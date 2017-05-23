Could Giant Alien Structures Be Dimming a Far Away Star? (sciencemag.org) 310
sciencehabit quotes a report from Science Magazine: Astronomers and alien life enthusiasts alike are buzzing over the sudden dimming of an otherwise unremarkable star 1300 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. KIC 8462852 or "Tabby's star" has dimmed like this several times before, prompting some researchers to suggest that the megastructures of an advanced alien civilization might be blocking its light. And now -- based on new data from numerous telescopes -- it's doing it again. "This is the first clear dip we have seen since [2013], and the first we have ever caught in real time," says Jason Wright, an astronomer at Pennsylvania State University in State College. If they can rope in more telescopes, astronomers hope to gather enough data to finally figure out what's going on. "This could be the first of several dips about to come," says astronomer David Kipping of Columbia University. "Many observers will be closely watching." KIC 8462852 was first noticed to be dipping in brightness at seemingly random intervals between 2011 and 2013 by NASA's Kepler telescope. Kepler, launched to observe the stellar dimmings caused when an exoplanet passes in front of its star, revealed that the dimming of Tabby's star was much more erratic than a typical planetary transit. It was also more extreme, with its brightness sometimes dropping by as much as 20%. This was not the passage of a small circular planet, but of something much larger and more irregular.
When the words "NASA" and "alien" appear in the same sentence, the answer is "no".
Counterexample:
"Trump's budget proposal cuts funding of NASA climate missions and eliminates tax credits to illegal aliens "
When the word "Trump" also appears in the sentence, the "no" should be preceded by an "oh ".
So-called "brownouts" due to demand for electricity exceeding supply are relatively common in Third World countries . . . why should outer space be any different . . . ? The nukes that power the star just aren't big enough.
. . . or . . .
The system's civilization utilizes advanced solar technology for 100% of their energy needs. They turn down the brightness of the star on weekends and holidays to conserve precious solar energy.
Alien mega-structures are not blocking the sunlight. The Dead Kennedys succ
Glad that I cleared that up for you.
Well, it could be. It could also be a swarm of interstellar teapots that use the stars to get their tea just that much hotter. Probably not though.
The answer is, with absolute certainty, "Yes".
If there were aliens and they could make giant structures and those structures were placed between us and some star, it would surely dim.
Whether any of this actually exists is an entirely different question from whether or not it could exist.
Betteridge's law of headlines.
If the answer to the question is new and exciting then it is the least likely option to happen.
Except that I'm pretty sure nobody has made that claim.
What has been said is: "What is being observed is consistent with a partially constructed dyson sphere, and thus far it is not consistent with any other explanation we've had".
Now it's possible that this recurrence will allow for more observations, allowing us to learn more - and narrow things down further. That could easily end up with "We're now quite certain that 1300 years ago there was a partially constructed Dyson sphere around Tabby's star". And the likely assumption that, right now, that sphere is complete (or the project failed and it was never pushed past halfway and there's just a few floating bits of scattered construction equipment now.
The thing is - until there is more evidence, even if something else fitted the observations the odds of it being a Dyson sphere is NO LOWER than that other thing. No, it really is not. We have absolute PROOF that intelligent life can exist in the universe. We have absolute proof that SPACEFARING life can exist in the universe. We have absolute physical proof that spacefaring life can CONSTRUCT things in space in the universe.
The absolute proof is that we're here and we've done ALL THOSE THINGS. We've also had the theoretical design for a Dyson sphere for 40 years, we're a long way from building one but there is no theoretical reason whatsoever why, with sufficient technology, it could not be done.
So lets say the new observations STILL fit a Dyson Sphere in progress but ALSO fits a "weird meteor cloud" or something - you have absolutely no grounds to assume the weird meteor cloud is more likely - in fact it's less likely since we've got no evidence that such a meteor cloud can form, no theory for how it may have formed and no evidence for their existence.
Jumping to "There is alien life" would be a mistake, but jumping to "there is NOT alien life involved" is the EXACT SAME mistake.
Right now, the available evidence is consistent with one thing that would require alien life to exist, and not consistent with anything else. This may change - but right now the odds are, very slightly, in favor of aliens.
