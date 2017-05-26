NASA To Make Announcement About First Mission To Touch Sun (nasa.gov) 32
NASA published the following media advisory moments ago: NASA will make an announcement about the agency's first mission to fly directly into our sun's atmosphere during an event at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 31, from the University of Chicago's William Eckhardt Research Center Auditorium. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. The mission, Solar Probe Plus, is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2018. Placed in orbit within four million miles of the sun's surface, and facing heat and radiation unlike any spacecraft in history, the spacecraft will explore the sun's outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work. The resulting data will improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space.
They're going at night?
From TFS: first mission to fly directly into our sun's atmosphere during an event at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 31
11am is not "at night".
That's the time of the official announcement of the mission, not the launch or arrival.
They'll time the arrival for night to mitigate heating issues, obviously.
Polack jokes are no longer considered acceptable.
You mean the plumbers? That's why we voted for brexit.
Where's the "-1 You're an Idiot" downvote?
Nowhere did OP say anything about Polacks. But you nicely filled in the missing bits.
(And yes, when I first heard the joke – about a million years ago – it was the Polish Space Agency going to the Sun at night.)
Solar Probe Plus? Name Botch! (Score:4, Interesting)
Project Icarus. This needs to be called Project Icarus.
Yeah, that didn't exactly work out the way he planned, did it?
"Touch" the Sun? (Score:3)
Protons will leave the Sun and touch it though.
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully you aren't being hit by energetic protons from the Sun, that would end very badly for you after a while.
Touch, no, unless they mean the Sun's residue particles.
Cool? No way. We are at about 94 million miles from the Sun now. Going to 4 million miles will up the amount of radiation by orders of magnitude.
They wish. Keeping it cool is going to be the hard part.
It isn't going to touch the Sun; it won't get anywhere near the surface...
The sun is a ball of gas. It does not have a "surface" in any meaningful sense.
