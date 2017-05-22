Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries (arstechnica.com) 98
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amid a national shortage of a critical medicine, US hospitals are hoarding vials, delaying surgeries, and turning away patients, The New York Times reports. The medicine in short supply: solutions of sodium bicarbonate -- aka, baking soda. The simple drug is used in all sorts of treatments, from chemotherapies to those for organ failure. It can help correct the pH of blood and ease the pain of stitches. It is used in open-heart surgery, can help reverse poisonings, and is kept on emergency crash carts. But, however basic and life-saving, the drug has been in short supply since around February. The country's two suppliers, Pfizer and Amphastar, ran low following an issue with one of Pfizer's suppliers -- the issue was undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements. Amphastar's supplies took a hit with a spike in demand from desperate Pfizer customers. Both companies told the NYT that they don't know when exactly supplies will be restored. They speculate that it will be no earlier than June or August. With the shortage of sodium bicarbonate, hospitals are postponing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A hospital in Mobile, Alabama, for example, postponed seven open-heart surgeries and sent one critically ill patient to another hospital due to the shortage.
My local Office Depot has some "Commercial Grade" Baking Soda available, made by some other supplier named "Arm & Hammer". It's in stock, and $1.39 for a pound of it.
I think the summary neglected to mention this is "Pharmaceutical Grade" baking soda. Which would need approval from the FDA to be used as medicine.
I think the summary neglected to mention this is "Pharmaceutical Grade" baking soda. Which would need approval from the FDA to be used as medicine.
Other than handling and packaging requirements any idea what exactly makes sodium bicarbonate "pharmaceutical" vs "commercial" besides millions of dollars and years of approval processes?
Purity.
Let's rephrase the question: What exactly makes pharmaceutical grade bicarbonate better than this chem lab reagent grade sodium bicarbonate, besides millions of dollars and a years-long grind of FDA approval?
https://www.fishersci.com/shop... [fishersci.com]
Let's restate "purity" in terms that someone at your level will understand. It has less shit in it that shouldn't be there. Kind of important when you're using it in medical procedures, not so important in industrial procedures.
It's a perfectly simple concept to understand so I'm not sure why you're having so much trouble. If the stuff available from Wacko's Online Emporium was as pure as what's required for medical procedures, there wouldn't be A FUCKING SHORTAGE.
Purity.
Not exactly. Both food grade and pharma grade sodium bicarbonate are greater than 99% "pure". Many industrial producers make both food and pharma grade sodium bicarbonate, some of them on the same line and processed to the same purity level...
The difference is that Pharma grade sodium bicarbonate is specifically tested to assure very small levels of certain specific impurities** mostly to minimize potential issues with inconvenient formation of various precipitates and other complications in equipment (e.g., hemodialysis), or your body.
All that product testing/certification isn't cheap and is completely unnecessary if you are simply eating it. For example, if 0.05% of the impurity was NaCl or MgCl, that would *bad* in your blood, but if you ate the typical amount of bicarbonate, you wouldn't even notice that impurity.
**USP has specific tests for impurities such as Chloride (0.015%), Sulfur (0.015%), Aluminium (2ug/g), Arsenic (2ppm), Calcium (0.01%), Magnesium (0.004%), Copper (1ppm). Iron (5ppm), Ammonia (20ppm), Organics (0.01%), etc...
1. Purity. Guaranteed absolutely free of anything that could be dangerous if injected.
2. Sterility. No microbes. Hermetic seal container made free of life at the factory.
3. A paper trail saying where it was made, when, and who shipped it where, for use in identifying any contamination that does occur.
4. Someone who can be sued if all the above fails.
- ensuring everything is done in a sterile environment
- ensuring its purity
- testing of batches
- tracing and tracking the whole process
- precise weighing and packaging
- ensuring everything is in tamper proof packaging
- auditing of the whole process
All the equipment used in the manufacture, testing, packaging and the people involved are also traced and certified, with everything going back to calibrated National Standards and tested annually (or more). The temperature, humidity, raw materials, etc etc etc etc etc are all tracked right through the whole system in triplicate.
This is not a "throw a teaspoon full in" and it will be all OK.
Ingesting something (and we all swallow a low of bugs, insects, dirt, etc every year) is totally different to having it injected into the blood stream,
Balance Risks Against Benefits (Score:3)
For example, if it is used to treat poisoning and the patient will probably die without baking soda it might be worth the risk of commercial grade baking soda. Similarly, open heart surgery sounds pretty serious and might be something which is potentially ve
If you administer a non-clinically approved dose and the person dies then you are automatically at fault.
This would result in both criminal and civil action.
Put it this way. People win big in lotteries all the time. Would you risk your house and everything you own as well as your job and your family and spend the next 20 years or more in prison to maybe win the lottery ?
