Biotech Medicine China

Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine

Posted by EditorDavid from the medical-miracles dept.
hackingbear writes: Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found a birth control that was hormone-free, 100 percent natural, resulted in no side effects, didn't harm either eggs nor sperm, could be used in the long-term or short-term, and -- perhaps the best part of all -- could be used either before or after conception, from ancient Chinese folk medicine... "Because these two plant compounds block fertilization at very, very low concentrations -- about 10 times lower than levels of levonorgestrel in Plan B -- they could be a new generation of emergency contraceptive we nicknamed 'molecular condoms,'" team leader Polina Lishko.

Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine

  • At least some B's in there (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Used after conception for emergency contraception but works by preventing the sperm and egg meeting, that is contradictory.

  • Perfect Contraceptive

    Reading /. or Reddit? Living in your parents' basement?

    • Reading /. or Reddit? Living in your parents' basement?

      Also Dungeons and Dragons. That's why the Catholic church dislikes it: it's also 100% effective.

      (with apologies to someone. I can't remember. SMBC?)

  • I read somewhere that ancient Egyptian women used crocodile dung as a contraceptive sponge.

  • Irony (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Sunday May 28, 2017 @02:46PM (#54502171)
    From TFA:

    But there are two plant compounds that can prevent sperm from doing this, no matter how valiantly they may try — lupeol, found in mango and dandelion root, and pristimerin, from a plant called the “thunder god vine,”

    "Thunder God Vine" prevents pregnancy, but sounds like a great name for your penis.

  • it is now illegal to grow mango and dandelions as well as a plant called the “thunder god vine." Raids on houses with dandelion infestations are expected to commence forthwith; with inhabitants potentially facing "growing dandelions with intent to distribute" for larger infestations. Right to Life organizations hail the new laws as a great step in protecting future unborn Republicans.

  • Author doesn't understand "conception" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I read the article. This works by preventing fertilisation of the egg. "Conception", if it is defined separately from fertilisation (often they are used as synonyms), is the implantation of a fertilised egg into the womb.

    So this can't be used as an emergency contraceptive as weirdly claimed, and the excerpt of the journal that is reported in the article didn't claim it can. Seems the article author just made it up, to get more clicks.

  • The article claims it can be used as contraception "after conception," which is an oxymoron for a start. There's detail in there about how it stops sperm swimming, but nothing about the mechanism behind it stopping fertilized eggs from implanting, which is (obliquely) claimed.

  • Birth control pills are often taken not because a woman wants to prevent an unplanned pregnancy but because such hormones help deal with acne [nih.gov].

