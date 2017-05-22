Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries (arstechnica.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amid a national shortage of a critical medicine, US hospitals are hoarding vials, delaying surgeries, and turning away patients, The New York Times reports. The medicine in short supply: solutions of sodium bicarbonate -- aka, baking soda. The simple drug is used in all sorts of treatments, from chemotherapies to those for organ failure. It can help correct the pH of blood and ease the pain of stitches. It is used in open-heart surgery, can help reverse poisonings, and is kept on emergency crash carts. But, however basic and life-saving, the drug has been in short supply since around February. The country's two suppliers, Pfizer and Amphastar, ran low following an issue with one of Pfizer's suppliers -- the issue was undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements. Amphastar's supplies took a hit with a spike in demand from desperate Pfizer customers. Both companies told the NYT that they don't know when exactly supplies will be restored. They speculate that it will be no earlier than June or August. With the shortage of sodium bicarbonate, hospitals are postponing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A hospital in Mobile, Alabama, for example, postponed seven open-heart surgeries and sent one critically ill patient to another hospital due to the shortage.
My local Office Depot has some "Commercial Grade" Baking Soda available, made by some other supplier named "Arm & Hammer". It's in stock, and $1.39 for a pound of it.
I think the summary neglected to mention this is "Pharmaceutical Grade" baking soda. Which would need approval from the FDA to be used as medicine.
I think the summary neglected to mention this is "Pharmaceutical Grade" baking soda. Which would need approval from the FDA to be used as medicine.
Other than handling and packaging requirements any idea what exactly makes sodium bicarbonate "pharmaceutical" vs "commercial" besides millions of dollars and years of approval processes?
Purity.
Let's rephrase the question: What exactly makes pharmaceutical grade bicarbonate better than this chem lab reagent grade sodium bicarbonate, besides millions of dollars and a years-long grind of FDA approval?
https://www.fishersci.com/shop... [fishersci.com]
1. Purity. Guaranteed absolutely free of anything that could be dangerous if injected.
2. Sterility. No microbes. Hermetic seal container made free of life at the factory.
3. A paper trail saying where it was made, when, and who shipped it where, for use in identifying any contamination that does occur.
4. Someone who can be sued if all the above fails.
- ensuring everything is done in a sterile environment
- ensuring its purity
- testing of batches
- tracing and tracking the whole process
- precise weighing and packaging
- ensuring everything is in tamper proof packaging
- auditing of the whole process
All the equipment used in the manufacture, testing, packaging and the people involved are also traced and certified, with everything going back to calibrated National Standards and tested annually (or more). The temperature, humidity, raw mater
Other than handling and packaging requirements any idea what exactly makes sodium bicarbonate "pharmaceutical" vs "commercial" besides millions of dollars and years of approval processes?
Purity as well as the certification process. Same difference between Certified Unix(TM) and Unix. If it doesn't matter to you that the certification was met, you can use commercial grade (like as a cleaner). If it matters to you that all necessary protocols were followed including ones on contamination, then you need to get the pharmaceutical grade.
And will Office Depot certify that it is safe for medical use and is free of contaminates? I mean who do we sue when people start dying, Office Depot, the hospital or you for suggesting it?
It does seem a little silly though, that it's fine we eat it. Hell, some people brush their teeth with it. But "Oh no, don't use the substitute in an emergency!".
Brushing your teeth and injecting it (or equivalent like adding it to dialysis to augment a kidney's natural excretion) is wildly different usage. Think about it a bit more.
Sepsis ain't no fun.
well, go shoot up some toothpaste and tell me how well that works out.
The option is delaying surgeries and running less effective dialysis. It's not a great long term option, but it is a viable short term option. (obviously with risk and consequences)
"The solution must be pure and sterile because it is injected into the bloodstream."
From deep inside the New York Times article.
Re: (Score:3)
I wouldn't trust commercial grade, but the FDA could save a ton of lives by allowing hospitals to buy food-grade and sanitize it and create their own solutions. The FDA and malpractice insurers would rather go after hospitals for trying to save lives than to recognize what's best for everyone.
Looking at some of the things it's used for, the risk seems to be worth it in some cases.
There are always shortages - it's just not apparent to the average Slashdotter. This page lists current and past drug shortages going back to 2010. [ashp.org]
Here's the Canadian version. [drugshortagescanada.ca]
There seems to be a similar site for the EU [europa.eu], though the page says most shortages are handled by the individual national governments. I'd check the French or German health websites, but I'm not good in those languages. The UK seems to have ceased tracking shortages.
Free market is not anarchy. Menger, von Mises, Milton Friedman were not anarchists. You're playing the true Scotsman card and it's really tiring to hear this BS.
Drug companies have the compulsion of reputation, the same as other businesses Go to the
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Helium_Reserve
Re: (Score:3)
Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?
We don't have a free market medical system. We have a cronyist monopoly enforced by laws written by hospitals and pharma company. If the medical system produced computers, a PC would cost about the same as a Lamborghini.
The medical industry
Try every industry. All markets are protected to a greater or lesser extent here. We live behind an economic Iron Curtain.
>"Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?"
If we had a really free market (with safeguards to prevent monopolies or near-monopolies), then plenty of other companies would make such "drugs" available, too (in this example, it is not really a drug, it is just a commodity). Besides, even if a shortage occurred in such a market, it would send the price up and other companies would rush to market with completing product and pricing would go down and
This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit.
Japan does something better. "Wow, look how smart they are and how dumb short-sighted Americans are."
We copy the idea (because it's a good idea) and you say
"This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit."
FDA approval and the guarantee that it is pure. Hospitals pay for that stuff even though there is no reason that an average lab couldn't produce similar qualities, the brand name of the product would probably have to go through FDA approval which can take years.
