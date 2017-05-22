Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine United States Science

Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries (arstechnica.com) 50

Posted by BeauHD from the national-shortage dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amid a national shortage of a critical medicine, US hospitals are hoarding vials, delaying surgeries, and turning away patients, The New York Times reports. The medicine in short supply: solutions of sodium bicarbonate -- aka, baking soda. The simple drug is used in all sorts of treatments, from chemotherapies to those for organ failure. It can help correct the pH of blood and ease the pain of stitches. It is used in open-heart surgery, can help reverse poisonings, and is kept on emergency crash carts. But, however basic and life-saving, the drug has been in short supply since around February. The country's two suppliers, Pfizer and Amphastar, ran low following an issue with one of Pfizer's suppliers -- the issue was undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements. Amphastar's supplies took a hit with a spike in demand from desperate Pfizer customers. Both companies told the NYT that they don't know when exactly supplies will be restored. They speculate that it will be no earlier than June or August. With the shortage of sodium bicarbonate, hospitals are postponing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A hospital in Mobile, Alabama, for example, postponed seven open-heart surgeries and sent one critically ill patient to another hospital due to the shortage.

Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries More | Reply

Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries

Comments Filter:

  • The Free Market at Work (Score:3, Interesting)

    by bobschneider8 ( 878023 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @05:24PM (#54465895)
    Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?

    • There are always shortages - it's just not apparent to the average Slashdotter. This page lists current and past drug shortages going back to 2010. [ashp.org]

      Here's the Canadian version. [drugshortagescanada.ca]

      There seems to be a similar site for the EU [europa.eu], though the page says most shortages are handled by the individual national governments. I'd check the French or German health websites, but I'm not good in those languages. The UK seems to have ceased tracking shortages.

    • Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?

      We don't have a free market medical system. We have a cronyist monopoly enforced by laws written by hospitals and pharma company. If the medical system produced computers, a PC would cost about the same as a Lamborghini.

    • The medical industry in USA is far from a free market. Try buying insulin online from Canada.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        The medical industry

        Try every industry. All markets are protected to a greater or lesser extent here. We live behind an economic Iron Curtain.

    • >"Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?"

      If we had a really free market (with safeguards to prevent monopolies or near-monopolies), then plenty of other companies would make such "drugs" available, too (in this example, it is not really a drug, it is just a commodity). Besides, even if a shortage occurred in such a market, it would send the price up and other companies would rush to market with completing product and pricing would go down and

  • Just in Time (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit.

    • So, you're in favor of inefficiencies? OK.

      Japan does something better. "Wow, look how smart they are and how dumb short-sighted Americans are."
      We copy the idea (because it's a good idea) and you say ...

      "This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit."
  • I'm sure US hospitals are hoarding these vials in preparation to ship them to some miserable 3rd-world country with an incredibly underdeveloped healthcare system, but the article misses to tell us which country that is... right?
  • Tens of thousands of years from now, the young descendants of uplifted frogs will learn of the metaphor of the early 21st Century consumer.
  • He [wikipedia.org] has been known to do this.

Slashdot Top Deals

"We shall reach greater and greater platitudes of achievement." -- Richard J. Daley

Close