Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine United States Science

Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries (arstechnica.com) 98

Posted by BeauHD from the national-shortage dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amid a national shortage of a critical medicine, US hospitals are hoarding vials, delaying surgeries, and turning away patients, The New York Times reports. The medicine in short supply: solutions of sodium bicarbonate -- aka, baking soda. The simple drug is used in all sorts of treatments, from chemotherapies to those for organ failure. It can help correct the pH of blood and ease the pain of stitches. It is used in open-heart surgery, can help reverse poisonings, and is kept on emergency crash carts. But, however basic and life-saving, the drug has been in short supply since around February. The country's two suppliers, Pfizer and Amphastar, ran low following an issue with one of Pfizer's suppliers -- the issue was undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements. Amphastar's supplies took a hit with a spike in demand from desperate Pfizer customers. Both companies told the NYT that they don't know when exactly supplies will be restored. They speculate that it will be no earlier than June or August. With the shortage of sodium bicarbonate, hospitals are postponing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A hospital in Mobile, Alabama, for example, postponed seven open-heart surgeries and sent one critically ill patient to another hospital due to the shortage.

Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries More | Reply

Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries

Comments Filter:
  • Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?

    • There are always shortages - it's just not apparent to the average Slashdotter. This page lists current and past drug shortages going back to 2010. [ashp.org]

      Here's the Canadian version. [drugshortagescanada.ca]

      There seems to be a similar site for the EU [europa.eu], though the page says most shortages are handled by the individual national governments. I'd check the French or German health websites, but I'm not good in those languages. The UK seems to have ceased tracking shortages.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I dunno - Why don't you ask Venezuela?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The "free market" never existed, it's a construct of man's imagination, but let's set that aside for a moment while we talk about something more serious - Life or death serious. Health care. Physicians follow a code to do no harm. Drug companies have no such compunctions. There is no business imperative, regulation, general guideline or established best practice to maintain production of CRITICAL, EVERYDAY PRODUCTS that the world needs lots of. There is NO safety net. There is no planned economy gover

      • Right. So before laws prevented / regulated it you're saying that one person couldn't sell another a person a piece of bread or a cup of coffee?

        Free market is not anarchy. Menger, von Mises, Milton Friedman were not anarchists. You're playing the true Scotsman card and it's really tiring to hear this BS.

        Drug companies have the compulsion of reputation, the same as other businesses Go to the ... shhh ... the "DARK WEB," a place where there is no recourse to gov't and what separates one seller from ano

        • Thanks to regulation, I can safely buy no-name generic OTC drugs at the store without any fear and at an extremely low price.

          I'd rather not be the person who died to mediate a brand's reputation on the market.

      • ... and Helium.
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Helium_Reserve

    • Re:The Free Market at Work (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @05:55PM (#54466151)

      Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?

      We don't have a free market medical system. We have a cronyist monopoly enforced by laws written by hospitals and pharma company. If the medical system produced computers, a PC would cost about the same as a Lamborghini.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That is literally the Free Market at work.

        It purchased legislators to bypass the concept of being regulated.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        We don't have a free market medical system. We have a cronyist monopoly enforced by laws written by hospitals and pharma company. If the medical system produced computers, a PC would cost about the same as a Lamborghini.

        Explains Microsoft Windows: the complexity of a Lamborghini but the performance of a Yugo.

        Monopolies and oligopolies almost always end up sucking. Newly arrived x-opolies may be okay, but over time they grow sloppy, evil, slow, and/or anti-competitive due their size (influence power) and lac

        • The problem is that medical services may require economies-of-scale such that having say 7 competitors in a given market, especially rural areas, is just not realistic. Medical services are just not the same market profile as manufacturing light-bulbs.

          Personnel are not even so much the problem. Medical salaries are only a small percentage of total costs, and if a real shortage develops we could always turn on the H-1B spigot.

