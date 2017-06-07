Moderate Drinking Can Damage the Brain, Claim Researchers (theguardian.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol can damage the brain and impair cognitive function over time, researchers have claimed. Writing in the British Medical Journal, researchers from the University of Oxford and University College London, describe how they followed the alcohol intake and cognitive performance of 550 men and women over 30 years from 1985. At the end of the study the team took MRI scans of the participants' brains. None of the participants were deemed to have an alcohol dependence, but levels of drinking varied. After excluding 23 participants due to gaps in data or other issues, the team looked at participants' alcohol intake as well as their performance on various cognitive tasks, as measured at six points over the 30 year period. The team also looked at the structure of the participants' brains, as shown by the MRI scan, including the structure of the white matter and the state of the hippocampus -- a seahorse-shaped area of the brain associated with memory. After taking into account a host of other factors including age, sex, social activity and education, the team found that those who reported higher levels of drinking were more often found to have a shrunken hippocampus, with the effect greater for the right side of the brain. While 35% of those who didn't drink were found to have shrinkage on the right side of the hippocampus, the figure was 65% for those who drank on average between 14 and 21 units a week, and 77% for those who drank 30 or more units a week.
Perhaps it's not that drinking makes you stupid, but rather you have to be stupid in the first place to drink.
So consumption of alcohol is simply stupid?
Could it be that a lot of people enjoy alcohol because it tastes good, and that we happen to enjoy a light buzz, without feeling the urge to get totally plastered?
That's all consistent with being stupid, so the two explanations are not mutually exclusive.
Perhaps something more complex is involved (Score:1)
Did those people do anything else during the 30 years, or did they simply sit still, staring at the wall, waiting for the next test and drinking alcohol?
I get that this kind of study is very hard to perform with reliable results, but humans are very complex. Trying to boil it all down to a single factor is a disservice to everyone, and won't get us closer to the truth.
How much is a unit? (Score:3)
Re:How much is a unit? (Score:4, Insightful)
So these people did not have a "moderate" alcohol intake, they had a high alcohol intake.
Alcohol consumed daily != moderate consumption (Score:2)
They were drinking this over the course of a week. It would be a high amount if consumed in a single day, but not when spread out over 7.
If you are on average consuming one or more pints of beer every day then that is a rather brisk consumption of the product. Just because they aren't typically drinking enough to get plastered doesn't make it moderate unless you are comparing them to alcoholics.
Moderate? (Score:3)
While 35% of those who didn't drink were found to have shrinkage on the right side of the hippocampus, the figure was 65% for those who drank on average between 14 and 21 units a week, and 77% for those who drank 30 or more units a week.
Per the article 14 units = approximately 6 pints of beer. Is that really moderate drinking? That's basically having a drink or more a day. Not alcoholic territory or anything but that's pretty steady consumption. Moderate drinking to my mind would be maybe a pint or two a week at most. Not having a drink with dinner every night. I'm not being critical. If someone enjoys a beer or glass of wine with dinner that's fine as long as they do so responsibly but it isn't what I consider moderate consumption.
Anyway, alcohol isn't good for you. News at 11... I'm pretty sure that anyone drinking a pint a day isn't overly concerned about the health effects, good or bad.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that anyone drinking a pint a day isn't overly concerned about the health effects, good or bad.
Which makes it likely that people who consume those kinds of quantities of alcohol also have other poor habits which could be responsible for the mental damage. That's always a problem with these kinds of observational studies.
