what is the error bar in that value? I bet it far exceeds 3.5% because of individual variation.
And more than accuracy, I'd think that being precise would be more useful to a home user -- knowing that your BP increased by 7mm over a year sounds more useful than knowing that it's close to some arbitrary value.
Ironically (Score:2)
My home blood pressure meter was more consistent than most of the doctor measurements I have received.
But is it accurate?
I don't know what to do anymore (Score:3)
Now i don't know what to believe anymore
I'm a nursing aid in a hospital, we use such machines for measuring BP. I've not seen the documentation myself, but have been told that they're calibrated to be within +/- 8mmHg... which is more than the 5 for these home machines. Is 5mmHg really so alarming if a *hospital* doesn't mind an error of +/- 8?
The bigger question though, and why this research may be utterly meaningless, is: How did they do the comparisons? Per the article, they used one method (either the standard or the home machine) and follow
My doctor got a 170/90 off me from their machine. When tested with a trained nurse and a spigometer, I was 124/80.
I've never had them *underreport* but I've had them over report many times in my life.