" you have absolutely no grounds to assume the weird meteor cloud is more likely - in fact it's less likely since we've got no evidence that such a meteor cloud can form, no theory for how it may have formed and no evidence for their existence."
Asteroid belt. But that's fairly uniform. How about a large body (say a small planet or moon) coming close to a much larger body and getting ripped apart? Say, Shoemaker–Levy 9, for example? And you end up with a grouping of 'bits' of that body ending up in
There's a problem with that - you haven't explained the weird part. The weird part isn't the regularity, plenty of things orbit regularly. The weird part is that we can't see it. Every natural object we know off would, when absorbing light, heat up. 20% of a star's light output it s about 30 megafucktons (to use the proper metric unit) of photons. That will make that thing really hot, we'd be able to see that heat pattern.
Now perhaps we WILL see a heat pattern if we look with more telescopes now - but we've not seen one before. One possible explanation for whatever's blocking the light not heating up - is if that energy is instead being turned into something other than heat, like kinetic or electrical energy. That fits the dyson-sphere idea, but nothing we know of in nature.
I don't think we have enough information to rule it out, and it DOES fit the observed evidence. We don't have enough information to confirm it either - hopefully more information will let us settle on an answer.
And we don't need evidence of extraterestrial life to be forced to consider it a possibility - we have evidence of life in this universe. That alone proves that life is possible in this universe.
We have absolute PROOF that intelligent life can exist in the universe. We have absolute proof that SPACEFARING life can exist in the universe. We have absolute physical proof that spacefaring life can CONSTRUCT things in space in the universe.
The absolute proof is that we're here and we've done ALL THOSE THINGS.
This does not lead logically to the conclusion that the construction of a Dyson Sphere is possible, since we have not constructed a Dyson Sphere.
Well that or we have to build it really, really thin....
Or, since matter can be converted into energy and vice versa - why not build the Dyson sphere out of matter made from solar energy ?
The thing is, we're talking thousands of years in the future. There is hardly a piece of technology in your life that wouldn't have been deemed impossible - even magical - just a century ago. Now imagine what it would look like to an Aztec ? To a Roman ?
We have no way of predicting what will be possible in a thousand years
Ah, good old Ancient Aliens argument. That show is my guilty pleasure.
Citation please
"Claims made without evidence can be dismissed without evidence" - Hitchen's razor [wikipedia.org]
My comment was made on two grounds.
First as a bit of fun using the citation meme when someone makes a large generalized statement in this case the statement of No in reply to a theory of large alien structures dimming a star.
Second the theory that his comment was responding to was based on observable evidence of a distant star dimming in what appears to be random intervals and was a proposal to what was causing this dimming.
There reply of No is not backed up with anything
Obviously, but the point of asking for a citation is so that readers can independently evaluate its veracity. It's just part of healthy scientific scepticism. Of course, if we aren't encouraging that on slashdot, then it seems to me that the only remaining solution here is to censor a differing view by downmodding it because one disagrees.
Which I suppose can be effective in terms of an outcome that might feel superficially satisfactory, but isn't at all ideal in terms of actually learning or finding o
Now what?
Here's the problem. All our good "mundane" explanations were all conclusively disproved.
Now what?
Now we put it in the "don't know" file until we come up with a good explanation. Any explanation which is not testable isn't science, it's just imagination.
Here's the problem. All our good "mundane" explanations were all conclusively disproved. Now what?
Now we put it in the "don't know" file until we come up with a good explanation. Any explanation which is not testable isn't science, it's just imagination.
There's nothing inherently untestable about the theory. Perhaps we don't know to test it, and perhaps we lack technology needed to test some aspects of it, but those don't make it untestable. There are predictions of modern physics which we either don't know how to test, or know how but lack the technology to perform the tests. That doesn't make those aspects unscientific.
In this case, I think we do have some ideas about how to test. We can identify ways in which dimming would be different if caused by a
If anything, it is very exciting when there's something we don't know. There's so much that is known about the Universe that finding something that makes us say "We have no clue" is a wonderful development. This is the kind of thing that spurs scientists on to new discoveries.
