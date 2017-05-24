Study Finds Magic Mushrooms Are the Safest Recreational Drug (theguardian.com) 54
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally, according to this year's Global Drug Survey. Of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment -- a rate at least five times lower than that for MDMA, LSD and cocaine. Global Drug Survey 2017, with almost 120,000 participants in 50 countries, is the world's biggest annual drug survey, with questions that cover the types of substances people take, patterns of use and whether they experienced any negative effects. Overall, 28,000 people said they had taken magic mushrooms at some point in their lives, with 81.7% seeking a "moderate psychedelic experience" and the "enhancement of environment and social interactions."
TFA shows it is safer even than pot, based upon users self-reporting medical situations to authorities.
Ah, self-reporting. So there could be a huge selection bias if (for example) half of the shroomers died or became so incapacitated that they couldn't self-report their medical situation.
The last place you take someone having a bad reaction to psychedelics is the ER. About the only places worse would be jail or the loony bin. You take them someplace they feel safe...ask them.
So 'going to the ER' is the wrong criteria in the first place. % that needed 'babysitting' over freakout is the better question, could also apply to very drunk people.
How would you even categorize: 'Convincing your tripping friend that climbing a tower crane is a bad idea.'
Wish I had points to mod this up.
Another problem is that they ignore the quality of the experience. A sugar pill is safe but it would be silly to say it is the "best" drug since it doesn't do anything.
exactly, the survivorship bias. Like https://xkcd.com/1827/ [xkcd.com]
No, the truth is more that a semi-common hallucination for pot heads to have is thinking they're dying. A non-zero amount of these idiots will actually call emergency services while freaking out. The weed isn't significantly more dangerous physically if you exclude possible long-term lung damage, it's just a lot more likely to freak you out to the point your dumb ass calls the cops on yourself.
Also: Beer puts more than 0.2% of users in the hospital? (per use or per year?)
I bet beer and pot together are safer than shrooms. Beer, pot, rifles, 4x4s, woods and a few shrooms...now we're talking. I digress.
Nobody does any hunting during the 'Second week of deer camp.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
You are invited.
Beer is still in the category of alcohol, which easily creates a physical addiction, along with creating many victims related to alcohol abuse (physical abuse, hazing deaths, drunk driving, etc.). Weed doesn't create anywhere near the harm that "beer" does, so don't even think for one fucking second those two are somehow equal.
Beer is food.
Never post anything on youtube/facebook, don't hang out with people that do. But party even harder...you're only young once.
Nothing worth doing is 'safe'.
Misleading (Score:3)
If you only know 'where to look' you are playing Russian roulette of sorts.
Definitely. Where to look, and a lot of experience identifying the species. There are only a few really lethal mushrooms, though. The Death Cap (amanita phalloides [bayareamushrooms.org]) is one of the clean nicer looking white mushrooms out there.
You don't start dying from it for awhile after you've eaten it, until it's deep within your system. And its a horrible death.
and a lot of experience identifying the species.
You need knowledge rather than experience, as evidenced by the fact that nearly all experienced mushroom hunters forego the much-needed spore print...
Did you bang her? You'd think her believing you were the dark lord would give you a leg up?
I'd have thought Satan would have a lower ID (or post as AC).
That's an octal IP datagram, correct??
I've tried all of the above (Score:2, Interesting)
understand what you taking
Therein lies the rub: if they're black market, you're not likely to ever know for sure...
Safer than alcohol? (Score:2)
Safer than society's favourite OH group?
That's a false analogy. More like safest rollercoaster. Because you're not guaranteed to be injured riding a rollercoaster, it's unlikely to result in an injury even if you ride it hundreds of times.
Read the article. (Score:2)
I jumped at reading the article to validate my existing beliefs, but the article rates mushrooms as safe by the amount of people admitted to the hospital as a result. I don't think that's a great measure to use. Just because you aren't immediately and seriously injured or disruptive doesn't mean it's not bad for your mind or body.
Depends on your definition of safety (Score:2)
It's not physically possible for someone to injest a lethal dose of THC from marijuana. Marijuana has higher hospital admissions than mushrooms, partly due to the influx of people trying it for the first time (it's easier to both acquire and show up at a hospital if it's legal), or due to not understanding you need to wait 1-2 hours for an edible to kick in, or because someone spiked a unsuspecting person's food/drink with cannabis.
LSD poisoning is also almost unheard of. While it is technically possible to take a lethal dose, it don't think it has ever happened. You need thousands of doses for this.
Those who seek emergency medical attention usually just went into a trip that is too much for them to handle. Same situation as with cannabis.
One reason shrooms have less problems is that inexperienced people tend to take it in small doses. With LSD and cannabis it is common for people to take way more than they can handle. With LSD, you a
"Magic Mushrooms Best, Safest Drug Ever," concludes man who has been wolfing them down for years and has lost all touch with reality.
