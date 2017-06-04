A Lake On Mars May Once Have Teemed With Life (theverge.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: Once upon a time on Mars, there was a crater that had a massive lake that may have hosted life. Now researchers are saying that a whole variety of organisms could have flourished there. Sure, that life was probably just microbial, but this is another exciting step toward understanding just how habitable Mars may have been around 3.5 billion years ago. Petrified mud that was once at the bottom of the lake suggests that, at the time, the lake had different chemical environments that could have hosted different types of microbes.
The rocks also show that the Red Planet's climate may have been more dynamic than we thought, going from cold and dry to warm and wet, before eventually drying out. We still don't know whether life once existed on Mars when the planet was warmer and had liquid water. But today's findings, published in Science, give a much more nuanced and detailed picture of what this area of Mars could have looked like through time... "The lake had all the right stuff for microbial life to live in," says study co-author Joel Hurowitz, a geochemist and planetary scientist at Stony Brook University.
NASA's Curiosity rover spent three and a half years collecting data from the crater, and that data now suggests that a habitable environment existed there for at least tens of thousands of years -- and possibly as long as "tens of millions of years."
Re:Simple question (Score:5, Informative)
How does this affect anyone?
It gives us a better understanding of how life happens, how it evolves. If we find evidence of life on Mars, or if we fail to find evidence, that helps us to understand life on earth. It is hard to point to a direct application of basic scientific research, but it has historically proved to be a very wise investment.
Can anyone justify the value of this research?
The "value" has to be compared against the cost. These unmanned robotic missions are way cheap. If you want to look for poor value/cost, look at the $100B squandered on the ISS.
Re:Simple question (Score:5, Informative)
> The "value" has to be compared against the cost. These unmanned robotic missions are way cheap. If you want to look for poor value/cost, look at the $100B squandered on the ISS.
Which is about the cost of five months of the 2003-2011 war in Iraq.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes... but every 100 billion spent on "frivolous pure research" is 100 billion not spent killing each other.
So whatever science was gained from the ISS can be considered a peace dividend. And the results of pure science always pay off eventually.
Nothing was wasted.
Re: (Score:2)
The ISS served a purpose but no one has had the vision to build on what has been learned.
There was very little learned from the ISS that we hadn't already learned from Skylab and Mir. We could have kept Mir in orbit, and retrofitted it for 1% of what was spent on the ISS. Instead, deorbiting Mir was a precondition for Russian participation in the ISS.
Re:Simple question (Score:4, Insightful)
I have a simple question for you Mr Faraday: how do your electrical parlour tricks affect anyone? What possible use can your moving wires have. Surely people must admit that this research serves no purpose for anyone. Can anyone justify the value of your research? I think not.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention that Laser thing Einstein dreamed up. I mean, ok, it's fancy, but in the end, what is it good for? Before there's any sensible home application, you'll see at least 60 years go by.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. The wise mandarins running the Ottoman Empire correctly saw that a mechanism for cranking a shaft by boiling water could do no better than replace a little boy, who might be employed, say, turning meat on a spit. What is the point of such things when child labor is cheap, and inattention can be discouraged by vicious beatings?
A more serious answer: if were we to ever decide to create a colony on Mars, what resources exist there would matter immensely. For now, we are going to do no such thing in
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think not!
You said it, brother.
Re: (Score:2)
"a massive lake that may have hosted life."
As of now, we have zero evidence that the chemical reactions that created life on earth have occurred in a similar fashion anywhere else. There is no real evidence that this lake hosted life, its just interesting speculation. The religious minded could speculate the lake is the lost Eden of the Bible with equal evidence to support it.
But we a pretty sure the lake existed, that is all we need know to write an article about how life might have been teeming in it. And of course, since the lake was on Mars, its almost obligatory to write such an article.
There were once rivers on Mars. They may have been teeming with life. You heard it here.
...or not (Score:3)
It may also have once teemed with aliens from the planet Zardoz. We really don't have any conclusive evidence to say it *didn't*, after all.
Sometime in the future explorers will find Earth (Score:2)
The rocks also show that the Earth's (Red Planet's) climate may have been more dynamic than we thought, going from cold and dry to warm and wet, before eventually drying out. We still don't know whether life once existed on Earth (Mars) when the planet was warmer and had liquid water. But today's findings, published in Science, give a much more nuanced and detailed picture of what this area of Earth (Mars) could have looked like through time... "The lake had all the right stuff for microbial life to live in
Finally... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)