A more mundane explanation like the below.
we conclude that the scenario most consistent with the data in hand is the passage of a family of exocomet or planetesimal fragments, all of which are associated with a single previous break-up event, possibly caused by tidal disruption or thermal processing.
Which is in the link to the paper.
Scrith (Score:5, Funny)
Well does it block 40% of all neutrinos?
Mmm, not sure I agree.
It would take 1300 years for the message to get there.
Lets say there is somebody listening. We won't have any common language. Hell they may not even have anything we would recognize as our primary senses for communication (hearing and sight). There are many other senses (even humans have about 20 of them, we tend to forget that 'sense of ballance' is a sense).
So we need to be on the generous level in how long it takes them to translate the language, even with advanced science they are
Only Americans try that. If you want good service in Paris - the answer is really easy, don't speak English.
It doesn't matter what you DO speak - as long as it's not English.
Parisian waiters are the most polite and courteous in the world - to anybody who speaks any language other than English. They will spend however much time they need to understand what you wish to order, as long as it's not being done in English.
Once you've confirmed that you speak a language other than English - you can then switch to i
And not just not, but fuck no.
It it me or does he look like a Bab5 Centauri?
Could they? (Score:4)
Yes.
Are they? Probably not.
For most people, no explanation = God(s). But for a small group of people, no explanation = aliens. You know who you are. Then there is that third group who is willing to admit that we simply don’t know the answer yet, without jumping to extraordinary conclusions.
We cannot investigate, the science budgets are being cut.
I explain it as aliens made by God.
Idiots... (Score:5, Insightful)
Astronomers and alien life enthusiasts alike are buzzing over the sudden dimming of an otherwise unremarkable star 1300 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. KIC 8462852 or "Tabby's star" has dimmed like this several times before, prompting some researchers to suggest that the megastructures of an advanced alien civilization might be blocking its light.
"Some researchers"? Perhaps as a joke. Trillions of stars out there of immense variety and form and the moment someone sees something they don't recognize immediately it clearly must be an alien superstructure... Sigh... It's like the people who see some lights in the sky they aren't familiar with and immediately forget what the "U" in UFO stands for, instead going straight to deciding it must be alien visitors.
And the proper term for "alien life enthusiasts" is "mentally ill person". These are people who for whatever reason WANT it to be an alien whatever and who see aliens and conspiracy theories everywhere with no regard to actual evidence. The pattern recognition parts of their brain are stuck in overdrive and no longer function properly because they are disconnected from the rational parts of their brain.
Not quite. Several questions involved:
1. Is there life, elsewhere in the universe? Given basic chemistry, and the known fact (well actually, exceptionally well-supported theory) that abiogenesis occured one one planet (i.e. Earth), the likelihood of it arising elsewhere is close to 1.0.
2. If there IS life elsewhere, has it evolved to intelligence? Unknown, and too little data from the one case we have (Earth) to generalize.
3. If Question 2's answer is "yes", has it survived and advanced to the sta
So, given that life evolved on one planet, the likelihood of it evolving elsewhere is close to 1.0, but given that it evol
1. Is there life, elsewhere in the universe? Given basic chemistry, and the known fact (well actually, exceptionally well-supported theory) that abiogenesis occured one one planet (i.e. Earth), the likelihood of it arising elsewhere is close to 1.0.
And if it didn't occur here, then the odds of life on other planets actually go up, because our planet would then be proof that life can cross the void of space between planets. We're pretty sure of that already, with some viruses and spores being hardy enough to survive the trip if protected well enough, which actually isn't very well at all.
2. If there IS life elsewhere, has it evolved to intelligence? Unknown, and too little data from the one case we have (Earth) to generalize.
No, but odds are good that it's possible, since intelligence is useful for all kinds of tasks.
If Question 2's answer is "yes", has it survived and advanced to the state where engineering works of such magnitude are possible ? Absolutely zero data: we certainly don't have the capability.
That is the sticking point. Not only can we not do it, but we lack the te
>No, but odds are good that it's possible, since intelligence is useful for all kinds of tasks.
