The US Is the Biggest Carbon Polluter in History

Justin Gillis, and Nadja Popovich, writing for The New York Times: The United States, with its love of big cars, big houses and blasting air-conditioners, has contributed more than any other country to the atmospheric carbon dioxide that is scorching the planet. "In cumulative terms, we certainly own this problem more than anybody else does," said David G. Victor, a longtime scholar of climate politics at the University of California, San Diego. Many argue that this obligates the United States to take ambitious action to slow global warming. Against that backdrop, factions in the Trump administration are engaged in a heated debate over whether to remain a party to the 195-nation agreement on climate change reached in Paris in 2015. President Trump promised on Wednesday to announce his decision at 3 p.m Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. A decision to walk away from the accord would be a momentous setback, in practical and political terms, for the effort to address climate change. Several news outlets, citing people in the administration, reported on Wednesday that the US is likely to pull out of the agreement.
Go take a few breaths of carbon dioxide and tell us whether you consider it a pollutant.
Let's remove all of it from the atmosphere then. Life will then be great.
Better than purposefully misunderstanding all problems?
If you removed all CO2 from the atmosphere, the earth would have a stable temperature of about 3-deg Kelvin. It's the greenhouse effect from those trace amounts of CO2 that has kept us cozy and warm for the last few billion years.
Only the Sith deal in absolutes.
I looked for some but I don't see any. Where does it usually hide? If I see some I'll try breathing it and report back.
This is assuming that carbon is a "pollutant".
It fits the definitions found in the dictionaries that I looked in.
Which other pollutants are essential for all life on earth?
Which other pollutants are essential for all life on earth?
Sulfur.
Without nitrates, nitrites and ammonia plants would die off, and animals would follow, yet they are definitely pollutants for animals.
Metals such as copper, iron, and magnesium are highly toxic in high concentrations to most life forms, yet are essential for most life.
Pollutants might be beneficial for life in small doses, but too much IS a pollutant even if it is needed for life.
Heck, if the earth was buried 3 feet deep in pizza. Pizza would be considered a pollutant. Being needed for life does not mean
By Sara Flounders
By Sara Flounders
In evaluating the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen -- with more
than 15,000 participants from 192 countries, including more than 100 heads of
state, as well as 100,000 demonstrators in the streets -- it is important to
ask: How is it possible that the worst polluter of carbon dioxide and other
toxic emissions on the planet is not a focus of any conference discussio
"...longtime scholar of climate politics..."
And there's yer problem right there.
Climate Science is subsumed by politics.
The "science" is tainted by politics.
The "solutions" are tainted by politics.
Oh, and BTW, Thanks mostly to less coal use at power plants, emissions in the first half of 2016 were lowest since 1991 [scientificamerican.com]
To clear that up...cheaper Gas, enabled by Fracking, has been replacing coal.
To make it even more clear, Fracking has happened mostly on Private Land despite widespread opposition from the Greenie
That and I don't want to pay any "world taxes" either, I"m playing plenty enough for the US fed/state/local as it is.
The United States, with its love of big cars, big houses, big women and big children [...]
FTFY
So big countries with high per capita production have high per capita carbon emissions? I guess carbon emissions must be related to production and living standards then, with lower carbon emissions correlated to lower standards of living.
Do you think this is why there might be some resistance to schemes to reduce carbon emissions at any cost?
The Trump administration made clear months ago that it would abandon the emissions targets set by Obama, walk away from pledges of money to help poor countries battle global warming, and seek to cut research budgets aimed at finding solutions to climate change.
USA #1 Fuck Yeah We're #1!! We're #1! Eat it yuropoors!
And the USA is also one of the worst per capita (Score:3)
So it's not only because the USA has a large population that it is the worst polluter.
persian gulf countries such as Qatar do worse per capita
The USA has a unique mix of:
High Population.
High Population dispersal. (Low population density means higher per capita).
Prosperous Economy.
Combination of Hot Summers and Cold Winters/ continental effect across much of the country (not much off-time for in-building climate regulation).
So yes, the US has a high per capita carbon pollution, but it's because the people living their are uncaring polluting jerks (although some clearly are), it's because of the unique situation the US is in.
Neither is sugar. But try eating 200 pounds at one siting and see how well it turns out.
Saying it's "Scorching the Planet" is inflammatory and highly unrelatable to 99% of the people of the Earth, having likely only seen nearly undetectable average temperature increases.
I'm from the U.S., and you probably wouldn't even have to cite me any sources for me to believe we have generated the most cumulative CO2 of any other country. That doesn't seem like it should be news to anyone..
Bullshit propaganda (Score:1)
We'll see if Trump is in the pocket of Big Solar or Big Oil in a few hours.
Why does a person have to be in some group or another's pocket to make a decision? I guess it is too much to ask for a person to look at their understanding of a situation and make a decision based on their own rational mind.
And the first country to have a jackoff in the White House who turned the EPA into the enforcement arm of the fossil fuel industry and prohibit it from performing its core function.
China has a horrible pollution problem but they're working really hard to establish renewables and clean up their act. They've a way to go but they're working in the right direction.
LOL more fake news from the NY Times (Score:1)
The Sun's activity is actually down, while temperatures have soared.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/pl... [woodfortrees.org]
Like "white guilt", it's nice hyperbole, but take a deep breath in Beijing on just about any day.
While there might be something to your argument that past pollutants were high in the US, it does not translate into the current pollution levels in the US. I've been to major cities all around the world, and in most cases, I would gladly choose to breath U.S. big city air over most other places. Visit Asia much? How about South America?
I know Slashdot has a long tradition of weekly inflammatory hit pieces on their pet issues, but this is disingenuous. You need to gauge current action and current levels i
If we want to talk about pollutants, how about concerning ourselves with actual, cancer causing particulates? I live in the Salt Lake valley and every winter, as we're surrounded by mountains and like in a kind-of bowl, we experience periods of "inversion" where pollutants are trapped in the air in the valley. Studies have shown that much of these pollutants (actual pollutants) come from China [deseretnews.com], of all places.
Sure, let's reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But, I'm more concerns with pollutants.