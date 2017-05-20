Scientists Claim 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Offer Evidence of a Parallel Universe (inhabitat.com) 21
New submitter LCooke writes: A international research team led by the University of Durham thinks a mysterious cold spot in the universe could offer evidence of a parallel universe. The cold spot could have resulted after our universe collided with another. Physicist Tom Shanks said, [...] "the cold spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse -- and billions of other universes may exist like our own." From the report via Inhabitat: "NASA first discovered the baffling cold spot in 2004. The cold spot is 1.8 billion light years across and, as you may have guessed, colder than what surrounds it in the universe. Scientists thought perhaps it was colder because it had 10,000 less galaxies than other regions of similar size. They even thought perhaps the cold spot was just a trick of the light. But now an international team of researchers think perhaps the cold spot could actually offer evidence for the concept of a multiverse. The Guardian explains an infinite number of universes make up a multiverse; each having its own reality different from ours. These scientists say they've ruled out the last-ditch optical illusion idea. Instead, they think our universe may have collided with another in what News.com.au described as something like a car crash; the impact could have pushed energy away from an area of space to result in the cold spot." The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Re: (Score:2)
In the good universe, both lost because the US have several viable parties there.
Re: (Score:2)
it could have been caused by monkeys flying out of my ass.................... just sayin
I would say, when a bunch of cosmologists come up with a potential explanation - even an extraordinary one - there is at least a chance they are able to argue for a causal connection and a theory, whereas your lame put-down clearly isn't even meant to meet the same standards.
Re: (Score:1)
With all due respect, the monkey-filled rectum scenario is at least as plausible as the submitted story.
Re: or (Score:1)
In the multiverse, there is actually a universe where monkeys are flying out of your butt.
Re: (Score:2)
Only in the same way that your car only gets crumbled up in a car crash with another car that is already crumbled up.
Or maybe ... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Right thermometer, wrong hole.
Blind Spot (Score:2)
This makes me think of the eye's 'blind spot', which is actually where the nerves pass through the retina. Perhaps the cold spot is where energy passes through our universe into another, although that would suggest more energy is flowing from this one to that one.
Re: (Score:2)
The size of the cold spot is hypothesized to be precisely as large as a noodly appendage. Coincidence?
And by cold spot... (Score:2)
You mean the water on mario's feet he uses to accumulates enough speed to perform the parallel universe traveling?