Other than handling and packaging requirements any idea what exactly makes sodium bicarbonate "pharmaceutical" vs "commercial" besides millions of dollars and years of approval processes?
Purity as well as the certification process. Same difference between Certified Unix(TM) and Unix. If it doesn't matter to you that the certification was met, you can use commercial grade (like as a cleaner). If it matters to you that all necessary protocols were followed including ones on contamination, then you need to get the pharmaceutical grade.
You say "purity and packaging" as if it's no big deal. It's a very big deal for something you're going to inject into someone's bloodstream. Take some common fungal spores which might not even count as contamination in food, inject them into patients and you could be facing horrific medical consequences [wikipedia.org] on a massive scale.
The commercial stuff is cut with baby laxative.
And will Office Depot certify that it is safe for medical use and is free of contaminates? I mean who do we sue when people start dying, Office Depot, the hospital or you for suggesting it?
It does seem a little silly though, that it's fine we eat it. Hell, some people brush their teeth with it. But "Oh no, don't use the substitute in an emergency!".
Brushing your teeth and injecting it (or equivalent like adding it to dialysis to augment a kidney's natural excretion) is wildly different usage. Think about it a bit more.
Sepsis ain't no fun.
There are remarkably few bacteria that can survive in such a basic environment (8.3 pH), and I don't think they would survive in the much less basic environment inside the human body. Contamination with heavy metals (e.g. aluminum oxide) would be a more plausible concern.
Sure, but the ones that can survive, most likely you really absolutely do not want in your more neutral ph bloodstream
Sure, but the ones that can survive, most likely you really absolutely do not want in your more neutral ph bloodstream
Is it most likely, or really and absolutely? Or just bullshit? Because if it can even survive 8.3, it's not likely to be comfortable at 6.5.
It's used as a solution to clean wounds and mixed with injectable anesthetics to make them less painful. Considering how much sh*t people inject on a regular basis, including bathtub caulking* [wordpress.com] and >a href=http://content.usatoday.com/communities/ondeadline/post/2010/03/6-women-hospitalized-for-butt-enhancement-injections-with-bathtub-caulking/1#.WSNi3uvyvDA>industrial silicon oil, I doubt that there'd be enough of an impurity to make a difference considering the very small quantities used.
* Warning:
well, go shoot up some toothpaste and tell me how well that works out.
That's fine right up until you realize the arm and hammer baking soda was stored in the same warehouse as raw uncured pork bellies and now has trace amounts of botchulism in the baking soda, and now you're injecting it in to people's blood streams.
That's fine right up until you realize the arm and hammer baking soda was stored in the same warehouse as raw uncured pork bellies
If you get outta town to where you're breathing dirt kicked up by off-road vehicles, you're probably breathing botulism spores. But they don't produce a viable culture unless they are in the right conditions. Now, ask yourself, can botulism grow in baking soda? And even if it can, can it get through a plastic bag?
Arm & Hammer has been a trusted name for 150 years. I'll take my chances.
The option is delaying surgeries and running less effective dialysis. It's not a great long term option, but it is a viable short term option. (obviously with risk and consequences)
"The solution must be pure and sterile because it is injected into the bloodstream."
From deep inside the New York Times article.
I wouldn't trust commercial grade, but the FDA could save a ton of lives by allowing hospitals to buy food-grade and sanitize it and create their own solutions. The FDA and malpractice insurers would rather go after hospitals for trying to save lives than to recognize what's best for everyone.
Looking at some of the things it's used for, the risk seems to be worth it in some cases.
Do you know a Mike Rowsoft by chance?
Amusing or terrible parenting? Obviously intentional.
The Free Market at Work (Score:1, Interesting)
There are always shortages - it's just not apparent to the average Slashdotter. This page lists current and past drug shortages going back to 2010. [ashp.org]
Here's the Canadian version. [drugshortagescanada.ca]
There seems to be a similar site for the EU [europa.eu], though the page says most shortages are handled by the individual national governments. I'd check the French or German health websites, but I'm not good in those languages. The UK seems to have ceased tracking shortages.
I dunno - Why don't you ask Venezuela?
The "free market" never existed, it's a construct of man's imagination, but let's set that aside for a moment while we talk about something more serious - Life or death serious. Health care. Physicians follow a code to do no harm. Drug companies have no such compunctions. There is no business imperative, regulation, general guideline or established best practice to maintain production of CRITICAL, EVERYDAY PRODUCTS that the world needs lots of. There is NO safety net. There is no planned economy gover
Free market is not anarchy. Menger, von Mises, Milton Friedman were not anarchists. You're playing the true Scotsman card and it's really tiring to hear this BS.
Drug companies have the compulsion of reputation, the same as other businesses Go to the
Thanks to regulation, I can safely buy no-name generic OTC drugs at the store without any fear and at an extremely low price.
I'd rather not be the person who died to mediate a brand's reputation on the market.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Helium_Reserve
Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?