Not to mention that intelligence has all the earmarks of an evolutionary universal - a generic trick independently evolved several times. Octopi are as smart as cats - and the rest of the molusc kingdom is mostly things as stupid as clams (literally). Cats and Octopi didn't inherit their brains from a common ancestor (Their last common ancestor didn't have much of a brain) - they developed it independently.
So if intelligence can develop multiple times, independently, that fits the idea that it's so generically useful that evolution will favor it whenever a mutation arises that assists it.
Humans took it a step further, and so far the evidence suggests nothing else has done so except under influence FROM humans (literally - when interacting with us, their brains are pushed to learn to think a bit more like ours) which is to become self-referential. It's not just that we're smart, it's that we can think about WHAT we think, think about HOW we think - and even come up with ways to do it more effectively - that seems to be unique. And we took it one step further yet again. We didn't end at inteligence - we developed EXTELIGENCE, the ability to store our thoughts outside ourselves where they could outlive us. The first tool for this was complex communication: speech, which made it possible to convey our thoughts to others, and store it in their memories. The next step was writing, and so on and so forth until the current peak of exteligence: the internet.
Now these two things appear to be utterly unique to our species. We didn't just learn to use and make tools - but to share those techniques across societies, and allow others to improve on our progress over time. Since, here on earth, that looks like a uniquely human achievement - it's a lot harder to extrapolate that it will have happened elsewhere. At the same time - since it DID happen here at LEAST once - we cannot dismiss the possibility either. The odds of it being possible is 1. It has happened, therefore it is possible.
Do you really want to find a place that has the same "intelligence" as here?
I take the fact that there is no evidence that Aliens have ever visited Earth as conclusive proof that there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe
Imagine a situation of Trump's equivalent there President of the Solar System or the like.
Entropy in action. Who knows - maybe once you hit a critical mass of population and technology, you have the means to try to force stupidity and servitude on the population. Would explain all the oligarchies, including the one in the USA.
maybe once you hit a critical mass of population and technology, you have the means to try to force stupidity and servitude on the population.
What? In a small population, all you need for that is a few muscled bullies. You haven't thought this through.
Re: (Score:2)
In a small population, they can just up and leave, since your population of enforcers is also small, and the land is large.
Never underestimate the value of fear.
Zaphod Bebblebrox (Score:4, Funny)
Imagine a situation of Trump's equivalent there President of the Solar System or the like.
I don't have to imagine it because Douglas Adams already wrote about him [wikipedia.org]
Imagine a situation of Trump's equivalent there President of the Solar System or the like.
Isn't that this exact scenario? I mean, they're building a wall around a star...
Trillions of stars out there of immense variety and form and the moment someone sees something they don't recognize immediately it clearly must be an alien superstructure... Sigh... It's like the people who see some lights in the sky they aren't familiar with and immediately forget what the "U" in UFO stands for, instead going straight to deciding it must be alien visitors.
So are you saying that of the trillions of stars and trillions of habitable planets out there, not one of them has intelligent life on it?
As far as I can tell, "aliens" is just one of many explanations brought forth by the authors of the original paper. Unfortunately, many of the more mundane explanations such as dust clouds and massive comet clusters had since been ruled out, so that leaves "aliens" as one of the few remaining viable explanations (until somebody comes up with more of course). I personal
Need more than "cannot rule it out yet" (Score:3)
So are you saying that of the trillions of stars and trillions of habitable planets out there, not one of them has intelligent life on it?
No I'm saying that extraordinary claims require actual proof. Just because we cannot yet conclusively rule out that it is an "alien mega-structure" doesn't mean we should be favoring that as the likely explanation.
As far as I can tell, "aliens" is just one of many explanations brought forth by the authors of the original paper.
At most it should be a "we cannot rule this out conclusively" sort of footnote with copious caveats. Even mentioning it without additional evidence is borderline irresponsible given how crazy people get about such claims.
