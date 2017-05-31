DNA From Ancient Egyptian Mummies Reveals Their Ancestry (washingtonpost.com) 13
HanzoSpam quotes a report from Washington Post: Ancient Egyptians were an archaeologist's dream. They left behind intricate coffins, massive pyramids and gorgeous hieroglyphs, the pictorial writing code cracked in 1799. But there was one persistent hole in ancient Egyptian identity: their chromosomes. A study led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Tubingen in Germany managed to plug some of those genetic gaps. Researchers wrung genetic material from 151 Egyptian mummies, radiocarbon dated between Egypt's New Kingdom (the oldest at 1388 B.C.) to the Roman Period (the youngest at 426 A.D.), as reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. Johannes Krause, a University of Tubingen paleogeneticist and an author of the study, said the major finding was that "for 1,300 years, we see complete genetic continuity." Despite repeated conquests of Egypt, by Alexander the Great, Greeks, Romans, Arabs and Assyrians -- the list goes on -- ancient Egyptians showed little genetic change. "The other big surprise," Krause said, "was we didn't find much sub-Saharan African ancestry."
Re: (Score:2)
Unknown
Goa'uld
Pick one.
;)
This is going to a upend a lot of fiction. (Score:3)
But the memes will live on.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Yeah, poor black people trying to claim they were Egyptians.
Why is it so bad to be whom they actually are?
Caste System (Score:2, Interesting)
The article claims ancient Egyptians are more similar to people of Near East. "The study found that modern Egyptians share more ancestry with Sub-Saharan Africans than ancient Egyptians did, whereas ancient Egyptians were found to be most closely related to ancient people from the Near East"
However, there is not enough sample data to make a universal assertion. What if Egyptian Pharos were a bit like European royalties, where the Austrian princess would marry the ruler of France or German royalty would marr
A written history of inbreeding. (Score:3)
I am not too surprised. As the Ancient Egyptians had a culture of inbreeding royalty(who would more likely be mummified) Outside of genetic test, there were many deformities from elongated heads and clubbed feet, that often happen from this. So I wouldn't be too surprised to see a lack of genetic diversity, in those who were mummified. I would be far more interested in the genetics of the average person vs. a dynastic rulers.
Representative sample? (Score:2)
I suspect that those Egyptians who were mummified and placed in pyramids or other expensive tombs would come from a very narrow sliver of Egyptian society.