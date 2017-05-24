Scientists Are Using Gene Editing To Create the Perfect Tomato For Your Salad (qz.com) 52
An anonymous reader shares an article: Geneticists are now using technology to isolate the precise genes responsible for excessive branching and flowering, characteristics which lead to less fruit and thus less yield for farmers. In a study published in the journal Cell last week, geneticist Zachary Lippman of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory explains his research team's efforts to fix mutated tomatoes using CRISPR gene editing technology. By identifying the genes associated with undesired mutations, Lippman was able to edit them and suppress their effects. After playing with the plant architecture, Lippman's team was ultimately able to engineer highly productive plants that yielded more of the desired fruit and less of the unwanted flowers and branches. Original research paper; further reading on Nature magazine.
Did you miss that memo? GMO is no longer evil... To avoid a -1 Redundant, I'll just link to my earlier post on the subject [slashdot.org].
Why? GMO has been saving lives for decades now. Literally, many people would die without it. And I'm not just talking about starvation, I'm also talking about diabetic patients.
Commercial tomatoes are no better in Europe. In both places, the only ripe commercial tomatoes are in cans or roadside stands.
Re: (Score:3)
Supermarket tomatoes are largely descended from a mutant discovered in the 1920s which ripened to a uniform red instead of with splotches of green. This produced a very attractive tomato, but with a drawback: it crippled the fruit's photosynthetic capability, resulting in a blander tomato.
Add to this the fact that tomatoes are picked green for ease of shipping and then artificially "ripened" by exposure to ethylene. Ethylene triggers the softening of the tomato and the development of the red carotenoid pi
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It does not appear, that Monsanto has anything to do with this particular research. Maybe, they will buy the relevant patents later.
In any case, if you make money using somebody else's intellectual property without their permission, you better spend some of it on Vaseline, yes...
flavor? (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm more interested in work being done to bring back flavor in tomatoes [theverge.com], which for some time now have been selected for looks rather than taste.
Re: (Score:2)
The title of the Nature article is: "Fixing the tomato: CRISPR edits correct plant-breeding snafu".
Contrary to what the titles says, scientists are not "perfecting" the tomato in that they are trying to correct for a combination of two mutations by using CRISPR. The mutations are present because of a previous attempt at cross-breeding a wild tomato species with a commercial one.
