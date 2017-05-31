Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


typodupeerror
Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources (axios.com) 54

Posted by msmash from the shocker dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: President Trump has made his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision. Details on how the withdrawal will be executed are being worked out by a small team including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal -- which could take 3 years -- or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme. Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal. News agency Reuters has corroborated the report with its own source. Further reading on Politico (which has also corroborated the news) and BBC.

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources

  • I always recommend pulling out of Paris.

  • Good (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    This is what I voted for, glad he's keeping his promises. Climate change politics are increasingly about wealth redistribution. If it was a real issue nuclear power would be the solution, but nobody seems interested in a solution.

  • Trump might get that trade war after all as Europe and other like-minded trading blocs impose import tariffs.

    But wherever the Republicans go, Australia's Liberals follow so it's no comfort living here.

  • Finally! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Weaselmancer ( 533834 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:12AM (#54517349)

    Now, finally and at last - we can begin to set our standards as high as Syria and Nicaragua! [wikipedia.org]

    I can't wait for the good 'ol USA to start living the good life like those guys. Makes you proud.

  • Thank goodness they're ending climate change. (Score:4, Funny)

    by shess ( 31691 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:15AM (#54517365) Homepage

    Have you seen some of the research on this? The long-term impacts may be catastrophic, and it's already fairly clear to anyone who cares to pay attention that climate change is already started! I find it really hard to believe anyone thought a treaty to cause climate change was a good idea in the first place.

  • Imagine all countries imposing pollution tariffs on everything made in the USA.

  • One Man (Score:4, Insightful)

    by watermark ( 913726 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:17AM (#54517385)

    Trump has really highlighted how much power/influence we choose to give to a single person. It amazes me that a president can unilaterally enter into or exit from agreements of this magnitude. If he has any positive legacy, I hope it's a legacy where we decided to further limit the power of the presidency.

    If we were to write a book for children of good vs. evil, it would be hard to cast Trump as the "good guy". Even if he were cast as the "bad guy", he makes decisions that seem so clearly wrong that it would be rejected as too cliche.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nice that you're finally paying attention. This is just undoing the agreement which Obama entered into unilaterally and without Congressional approval.

    • Which POTUS would you cast as the good guy? Who should have the authority to enter the country into such global agreements? Who is safe to wield this sort of power, and what is the accountability they would have that solves the problems you have with Trump?

  • Leading from behind... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:18AM (#54517399) Homepage
    I'm sure the Chinese are thrilled to be leading the rest of the world as the US withdraws into isolation.
  • Under Obama, gas dropped to $2/gallon (thus kicking off another SUV cycle) and he sat on a pipeline that would have taken hundreds of thousands of oil cars off the rails (thus putting more biomes at risk).

    So...what "Obama Climate Legacy" are we proud of again?
  • Most of the Paris accord was voluntary and the monetary reparations for damages related to climate change sought by the LDNs seem to not have been implemented so it leaves one puzzled why President Trump would even bother giving an answer on this and just toe the line. Anyway, I'll believe that the world cares about climate change when nations that have nuclear and space programs put catalytic convertors on their cars.
  • Can we sue the President for gross negligence or something?
  • Crush the hippie, tree huggers like Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson! If there's one industry dragging the country down with their green crap, it's Big Oil.
  • Just to show how serious this is, they should kick him/us out of the G7.

  • I believe the science behind AGW, but I do not think these global attempts to restrict carbon emissions are realistic.

    With that said, giving up participation in these treaties is a poor choice. I don't mind the US giving up some of our leadership role in the world, but this was low-hanging fruit. It also had the secondary effect of lowering our dependence on foreign oil, which has broader strategic benefits.

  • China has double the US Emissions - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    India's emissions are gaining.

    The Paris deal lets countries set their own goals ('Nationally Determined Contributions') and isn't legally binding. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    So really the Paris Agreement is a plan made up by idealogues who want to 'save the planet'. Those ideologues want to set strict goals in the US (and the EU), affecting Western economies, while countries like India, China, and Russia set goals that do little to c