We don't have a free market medical system. We have a cronyist monopoly enforced by laws written by hospitals and pharma company. If the medical system produced computers, a PC would cost about the same as a Lamborghini.
That is literally the Free Market at work.
It purchased legislators to bypass the concept of being regulated.
Explains Microsoft Windows: the complexity of a Lamborghini but the performance of a Yugo.
Monopolies and oligopolies almost always end up sucking. Newly arrived x-opolies may be okay, but over time they grow sloppy, evil, slow, and/or anti-competitive due their size (influence power) and lac
The problem is that medical services may require economies-of-scale such that having say 7 competitors in a given market, especially rural areas, is just not realistic. Medical services are just not the same market profile as manufacturing light-bulbs.
Personnel are not even so much the problem. Medical salaries are only a small percentage of total costs, and if a real shortage develops we could always turn on the H-1B spigot.
It's more about the total opaqueness of all pricing: nobody knows what anything costs. Pharma keeps insisting that "nobody actually pays $120,000 for Harvoni." My brother didn't, for example - but what did his insurance plan actually pay for it, and why aren't we allowed to find out? And if nobody actually pays it, why is that the ad
Well expressed. I recently looked into the price of rattlesnake antivenin in the US and was astounded to see it costing up to $10000 per vial. A little searching revealed the cost of production was estimated to be about $14.
Link to an article discussing the costs:
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/... [smithsonianmag.com]
Link to a research paper by the person responsible for creating the antivenin:
https://www.researchgate.net/p... [researchgate.net]
Yeah, but a lot of people would have those Lamborghinis. You wouldn't just buy a computer though. You'd make computer payments. You wouldn't just buy stuff online. You'd make a $0.50 copay for each $100.00 iTunes or Netflix purchase because nobody actually buys directly from online retailers. I'm just guessing at what things cost, because the price list is secret. You could apply for a new computer right around the same time every year, along with a bunch of other people, unless your computer broke do
The medical industry
Try every industry. All markets are protected to a greater or lesser extent here. We live behind an economic Iron Curtain.
try importing text books from overseas and see what happens.
>"Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?"
If we had a really free market (with safeguards to prevent monopolies or near-monopolies), then plenty of other companies would make such "drugs" available, too (in this example, it is not really a drug, it is just a commodity). Besides, even if a shortage occurred in such a market, it would send the price up and other companies would rush to market with completing product and pricing would go down and
The whole problem that neither the free market or the socialized system completely solves is the basic reality is that people don't want to work and shucks, no one really wants to compete, either.
Competition is a lot of work and the simplest way to make money is to try and be in a business that can avoid it. The easiest way to do that is to churn out intellectual property and rely on the regulated monopoly to attract investment in that property. In systems where there is no intellectual property, then, th
Happens in Australia, too. We have a large, well developed public hospital system in each state.
http://www.smh.com.au/national... [smh.com.au]
This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit.
Japan does something better. "Wow, look how smart they are and how dumb short-sighted Americans are."
We copy the idea (because it's a good idea) and you say
"This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit."
Critical systems should have redundancy built in.
That isn't the same thing as inefficiency.
there are a lot of things where the supplier bears the cost of a fat supply chain, but society bears the cost of a too thin supply chain.
For example, transformers. We should have TONS of spares in case of EMP, but who would pay for them. the answer is no one, so expect it to take YEARS to build enough new transformers
Crapification continues apace (Score:2)
Arm&Hammer and an AutoClave ? (Score:1)
Hmmm ?
Re: (Score:3)
FDA approval and the guarantee that it is pure. Hospitals pay for that stuff even though there is no reason that an average lab couldn't produce similar qualities, the brand name of the product would probably have to go through FDA approval which can take years.
Soda ash Cartel (Score:1)
One of the major global producers of medical grade baking soda went bankrupt a few years ago, the Australian company Penrice. It wasn't able to compete against the US soda ash cartel, which dumped soda ash into the Australian market.
Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is mostly used to manufacture glass. The US has large naturally-occurring deposits of it, whereas other parts of the world produce it via the Solvay process, which involves heating limestone with salt.
Penrice was spun out of ICI Australia, which ha
I use a ton of baking soda to adjust my swimming pool PH. Looks like I'm fine. Such a relief.
Good thing the FDA is looking out for US (Score:4, Insightful)
See, without the great and wise FDA's policies of looking out for the people by allowing the concentration of critical supplies and medicines into the hands of 2 such wise and benevolent entities we'd not be in a position where decisions made entirely for profit could affect the lives of the general public. As much as I hate to see people suffer, I almost wish there would be deaths as a result of this and that forced some legal light onto the situation. Critical basics that are free from patent should required to be multiply sourced to ensure a steady interruption free supply chain, not concentrated into one or two 'most' profitable and controllable streams.