Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine (inverse.com) 99
hackingbear writes: Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found a birth control that was hormone-free, 100 percent natural, resulted in no side effects, didn't harm either eggs nor sperm, could be used in the long-term or short-term, and -- perhaps the best part of all -- could be used either before or after conception, from ancient Chinese folk medicine... "Because these two plant compounds block fertilization at very, very low concentrations -- about 10 times lower than levels of levonorgestrel in Plan B -- they could be a new generation of emergency contraceptive we nicknamed 'molecular condoms,'" team leader Polina Lishko.
PNAS (Score:5, Informative)
Well, the actual paper was published very recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, which is reputable. They don't seem to be selling anything.
http://www.pnas.org/content/ea... [pnas.org]
There's a huge difference between the scientific paper and whatever it was that Slashdot linked to. The Slashdot link made all kinds of vague claims where it wasn't clear what they even meant.
Take, for example, the claim that the new contraceptive could be used before or after conception. Did they mean before or after sex? Or did they mean before or after the sperm enters the egg cell and the egg cell ditches it extra set of chromosomes to become diploid? Or did they mean after the fertilized egg implants i
Side-effects are effects other than those desired.
As for the mechanism, the research indicates that the compounds interfere with sperm's ability to swim powerfully, which is necessary to enter the egg. The interference is non-hormonal and has no side-effects.
Also I can't square "has zero side effects" with "blocks conception". It either does something or it doesn't. There is no such thing as "zero side effects" for compounds that are active in the body.
If the only thing it does is block conception, then it has zero side effects. I'll wait to hear whether that's actually true, but the definition of a side effect is an effect other than the primary one.
Maybe it means before or after birth.
Cyanide would be such a drug. Before birth, administer to adult, after birth, administer to offspring.
Re:PNAS (Score:5, Insightful)
However there is a lot of claims here. In general trying to describe the perfect birth control. With the promise of it originated from some ancient Chinese secret. Smells fishy to me.
Week old flounder or fresh Ahi tuna?
Re:PNAS (Score:5, Informative)
It was peer reviewed, published in a prestigious journal, and they aren't selling anything. So I don't see anything "fishy" about it. It is often hard to get funding to study naturally occurring substances, because they can't be patented, so there isn't any money in it. The chemicals they studied were extracted from mangoes and dandelion roots.
It certainly seems worth a closer look and avoids many of the common "too good to be true" signs.
But too much crap science makes it through peer review and into good journals. I'm expecting "too good to be true" once more people study it.
So "skeptical but willing to be convinced" seems the right frame of mind for this. Birth control with fewer side effects would be a great thing for the world. (Less opposition to birth control from religious groups in the US would be even better, but I don't expect mirac
Re:PNAS (Score:4, Insightful)
I agree with the sentiment to be cautious of such extraordinary claims, which, to quote the familiar saying by Sagan and Truzzi, "require extraordinary evidence."
That said, do not assume that traditional Chinese medicine does not carry the possibility of valuable scientific and medical discoveries. The relatively recent discovery of the potent antimalarial properties of artemisinin was due to research in traditional Chinese herbs and medicines. Now, to be sure, there are a lot of things that traditional Chinese medicine gets wrong, but after thousands of years of trial and error and seeing what works and what doesn't, the resulting herbal pharmacopoeia almost invariably contains useful information about a myriad of plant compounds whose properties have not yet been analyzed by Western medicine.
And we should trust them for birth control advice?
China had the one-child policy [wikipedia.org] between 1979 and 2015. This was changed to become a two-child policy. Either there hasn't been much sex going on since 1979 or they have had to be creative.
I wouldn't call forced abortions creative.
The two-child policy was enacted due to the cultural issues surrounding having a daughter as your only child.
And we should trust them for birth control advice?
None of the researchers are Chinese, either by ethnicity or nationality.
At least some B's in there (Score:4, Insightful)
Used after conception for emergency contraception but works by preventing the sperm and egg meeting, that is contradictory.
The standard "Morning After" pill works by preventing implantation of the blastocyst in the uterus wall and hence the pregnancy. However this takes place after conception.
Actually, recent research shows that "Morning After" pills tend to block conception [princeton.edu] (which often happens some days after sex) rather than preventing implantation.
This chemical could in theory do the same, though I'd wait for future studies to reproduce the "too good to be true" results.
Re:At least some B's in there (Score:5, Informative)
The actual paper is paywalled, but the abstract says nothing about working "the morning after", so the journalist who wrote TFA may have just made that up.
Used after conception for emergency contraception but works by preventing the sperm and egg meeting, that is contradictory.
It only seems contradictory because you don't know that fertilization of an egg can take up to four day. That is correct, after engaging in sex, females are not immediately impregnated.
It's doesn't seem contradictory to you because you don't know what conception means. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/conception. It's a terrible summary. I think we can all agree on that.
What stage of grief is 'idiotic snark'?
Get on with it.
Author doesn't understand "conception" (Score:1)
I read the article. This works by preventing fertilisation of the egg. "Conception", if it is defined separately from fertilisation (often they are used as synonyms), is the implantation of a fertilised egg into the womb.
So this can't be used as an emergency contraceptive as weirdly claimed, and the excerpt of the journal that is reported in the article didn't claim it can. Seems the article author just made it up, to get more clicks.
After conception? How? (Score:2)
The article claims it can be used as contraception "after conception," which is an oxymoron for a start. There's detail in there about how it stops sperm swimming, but nothing about the mechanism behind it stopping fertilized eggs from implanting, which is (obliquely) claimed.
We now have two definitions of pregnancy:
1) Conception. This is the point at which a new organism is created, which shares DNA with but is clearly distinct from both egg and sperm. This is also the traditional definition.
2) Implanation. When the zygote implants into the uterine wall, it taps into the mother's body as life support and becomes viable.
ACOG defines pregnancy as #2, therefore preventing implantation is contraception, not pregnancy termination. Every pro-life organization or thinker of which
An extra note (Score:2)
That's the excuse girls use to convince their parents to let them use birth control.
Quick! (Score:2)
Someone swoop in there and patent it out from under the locals!
Not a contraceptive and far from perfect (Score:5, Informative)
This is another PR statement that inflates the actual findings so much that they become unrecognizable. For those interested in the details, the original article is here [pnas.org] (it is paywalled). The TL;DR version of the original article is as follows:
These were the finding of the papers. Now look at the claims in the PR statement:
