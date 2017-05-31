Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government United States Science Politics

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources (axios.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the shocker dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: President Trump has made his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision. Details on how the withdrawal will be executed are being worked out by a small team including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal -- which could take 3 years -- or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme. Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal. News agency Reuters has corroborated the report with its own source. Further reading on Politico (which has also corroborated the news) and BBC.

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources More | Reply

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources

Comments Filter:
  • I always recommend pulling out of Paris.

  • Good (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    This is what I voted for, glad he's keeping his promises. Climate change politics are increasingly about wealth redistribution. If it was a real issue nuclear power would be the solution, but nobody seems interested in a solution.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gti_guy ( 875684 )
      Because plutonium is safer than carbon?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Climate change politics are increasingly about wealth redistribution.

      Truer words were never said, particularly by someone with so little grasp of the truth.

  • Trump might get that trade war after all as Europe and other like-minded trading blocs impose import tariffs.

    But wherever the Republicans go, Australia's Liberals follow so it's no comfort living here.

  • I'm ready to place a bet that he's out before Thanksgiving. Not over this in particular but rather over the constant dumpster fire that is the Trump administration and the boggling fact that they keep going from one constitutional crisis to another. Few people still think he'll finish four years; I don't expect him to finish one.

  • Now, finally and at last - we can begin to set our standards as high as Syria and Nicaragua! [wikipedia.org]

    I can't wait for the good 'ol USA to start living the good life like those guys. Makes you proud.

Slashdot Top Deals

Where there's a will, there's a relative.

Close