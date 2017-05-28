Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine (inverse.com) 44
hackingbear writes: Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found a birth control that was hormone-free, 100 percent natural, resulted in no side effects, didn't harm either eggs nor sperm, could be used in the long-term or short-term, and -- perhaps the best part of all -- could be used either before or after conception, from ancient Chinese folk medicine... "Because these two plant compounds block fertilization at very, very low concentrations -- about 10 times lower than levels of levonorgestrel in Plan B -- they could be a new generation of emergency contraceptive we nicknamed 'molecular condoms,'" team leader Polina Lishko.
PNAS (Score:5, Informative)
Well, the actual paper was published very recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, which is reputable. They don't seem to be selling anything.
http://www.pnas.org/content/ea... [pnas.org]
There's a huge difference between the scientific paper and whatever it was that Slashdot linked to. The Slashdot link made all kinds of vague claims where it wasn't clear what they even meant.
Take, for example, the claim that the new contraceptive could be used before or after conception. Did they mean before or after sex? Or did they mean before or after the sperm enters the egg cell and the egg cell ditches it extra set of chromosomes to become diploid? Or did they mean after the fertilized egg implants i
However there is a lot of claims here. In general trying to describe the perfect birth control. With the promise of it originated from some ancient Chinese secret. Smells fishy to me.
Your mom smells fishy to me, but that hasn't stopped anyone.
And we should trust them for birth control advice?
China had the one-child policy [wikipedia.org] between 1979 and 2015. This was changed to become a two-child policy. Either there hasn't been much sex going on since 1979 or they have had to be creative.
At least some B's in there (Score:1)
Used after conception for emergency contraception but works by preventing the sperm and egg meeting, that is contradictory.
Before you get too horny... (Score:2)
And/or sour milk. Later vinegar.
I believe it was a half a lemon peel filled with crocodile shit as a diaphragm.
That had to make for an...interesting smell.
Irony (Score:3)
But there are two plant compounds that can prevent sperm from doing this, no matter how valiantly they may try — lupeol, found in mango and dandelion root, and pristimerin, from a plant called the “thunder god vine,”
"Thunder God Vine" prevents pregnancy, but sounds like a great name for your penis.
What stage of grief is 'idiotic snark'?
Get on with it.
Author doesn't understand "conception" (Score:1)
I read the article. This works by preventing fertilisation of the egg. "Conception", if it is defined separately from fertilisation (often they are used as synonyms), is the implantation of a fertilised egg into the womb.
So this can't be used as an emergency contraceptive as weirdly claimed, and the excerpt of the journal that is reported in the article didn't claim it can. Seems the article author just made it up, to get more clicks.
After conception? How? (Score:2)
The article claims it can be used as contraception "after conception," which is an oxymoron for a start. There's detail in there about how it stops sperm swimming, but nothing about the mechanism behind it stopping fertilized eggs from implanting, which is (obliquely) claimed.