Unfortunately, many of the more mundane explanations such as dust clouds and massive comet clusters had since been ruled out, so that leaves "aliens" as one of the few remaining viable explanations
Unless ALL of the mundane explanations have been ruled out AND we have more
The problem here isn't with the scientists - except in so far as they were naive in their handling of the me
Prove me wrong. It's aliens. (Score:2)
Astronomers and alien life enthusiasts alike are buzzing over the sudden dimming of an otherwise unremarkable star 1300 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. KIC 8462852 or "Tabby's star" has dimmed like this several times before, prompting some researchers to suggest that the megastructures of an advanced alien civilization might be blocking its light.
"Some researchers"? Perhaps as a joke. Trillions of stars out there of immense variety and form and the moment someone sees something they don't recognize immediately it clearly must be an alien superstructure... Sigh... It's like the people who see some lights in the sky they aren't familiar with and immediately forget what the "U" in UFO stands for, instead going straight to deciding it must be alien visitors.
And the proper term for "alien life enthusiasts" is "mentally ill person". These are people who for whatever reason WANT it to be an alien whatever and who see aliens and conspiracy theories everywhere with no regard to actual evidence. The pattern recognition parts of their brain are stuck in overdrive and no longer function properly because they are disconnected from the rational parts of their brain.
Until proven wrong, I say it's Aliens. You can't prove me wrong until you have facts to dispute me, and besides my fact-less assertion is just as valid as your fact-less assertion. One difference though. MINE is fun to think about. Yours is BORING.
You want aliens go find the evidence (Score:5, Insightful)
Until proven wrong, I say it's Aliens. You can't prove me wrong until you have facts to dispute me
I don't have to prove you wrong. That's not how science works. You don't get to make an unsupported assertion of a positive result and then challenge others to prove you wrong. You made the assertion that it is aliens so you get to be the one to back it up with actual verifiable observations. You have a hypothesis and you get to be the one to run the experiment. For all I know it might be aliens and I'm not saying it is or is not. I'm merely saying that it isn't the most likely among the possible explanations and that we should not favor it until we have better evidence. This doesn't mean I'm ruling out out but merely that the evidence thus far does not even come close to the level needed to support that as a reasonable conclusion.
the moment someone sees something they don't recognize immediately it clearly must be an alien superstructure... Sigh...
Could be worse. Like the Marian apparition or some other religious miracles that happen when a phenomena finds no explanation.
Besides... it's 1300 light years away. Whatever we are seeing today happened 1300 years ago, you know, when Charlamagne was in power, Japan was in the Nara period [wikipedia.org] and Buddhism was first beginning.
Whatever society created that giant whatever-it-is could be long gone by now. Even if we were to launch some satellite toward the thing today for a closer look, it would be 3000 years before the satellite got there, and another 1300 before an image came back.
Or, you know, it could just be some other debris in space
These are people who for whatever reason WANT it to be an alien whatever and who see aliens and conspiracy theories everywhere with no regard to actual evidence. The pattern recognition parts of their brain are stuck in overdrive and no longer function properly because they are disconnected from the rational parts of their brain.
Yes (Score:2)
It could also be an gigantic orbital doughnut maker using the star to heat the pig fat. We don't know but it's fun to make up some explanations.
We do know for sure that doughnuts are cooked in pig fat though.
We do know for sure that doughnuts are cooked in pig fat though.
We know for sure that doughnuts are typically cooked in trans fats, because fats which are solid or semi-solid at room temperature tend to produce a superior product. You can also use canola oil or peanut oil. I have retrieved the peanut oil used by one vendor for use in biodiesel manufacturing. (This failed because the BioPro 190e failed. And then they failed to support their hardware. BioPro can DIAF.)
Answer is no (Score:3)
Re:Answer is no (Score:4, Interesting)
It's not like there's no good reason to have anything but a blandly periodic function in a Dyson swarm
Obviously, it's the debris of an alien megastructure, destroyed in an alien inter-galactic war!
Large and irregular (Score:2)
It's just an Armada Head Straight for Us (Score:5, Interesting)
A Dyson sphere, much less a partial Dyson sphere with sporadic orbit makes no sense. Why build such huge things? With technology so advanced, there are plenty other ways to gets lots of energy. They could harvest cosmic rays or put quantum entangled particles inside stars to generate energy from the paired particles. A lot more fissile material must exist in the parts of a solar cluster that failed to ignite.
