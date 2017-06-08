US Pays Farmers Billions To Save The Soil. But It's Blowing Away (npr.org) 48
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: Soil has been blowing away from the Great Plains ever since farmers first plowed up the prairie. It reached crisis levels during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, when windblown soil turned day into night. In recent years, dust storms have returned, driven mainly by drought. But Shook -- and others -- say farmers are making the problem worse by taking land where grass used to grow and plowing it up, exposing vulnerable soil. This is where federal policy enters the picture. Most of that grassland was there in the first place because of a taxpayer-funded program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rents land from farmers across the country and pays them to grow grass, trees and wildflowers in order to protect the soil and also provide habitat for wildlife. It's called the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP. Ten years ago, there was more land in the CRP than in the entire state of New York. In North Dakota, CRP land covered 5,000 square miles. But CRP agreements only last 10 years, and when farming got more profitable about a decade ago, farmers in North Dakota pulled more than half of that land out of the CRP to grow crops like corn and soybeans. Across the country, farmers decided not to re-enroll 15.8 million acres of farmland in the CRP when those contracts expired between 2007 and 2014.
Re:Make some real money (Score:4, Funny)
That's probably for the best. Odds are that anyone growing weed couldn't plow a straight row anyway.
Corn (Score:4, Insightful)
Farming got more profitable when the government fully embraced ethanol. Farmers plowed under land to grow more corn to supply the government-funded ethanol plants that needed to go into gasoline by government mandate. Now the government is blaming farmers for farming and wanting to change the rules.
Re: (Score:2)
And what about the wind blowing away?
Re: (Score:2)
Let them grow "grass" . . . (Score:2)
Without the tax incentives, farmers will find something else grow.
. . . "grass", ya know, like the type that goes into "funny" cigarettes.
The farmers will make enough money with that, and won't need any taxpayer money.
Hey, and then the government can "tax the grass", and actually make money on the scheme.
Re: (Score:2)
What happens to the price of that "grass" when 15.8 million acres of it are planted?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know what happens to its price, but I know that then we can certainly make American high again.
#MAHA
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but it is fun to drink.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What country do you live in? The one that I know would only throw more tax money at those poor farmers to fix the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Farming got more profitable when the government fully embraced ethanol. Farmers plowed under land to grow more corn to supply the government-funded ethanol plants that needed to go into gasoline by government mandate. Now the government is blaming farmers for farming and wanting to change the rules.
Rather, they're blaming farmers for being short-sighted and engaging in farming practices that will be profitable for a decade, and then lose so much topsoil that the land is barren for a hundred years, but hey, "fark you, I got mine," right?
Government is just subsidizing bad practices. (Score:1)
If you want the farmers to save their soil, you've got to let them go bankrupt.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Good. I hate people. For a moment I was concerned that we could be hurting money, that would certainly have pained me.
Re: (Score:3)
Then, some big multinational company will buy the land, and do the same thing, except on a larger scale.
Re: (Score:2)
Tense is everything... (Score:5, Informative)
Tense is everything, and tense is something the title and summary screws up royally.
Title says
...
however the summary says the US stopped paying the farmers that money, because the farmers ceased to renew the enrolments...
The title makes it sound like the farmers are taking the money and eschewing their responsibilities and allowing the soil to blow away - they aren't, those responsibilities expired when the money stopped flowing.
Re: (Score:3)
"According to Cox, when farmers decide to take land out of the CRP, it means that most of the money spent on environmental improvements on that land is wasted. "The benefit is lost really quickly," he says."
Farmed are pulling out of the CRP. The CRP agreements only last 10 years. After the 10 years the farmed pull out as opposed to continue.
Re: (Score:3)
Really douche bag. RTFA:
"According to Cox, when farmers decide to take land out of the CRP, it means that most of the money spent on environmental improvements on that land is wasted. "The benefit is lost really quickly," he says."
Farmed are pulling out of the CRP. The CRP agreements only last 10 years. After the 10 years the farmed pull out as opposed to continue.
During that 10 year span, or however long the land was set aside, there was a benefit to the environment. Yes, any future benefit disappears when the farmers voluntarily opt out of the program. But the farmer isn't to blame for the fact that the dollars were spent on a temporary fix with no permanent solution.
The dollars should have been used to buy up the land, not just rent it. For that I blame the people who decided on this program in the first place. My guess is that they might have honestly thought
Re: (Score:2)
What permanent solution would you suggest? Mowing down the farmers instead of their crops? Because that's pretty much the only thing left possible.
Re: (Score:2)
If the government wants to bitch and moan about it, then they should buy the land and then its theirs to do with as they wish, for as long as they wish.
Farmers electing to not renew the contracts for allowing the land to lay fallow means that they think the money they get for doing so is less than the money they can get from working that land - so basically the government need to make it more of an incentive than they do right now.
And none of that, including reading the article, changes my point about the t
sounds like a shakedown (Score:2, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
- US Dept. of Agriculture [usda.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit.
My extended family got out of family in Idaho, the properties got sold to a corporation. One piece of eventually property got paved over as a parking lot for a Walmart store.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't get the distinction. A "family" owns a farm. One of the daughters goes off to the big city and gets one of those fancy business degrees. Comes back and tells the family to incorporate in order to protect their personal assets (the family home). She also advises them on how to properly deal with futures, investing the proper amount of resources in equipment, how to deal with debt and other such matters...one being, how to take advantage of tax breaks which duly elected representatives put in plac
Re: (Score:2)
How is that a bad thing?
How many millions of dollars does this "corporate-owned" farm spend lobbying in Washington?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but try to end the scam, and Senators from every corn-growing state in the Union will scream bloody murder.
Two problems: tilth and clearing (Score:4, Interesting)
Tilth is farmers' fault. There are zero-tilth agricultural methods. Clearing is suppliers' fault. They effectively force farmers to clear woods around their property that would slow winds because it also harbors animals that might shit on the lettuce, or what have you. Instead of doing due diligence and actually inspecting produce, they just want to be able to handle it like it's made of plastic.
Republican response to all environmental news (Score:2, Insightful)
You can save soil by making soil (Score:4, Insightful)
Bad headline. (Score:2)
The article is not about the US paying farmers, but about farmers refusing to use the program.
Note, the problem is the poster. but NPR that used a stupid headline.
Which is a pity because the article is pretty informative, including it's conclusion: The government should be purchasing rather than renting the land. They have the money, it rarely makes sense to rent unimproved land if you can afford to own, and the problem is not going away.
Mission accomplished (Score:2)
Washington bureaucrats got paychecks and pensions. Congressmen used other people's money to buy votes. So the 2 main objectives of the program were wildly successful.
Make it an EPA issue (Score:1)
Silicosis is a health hazard of breathing windblow soil. Label the windblow soil as a pollutant and hold the farmer/polluter responsible for its production.
http://www.lafarge-na.com/MSDS_North_America_English_-_Soil.pdf
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/dust-nothing-to-sneeze-at-scientists-say/
Seems like a problem for science? (Score:2)
Anyone with insights as to what could be done to solve this, or why only growing grass and not plowing is the only solution?
Major Major's Father (Score:2)
Soylent Green (Score:2)
...will be People.