The US Is the Biggest Carbon Polluter in History

Justin Gillis, and Nadja Popovich, writing for The New York Times: The United States, with its love of big cars, big houses and blasting air-conditioners, has contributed more than any other country to the atmospheric carbon dioxide that is scorching the planet. "In cumulative terms, we certainly own this problem more than anybody else does," said David G. Victor, a longtime scholar of climate politics at the University of California, San Diego. Many argue that this obligates the United States to take ambitious action to slow global warming. Against that backdrop, factions in the Trump administration are engaged in a heated debate over whether to remain a party to the 195-nation agreement on climate change reached in Paris in 2015. President Trump promised on Wednesday to announce his decision at 3 p.m Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. A decision to walk away from the accord would be a momentous setback, in practical and political terms, for the effort to address climate change. Several news outlets, citing people in the administration, reported on Wednesday that the US is likely to pull out of the agreement.

  • ....if I have to turn off my AC in during the LOOONG summers of New Orleans, then sure..pull out of the fscking treaty.

    That and I don't want to pay any "world taxes" either, I"m playing plenty enough for the US fed/state/local as it is.

  • The United States, with its love of big cars, big houses, big women and big children [...]

    FTFY

  • Australia (per capita), a country that faces a similar geographic situation.

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      So big countries with high per capita production have high per capita carbon emissions? I guess carbon emissions must be related to production and living standards then, with lower carbon emissions correlated to lower standards of living.

      Do you think this is why there might be some resistance to schemes to reduce carbon emissions at any cost?

      • Yes, pretty much. I don't have a problem with that. If you are so concerned you can give up your standard of living and stay in a yurt.

  • You Chose This (Score:1)

    The Trump administration made clear months ago that it would abandon the emissions targets set by Obama, walk away from pledges of money to help poor countries battle global warming, and seek to cut research budgets aimed at finding solutions to climate change.

  • USA #1 Fuck Yeah We're #1!! We're #1! Eat it yuropoors!

  • And the USA is also one of the worst per capita (Score:3)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @10:46AM (#54525183)

    So it's not only because the USA has a large population that it is the worst polluter.

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      "one" of the worst??? I understood that per capita, it was *the* worst. There are worse countries overall, but they have a greater population than the USA.

    • The USA has a unique mix of:

      High Population.
      High Population dispersal. (Low population density means higher per capita).
      Prosperous Economy.
      Combination of Hot Summers and Cold Winters/ continental effect across much of the country (not much off-time for in-building climate regulation).

      So yes, the US has a high per capita carbon pollution, but it's because the people living their are uncaring polluting jerks (although some clearly are), it's because of the unique situation the US is in.

  • "Scorching the Planet" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Jfetjunky ( 4359471 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @10:48AM (#54525199)
    Can we quit with the hyperbole, please? Climate change research is a serious matter. I know that's all journalists know how to do, but we need everyone to get on board with at least researching this stuff.
    Saying it's "Scorching the Planet" is inflammatory and highly unrelatable to 99% of the people of the Earth, having likely only seen nearly undetectable average temperature increases.

    I'm from the U.S., and you probably wouldn't even have to cite me any sources for me to believe we have generated the most cumulative CO2 of any other country. That doesn't seem like it should be news to anyone..

  • Bullshit propaganda (Score:1)

    The US is also one of the first countries to establish the Environmental Protection agency to explicitly DO something about getting emissions down. Which is why things like smog in Los Angeles is much less a problem today than it was before and we didn't need a worldwide treaty to do it. But I guess the EPA did nothing according to these guys. Nor do I suspect they've bothered to really look into China's carbon emissions or Russia's (which I'm sure China and Russia's governments are open about sharing inf
    • We'll see if Trump is in the pocket of Big Solar or Big Oil in a few hours.

        by es330td ( 964170 )

        We'll see if Trump is in the pocket of Big Solar or Big Oil in a few hours.

        Why does a person have to be in some group or another's pocket to make a decision? I guess it is too much to ask for a person to look at their understanding of a situation and make a decision based on their own rational mind.

    • The US is also one of the first countries to establish the Environmental Protection agency to explicitly DO something about getting emissions down.

      And the first country to have a jackoff in the White House who turned the EPA into the enforcement arm of the fossil fuel industry and prohibit it from performing its core function.

    • China has a horrible pollution problem but they're working really hard to establish renewables and clean up their act. They've a way to go but they're working in the right direction.

  • Keep it up...people are waning from the "man made" global warming and seeing a trend that it is actually the SUN that has the effect on our weather. Sunspots, or the lack of sunspots has more impact, than anything man can do. If you look at the sunspot cycle for the last 300 years, you will see a direct pattern of weather changes. When the spot cycle is high, the weather is "warm". When the spot cycle is low, the weather is "cool". We ended the "modern maximum" around 2009, and are headed to a quiet per
  • The US was ahead of the technology curve vis-a-vis other countries. We learned to use fossil fuels effectively in the 1800's and developed both drilling and refining capacity before almost anyone else. [wikipedia.org]. We bought cars and lived middle class lifestyles before the Chinese and Indians. Honestly, my perception is that folks in those countries are basically butthurt because they were still humping goats in the rice patty fields while we were building skyscrapers. Now, they want the US to pay for our sins by c
  • I have been to environmental protests where the event ends and everyone climbs into their SUVs and pickup trucks and drive home. It's hard to get someone to shut down a pipeline when you keep buying their product. We have Three Mile Island nuclear power plant closing down now because the cost to generate electricity with natural gas is so low. We should be protesting coal burning plants, not nuclear ones.

  • Like "white guilt", it's nice hyperbole, but take a deep breath in Beijing on just about any day.

  • While there might be something to your argument that past pollutants were high in the US, it does not translate into the current pollution levels in the US. I've been to major cities all around the world, and in most cases, I would gladly choose to breath U.S. big city air over most other places. Visit Asia much? How about South America?

    I know Slashdot has a long tradition of weekly inflammatory hit pieces on their pet issues, but this is disingenuous. You need to gauge current action and current levels i

  • If we want to talk about pollutants, how about concerning ourselves with actual, cancer causing particulates? I live in the Salt Lake valley and every winter, as we're surrounded by mountains and like in a kind-of bowl, we experience periods of "inversion" where pollutants are trapped in the air in the valley. Studies have shown that much of these pollutants (actual pollutants) come from China [deseretnews.com], of all places.

    Sure, let's reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But, I'm more concerns with pollutants.

