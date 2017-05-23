When AI Botches Your Medical Diagnosis, Who's To Blame? (qz.com) 34
Robert Hart has posed an interested question in his report on Quartz: When artificial intelligence botches your medical diagnosis, who's to blame? Do you blame the AI, designer or organization? It's just one of many questions popping up and starting to be seriously pondered by experts as artificial intelligence and automation continue to become more entwined into our daily lives. From the report: The prospect of being diagnosed by an AI might feel foreign and impersonal at first, but what if you were told that a robot physician was more likely to give you a correct diagnosis? Medical error is currently the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and as many as one in six patients in the British NHS receive incorrect diagnoses. With statistics like these, it's unsurprising that researchers at Johns Hopkins University believe diagnostic errors to be "the next frontier for patient safety." Of course, there are downsides. AI raises profound questions regarding medical responsibility. Usually when something goes wrong, it is a fairly straightforward matter to determine blame. A misdiagnosis, for instance, would likely be the responsibility of the presiding physician. A faulty machine or medical device that harms a patient would likely see the manufacturer or operator held to account. What would this mean for an AI?
Differential and management are not the same.
So the computer produces a list of possible diagnosis. This list I understand is called a "differential diagnosis" and may have as few as 2 or 3 items or as many as several hundred.
I would expect that this diagnosis list, as well as a management plan, to be then put in the hands of a human. After a series of tests I would expect the AI to be consulted again if necessary.
In today's world and probably the near future, say the next decade, I doubt that medicine will become "autodoc" "robotic physician" the holographic "Doctor" or some "magic cryokit" There will be a human with a powerful tool to aid in diagnosis of the patient.
Now, what will happen in 50 years, that is to be seen.
I'm more interested in knowing who gets sued if the AI is hacked to deliberately misdiagnose...
who ever makes money from it
I'm going to guess whoever hacked it?
Canada?
They're not even a real country anyway....
But to be more serious, this is going to become a serious problem soon. Whether it's cars or medical diagnosis or some other AI application. I think promoters of AI underestimate just how outraged the public will be when someone is "killed by an evil robot." Human error we can understand and sometimes condemn. But I think there's the potential for a lot more backlash even for minor incidents with AI -- and even if they likely wouldn't have been preventable by a human doctor/driver/whatever. At that point, it won't matter that the stats say it actually saves more lives overall, if the error or the death is egregious enough.
AI diagnosis can be forensically investigated
A misdiagnosis by a human physician can only be analyzed and argued about. A misdiagnosis by an AI physician can be forensically investigated. It can even be perfectly reenacted, both with the same and different inputs. That would allow, for example, a determination of whether the fault was a design flaw or a problem with the supplied inputs.
This would allow for very precise determination of responsibility. Today, if the patient omits some medically relevant detail and a misdiagnosis occurs, the human physician can only argue that he could have possibly come to a different conclusion with the additional information. With an AI, we can feed the updated parameters to it and actually see whether the result would or would not have been different. If the result would have in fact been different and correct, then the fault lies with the patient, or possible whomever was responsible for collecting the input data. If the result would not have changed, then there is a possible design flaw for which the developer/manufacturer may be held liable.
In my mind, this can only mean an improvement from where things currently stand.
That would allow, for example, a determination of whether the fault was a design flaw or a problem with the supplied inputs.
But what if it's neither?
I think that's what TFA is really getting at. Many AI algorithms are opaque nowadays -- you create whatever combination of "neural networks" or whatever the buzzword de jour is for the adaptive algorithms, and then you just feed them a bunch of data. And you wait for the results to seem "good." At that point, you end up with a sort of "black box" that consists of an "algorithm" with a bunch of numerical weightings, etc. that don't have clear meaning. If things don't turn out s
Easy to answer
Whoever hired him
Obviously whoever hired him is to blame.
After seeing his performance in "Like a Surgeon" I'm surprised anyone would hire him to diagnose anything.
Medical Error?
Medical mistakes?
Most medical mistakes that result in death are not caused by misdiagnosis, though that does occur. Most of them are from a combination of surgical mistakes and human error while dispensing/choosing medication. There are a lot of much easier ways to reduce medical mistakes without going so far as to replace doctors with a computer.
Even if the only thing we did was require that every packet of medication was tagged with a barcode and require that appropriate people scan the patient's chart and the barcode
this is retarded
If a tree falls in the forest, is there a sound?
Ever hear the old philosophy joke: "If a tree falls in the forest and there is no one to hear it, does it still make a sound?"
The equivalent question for today's feeble article is: "If a corporation's AI botches your