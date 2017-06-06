Astronomers Discover Alien World Hotter Than Most Stars (vanderbilt.edu) 7
Science_afficionado writes: An international team of astronomers has discovered a planet like Jupiter zipping around its host star every day and a half, boiling at temperatures hotter than most stars and sporting a giant, glowing gas tail like a comet. From a report via Vanderbilt University: "With a day-side temperature peaking at 4,600 Kelvin (more than 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit), the newly discovered exoplanet, designated KELT-9b, is hotter than most stars and only 1,200 Kelvin (about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than our own sun. In fact, the ultraviolet radiation from the star it orbits is so brutal that the planet may be literally evaporating away under the intense glare, producing a glowing gas tail. The super-heated planet has other unusual features as well. For instance, it's a gas giant 2.8 times more massive than Jupiter but only half as dense, because the extreme radiation from its host star has caused its atmosphere to puff up like a balloon. Because it is tidally locked to its star -- as the moon is to Earth -- the day side of the planet is perpetually bombarded by stellar radiation and, as a result, it is so hot that molecules such as water, carbon dioxide and methane can't form there." The findings have been published in the journal Nature.
Re: (Score:2)
You never know what research will find, but because of all that research of no known future application was done, we have a world of computers, medicine, worldwide communication, and a multitude of other wonders.
Re: (Score:2)
The ad hominem attacks will prove that I'm right and that this finding is utterly useless.
Wait, so every time someone calls you names, that means your arguments become correct? I call your ad hominem and raise you a non sequitur.