Study Finds Magic Mushrooms Are the Safest Recreational Drug

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally, according to this year's Global Drug Survey. Of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment -- a rate at least five times lower than that for MDMA, LSD and cocaine. Global Drug Survey 2017, with almost 120,000 participants in 50 countries, is the world's biggest annual drug survey, with questions that cover the types of substances people take, patterns of use and whether they experienced any negative effects. Overall, 28,000 people said they had taken magic mushrooms at some point in their lives, with 81.7% seeking a "moderate psychedelic experience" and the "enhancement of environment and social interactions."

  • well, "hardly ever".
  • When you are intoxicated, be it booze or drugs, you can easily lose control and end up doing things you normally wouldn't do. Like: Drive an automobile, have unprotected sex, do crazy things that will follow you the rest of your life. (Employers check youtube/facebook).

    • Never post anything on youtube/facebook, don't hang out with people that do. But party even harder...you're only young once.

      Nothing worth doing is 'safe'.

  Misleading

    by al0ha ( 1262684 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @08:31PM (#54481219) Journal
    Maybe the safest of the hallucinogens they were compared to, but to say they are the safest recreational drug likely means the researchers were themselves shrooming. :P
  • Last time I saw someone hallucinate on that (back in college), she thought I was the devil. It was really weird.

  I've tried all of the above

    by Anonymous Coward
    I've tried all of the above and shrooms gave me the largest side effect. An hour or so after consumption I would get extremely nauseous, and very emotional at times. A day after consumption my kidneys would hurt, apparently they go into overdrive to get the toxins out of your body. But I would gladly try them again. I knew these were the likely side effects before consumption. I see how LSD could give some people nasty hallucinations, I have seen people getting freaked out due to these. It's hard to

  • Safer than society's favourite OH group?

  • I jumped at reading the article to validate my existing beliefs, but the article rates mushrooms as safe by the amount of people admitted to the hospital as a result. I don't think that's a great measure to use. Just because you aren't immediately and seriously injured or disruptive doesn't mean it's not bad for your mind or body.

  • It's not physically possible for someone to injest a lethal dose of THC from marijuana. Marijuana has higher hospital admissions than mushrooms, partly due to the influx of people trying it for the first time (it's easier to both acquire and show up at a hospital if it's legal), or due to not understanding you need to wait 1-2 hours for an edible to kick in, or because someone spiked a unsuspecting person's food/drink with cannabis.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      LSD poisoning is also almost unheard of. While it is technically possible to take a lethal dose, it don't think it has ever happened. You need thousands of doses for this.
      Those who seek emergency medical attention usually just went into a trip that is too much for them to handle. Same situation as with cannabis.

      One reason shrooms have less problems is that inexperienced people tend to take it in small doses. With LSD and cannabis it is common for people to take way more than they can handle. With LSD, you a

  Naturally

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Magic Mushrooms Best, Safest Drug Ever," concludes man who has been wolfing them down for years and has lost all touch with reality.

  no thanks, dont want fungus

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @09:19PM (#54481469)
    i would rather drink a beer or two and smoke a little 100% natural marijuana of the cannabis indica family, if this redneck state dont legalize it soon i am moving to a legal weed state

