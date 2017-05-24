Study Finds Magic Mushrooms Are the Safest Recreational Drug (theguardian.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally, according to this year's Global Drug Survey. Of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment -- a rate at least five times lower than that for MDMA, LSD and cocaine. Global Drug Survey 2017, with almost 120,000 participants in 50 countries, is the world's biggest annual drug survey, with questions that cover the types of substances people take, patterns of use and whether they experienced any negative effects. Overall, 28,000 people said they had taken magic mushrooms at some point in their lives, with 81.7% seeking a "moderate psychedelic experience" and the "enhancement of environment and social interactions."
Re: (Score:2)
TFA shows it is safer even than pot, based upon users self-reporting medical situations to authorities.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, self-reporting. So there could be a huge selection bias if (for example) half of the shroomers died or became so incapacitated that they couldn't self-report their medical situation.
Re: (Score:2)
The last place you take someone having a bad reaction to psychedelics is the ER. About the only places worse would be jail or the loony bin. You take them someplace they feel safe...ask them.
So 'going to the ER' is the wrong criteria in the first place. % that needed 'babysitting' over freakout is the better question, could also apply to very drunk people.
How would you even categorize: 'Convincing your tripping friend that climbing a tower crane is a bad idea.'
Re: (Score:2)
exactly, the survivorship bias. Like https://xkcd.com/1827/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:1)
No, the truth is more that a semi-common hallucination for pot heads to have is thinking they're dying. A non-zero amount of these idiots will actually call emergency services while freaking out. The weed isn't significantly more dangerous physically if you exclude possible long-term lung damage, it's just a lot more likely to freak you out to the point your dumb ass calls the cops on yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
Also: Beer puts more than 0.2% of users in the hospital? (per use or per year?)
I bet beer and pot together are safer than shrooms. Beer, pot, rifles, 4x4s, woods and a few shrooms...now we're talking. I digress.
ALL? (Score:2)
nothing is "safe" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Never post anything on youtube/facebook, don't hang out with people that do. But party even harder...you're only young once.
Nothing worth doing is 'safe'.
Re: (Score:2)
Misleading (Score:3)
F that (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Did you bang her? You'd think her believing you were the dark lord would give you a leg up?
I'd have thought Satan would have a lower ID (or post as AC).