          It's more about the total opaqueness of all pricing: nobody knows what anything costs. Pharma keeps insisting that "nobody actually pays $120,000 for Harvoni." My brother didn't, for example - but what did his insurance plan actually pay for it, and why aren't we allowed to find out? And if nobody actually pays it, why is that the ad

      • So it would still be cheaper than a Mac?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by martinX ( 672498 )

        Well expressed. I recently looked into the price of rattlesnake antivenin in the US and was astounded to see it costing up to $10000 per vial. A little searching revealed the cost of production was estimated to be about $14.
        Link to an article discussing the costs:
        http://www.smithsonianmag.com/... [smithsonianmag.com]

        Link to a research paper by the person responsible for creating the antivenin:
        https://www.researchgate.net/p... [researchgate.net]

      • Yeah, but a lot of people would have those Lamborghinis. You wouldn't just buy a computer though. You'd make computer payments. You wouldn't just buy stuff online. You'd make a $0.50 copay for each $100.00 iTunes or Netflix purchase because nobody actually buys directly from online retailers. I'm just guessing at what things cost, because the price list is secret. You could apply for a new computer right around the same time every year, along with a bunch of other people, unless your computer broke do

    • The medical industry in USA is far from a free market. Try buying insulin online from Canada.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        The medical industry

        Try every industry. All markets are protected to a greater or lesser extent here. We live behind an economic Iron Curtain.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dk20 ( 914954 )

        try importing text books from overseas and see what happens.

    • >"Is this shortage happening in countries with "socialized medicine", or just in free market America?"

      If we had a really free market (with safeguards to prevent monopolies or near-monopolies), then plenty of other companies would make such "drugs" available, too (in this example, it is not really a drug, it is just a commodity). Besides, even if a shortage occurred in such a market, it would send the price up and other companies would rush to market with completing product and pricing would go down and

      • The whole problem that neither the free market or the socialized system completely solves is the basic reality is that people don't want to work and shucks, no one really wants to compete, either.

        Competition is a lot of work and the simplest way to make money is to try and be in a business that can avoid it. The easiest way to do that is to churn out intellectual property and rely on the regulated monopoly to attract investment in that property. In systems where there is no intellectual property, then, th

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by martinX ( 672498 )

      Happens in Australia, too. We have a large, well developed public hospital system in each state.
      http://www.smh.com.au/national... [smh.com.au]

  • Just in Time (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit.

    • So, you're in favor of inefficiencies? OK.

      Japan does something better. "Wow, look how smart they are and how dumb short-sighted Americans are."
      We copy the idea (because it's a good idea) and you say ...

      "This is what happens when you manage your supply chain to maximize profit."

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Critical systems should have redundancy built in.

        That isn't the same thing as inefficiency.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by boskone ( 234014 )

        there are a lot of things where the supplier bears the cost of a fat supply chain, but society bears the cost of a too thin supply chain.

        For example, transformers. We should have TONS of spares in case of EMP, but who would pay for them. the answer is no one, so expect it to take YEARS to build enough new transformers

  • I'm sure US hospitals are hoarding these vials in preparation to ship them to some miserable 3rd-world country with an incredibly underdeveloped healthcare system, but the article misses to tell us which country that is... right?
  • Tens of thousands of years from now, the young descendants of uplifted frogs will learn of the metaphor of the early 21st Century consumer.
  • He [wikipedia.org] has been known to do this.

  • Soda ash Cartel (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One of the major global producers of medical grade baking soda went bankrupt a few years ago, the Australian company Penrice. It wasn't able to compete against the US soda ash cartel, which dumped soda ash into the Australian market.

    Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is mostly used to manufacture glass. The US has large naturally-occurring deposits of it, whereas other parts of the world produce it via the Solvay process, which involves heating limestone with salt.

    Penrice was spun out of ICI Australia, which ha

  • i was worried for a moment (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I use a ton of baking soda to adjust my swimming pool PH. Looks like I'm fine. Such a relief.

  • Good thing the FDA is looking out for US (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Archfeld ( 6757 ) <treboreel@live.com> on Monday May 22, 2017 @07:59PM (#54466819) Journal

    See, without the great and wise FDA's policies of looking out for the people by allowing the concentration of critical supplies and medicines into the hands of 2 such wise and benevolent entities we'd not be in a position where decisions made entirely for profit could affect the lives of the general public. As much as I hate to see people suffer, I almost wish there would be deaths as a result of this and that forced some legal light onto the situation. Critical basics that are free from patent should required to be multiply sourced to ensure a steady interruption free supply chain, not concentrated into one or two 'most' profitable and controllable streams.

Slashdot Top Deals

To err is human, to moo bovine.

Close