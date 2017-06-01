IBM Says Watson Health's AI Is Getting Really Good at Diagnosing Cancer (fastcompany.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a report: In deciding on cancer treatment, doctors often get together in a "tumor board" to go over the options. IBM's Watson now sits in on those meetings in a few hospitals, such as in South Korea and India -- and it generally makes the same calls that a human expert would. So says IBM in a series of studies it's presenting this weekend at the ASCO cancer treatment conference in Chicago. "It's not making a diagnosis. That's not what we set out to do," says Andrew Norden of IBM's Watson Health division. "They will run Watson Oncology in a tumor board and sort of get another external opinion." Watson's "concordance rate" -- the degree to which it agrees with human doctors -- ranged from 73% to 96%, depending on the type of cancer (such as colon cancer) and the particular hospital where the study was done (in India, South Korea, and Thailand).
Mixed Messages (Score:2, Informative)
Title: "IBM Says Watson Health's AI Is Getting Really Good at Diagnosing Cancer "
Summary: "It's not making a diagnosis. That's not what we set out to do," says Andrew Norden of IBM's Watson Health division"
Re: (Score:3)
Well, that's the headline editor's fault. As I understand it, a tumor board doesn't diagnose; it makes treatment plan decisions.
Well, that's the headline writer. My understanding is that a tumor board isn't about making a diagnosis, it's about deciding between alternative modes of treatment. If your doctor happens to be a surgical oncologist, a multidisciplinary board is less likely to have a systematic bias toward surgery over chemotherapy.
Where does it end? (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
star trek had doctors and they had better tech than we do now. someone has to make treatment decisions
Re: (Score:1)
Didn't Voyager use an AI doctor who presented as a hologram?
Re: (Score:3)
That's one future. Another is the autodoc from Ringworld, Elysium and Passengers. Just climb your sick self in, shut the lid, and the machine fixes you right up.
it will black list people (usa only) (Score:2)
And soon it will put doctors out of business. they have a union to stop that.
Who is right? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Cancer.
Re: (Score:2)
And maybe more importantly, if it disagrees with the humans, can we figure out why? This is a problem with a lot of machine learning applications, but there aren't many where understanding the decision-making process is more vital than it is here.
Re: (Score:2)
If a nation has poor quality staff and poor tracking of results per doctor, lacks tracking and peer review, a system will sell as been better.
A human who writes the books, book chapters and teaches decades of new staff will have the skills with their colleagues.
Teaching hospital vs a lab that has limits and finds staff that can do the job to some standard.
Compare to Truth Not Doctors (Score:3)
In fact, even if it has a comparable success rate but disagrees with doctors that's great because it means it is catching cancers that doctors are likely to miss.
Watson has achieved self-awareness (Score:2)
I play a doctor, but not on TV (Score:2)
might there not still be a place for humans as middlemen to broker the information to a fellow human?
Catching up to Dr Google (Score:1)
*types in "I have a headache*
Google: You have cancer!
IBM is still playing catch-up. (Score:4, Funny)
IBM needs to up their game because WebMD has been diagnosing me with cancer for years.
;)