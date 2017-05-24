Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Medicine Science

Study Finds Magic Mushrooms Are the Safest Recreational Drug

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally, according to this year's Global Drug Survey. Of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment -- a rate at least five times lower than that for MDMA, LSD and cocaine. Global Drug Survey 2017, with almost 120,000 participants in 50 countries, is the world's biggest annual drug survey, with questions that cover the types of substances people take, patterns of use and whether they experienced any negative effects. Overall, 28,000 people said they had taken magic mushrooms at some point in their lives, with 81.7% seeking a "moderate psychedelic experience" and the "enhancement of environment and social interactions."

  • well, "hardly ever".
  • When you are intoxicated, be it booze or drugs, you can easily lose control and end up doing things you normally wouldn't do. Like: Drive an automobile, have unprotected sex, do crazy things that will follow you the rest of your life. (Employers check youtube/facebook).

    • Never post anything on youtube/facebook, don't hang out with people that do. But party even harder...you're only young once.

      Nothing worth doing is 'safe'.

  • Misleading (Score:3)

    by al0ha ( 1262684 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @08:31PM (#54481219) Journal
    Maybe the safest of the hallucinogens they were compared to, but to say they are the safest recreational drug likely means the researchers were themselves shrooming. :P
  • Last time I saw someone hallucinate on that (back in college), she thought I was the devil. It was really weird.
    • goombas do that man. they make you deal with your shit.

    • Did you bang her? You'd think her believing you were the dark lord would give you a leg up?

      I'd have thought Satan would have a lower ID (or post as AC).

