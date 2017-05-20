Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

Chemists May Be Zeroing In On Chemical Reactions That Sparked the First Life (sciencemag.org) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the spark-of-life dept.
sciencehabit quotes a report from Scientific Magazine: DNA is better known, but many researchers today believe that life on Earth got started with its cousin RNA, since that nucleic acid can act as both a repository of genetic information and a catalyst to speed up biochemical reactions. But those favoring this "RNA world" hypothesis have struggled for decades to explain how the molecule's four building blocks could have arisen from the simpler compounds present during our planet's early days. Now chemists have identified simple reactions that, using the raw materials on early Earth, can synthesize close cousins of all four building blocks. The resemblance isn't perfect, but it suggests scientists may be closing in on a plausible scenario for how life on Earth began. The study has been published in the journal Nature.

Chemists May Be Zeroing In On Chemical Reactions That Sparked the First Life More | Reply

Chemists May Be Zeroing In On Chemical Reactions That Sparked the First Life

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

If bankers can count, how come they have eight windows and only four tellers?

Close