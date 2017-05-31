AI Could Get Smarter By Copying the Neural Structure of a Rat Brain (ieee.org) 7
the_newsbeagle writes: Many of today's fanciest artificial intelligence systems are some type of artificial neural network, but they bear only the roughest resemblance to a biological brain's real networks of neurons. That could change thanks to a $100M program from IARPA. The intelligence agency is funding neuroscience teams to map 1 cubic millimeter of rodent brain, looking at activity in the visual cortex while the rodent is engaged in a complex visual recognition task. By discovering how the neural circuits in that brain cube get activated to process information, IARPA hopes to find inspiration for better artificial neural networks. And an AI that performs better on visual recognition tasks could certainly be useful to intelligence agencies.
AI Could Get Smarter By Copying the Neural Structure of a Rat Brain
So could Trump. Why not put that bloated military budget to good use and invest in our POTUS? Heck, if we could bump his IQ by an extra 80 points he might even reconsider supporting the Paris agreement.