However, an armada of spacecraft heading straight here from that star would not only dim it, from our perspective, erratically but also dim more and more of it, as it draws near to us. While also highly improbably, I prefer this alternative as it just seems way more exciting.
Dupe, but not just on /. (Score:2)
For some reason this has done the rounds in the popular media twice.
But it was just as ridiculous when we discussed it in October last year [slashdot.org]
Occam's Razor? (Score:4, Insightful)
I am not an astronomer — not even an amateur one — but is "giant alien structure" really the simplest explanation they could come up with?
And how is it different from the "God made it so"?
I am not an astronomer — not even an amateur one — but is "giant alien structure" really the simplest explanation they could come up with?
Yes, because the UFO fanatics shot before the religious fanatics.
Re:Occam's Razor? (Score:4, Funny)
I am not an astronomer — not even an amateur one — but is "giant alien structure" really the simplest explanation they could come up with?
And how is it different from the "God made it so"?
No, and none of the actual astronomers and other scientists involved with this think it's the most likely answer. In fact most believe it's the least likely answer. However, it is possible based on what has been observed and, of course, the media latched on to that for headlines.
As to how it's different from "god made it so": this is testable, that isn't.
The good news is that because of all the interest there are a ton of resources looking at it right now so even if it's not an alien superstructure, we will probably learn something new from it.
Oh, another side benefit: When it comes back to be some weird natural phenomenon the tinfoil hat crowd will have another conspiracy about the government suppressing knowledge of an advanced alien race to keep them happy. So win-win-win.
If it is that far away from us, I'd say both are equally "testable" in practice...
Not really. One of the reasons they are so excited to see it right now is that they can monitor it as it happens (from our frame of reference at least) and they can watch it through an entire cycle and take a look at the full spectrum of light coming from it. Neither of these were possible last time since it wasn't caught live but found in archived plates as they were planet hunting. By looking at the spectra they can determine quite a bit about the composition of whatever it is blocking the light coming fr
Really Old News (Score:2)
This isn't news. This is olds.
What's going on? Editors, wake up please.
Here's news: ''Synestia'': a new type of planetary object.
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub... [eurekalert.org]
Slashdot is so dead.
I have an equally plausible hypothesis (Score:2)
The FSM obstructs them with his noodly appendage.
But you know, Aliens = Headlines.
A no brainer... (Score:3)
Re:Trump 2020! (Score:5, Funny)
That glow radiating from his skin ever since he placed his hands upon the orb [google.is] still seems kind of creepy. Ever since the Invocation opened up the Portals to the Deep [time.com], things just haven't felt the same.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Just ask (Score:5, Informative)
You are aware that the air we breathe is actually highly corrosive? That stuff once killed nearly everything that lived [wikipedia.org] on this planet!
Seriously, don't mess with Oxygen. It's poisonous.
I thought not. Dose makes the poison. Life on Earth evolved to to tolerate, make use of, and in many cases depend on high levels of free O2, but those levels of O2 are a byproduct of life itself. It's conceivable that complex life on other planets could evolve to use some kind of fermentation, although the forms of fermentation familiar on Earth (alcohol and lactic acid) require bound oxygen.
Just like anything, at the end of its life... such as a battery for a flashlight... it dims a bit then back to normal.... Supernova. And with that recent article about how supernovas life killing effects has now practically doubled its distance... this is my conclusion. (I cant find the article but im sure you've read it).
If you're using your experience with everyday objects to act as a guide for how you should think about things like supernovae, all I can say is... Don't. There is literally no comparison.
Just like anything, at the end of its life... such as a battery for a flashlight... it dims a bit then back to normal.... Supernova. And with that recent article about how supernovas life killing effects has now practically doubled its distance... this is my conclusion.
(I cant find the article but im sure you've read it).
If you're using your experience with everyday objects to act as a guide for how you should think about things like supernovae, all I can say is... Don't. There is literally no comparison.
