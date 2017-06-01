Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Space Earth NASA The Almighty Buck Technology

SpaceX To Refly a Dragon Cargo Spacecraft (arstechnica.com) 1

Posted by BeauHD from the reuse-and-recycle dept.
Thelasko writes: Tomorrow's scheduled resupply mission to the International Space Station will mark the second time its Dragon capsule has visited the station. Ars Technica reports: "This particular Dragon spacecraft was sent to the International Space Station in September 2014, and it delivered nearly 2.5 tons of cargo to the orbiting laboratory. The Dragon returned to Earth about a month later, splashing down into the ocean. It is not clear how much processing SpaceX has had to undertake to ready the spacecraft for its second flight to the station, nor has the company released a cost estimate. It also had to manufacture a new 'trunk,' the unpressurized rear section of the vehicle, and solar panels."

SpaceX To Refly a Dragon Cargo Spacecraft More | Reply

SpaceX To Refly a Dragon Cargo Spacecraft

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Remember, UNIX spelled backwards is XINU. -- Mt.

Close