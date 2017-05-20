Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Space NASA Sci-Fi Science

Scientists Claim 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Offer Evidence of a Parallel Universe (inhabitat.com) 21

Posted by BeauHD from the galaxy-far-far-away dept.
New submitter LCooke writes: A international research team led by the University of Durham thinks a mysterious cold spot in the universe could offer evidence of a parallel universe. The cold spot could have resulted after our universe collided with another. Physicist Tom Shanks said, [...] "the cold spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse -- and billions of other universes may exist like our own." From the report via Inhabitat: "NASA first discovered the baffling cold spot in 2004. The cold spot is 1.8 billion light years across and, as you may have guessed, colder than what surrounds it in the universe. Scientists thought perhaps it was colder because it had 10,000 less galaxies than other regions of similar size. They even thought perhaps the cold spot was just a trick of the light. But now an international team of researchers think perhaps the cold spot could actually offer evidence for the concept of a multiverse. The Guardian explains an infinite number of universes make up a multiverse; each having its own reality different from ours. These scientists say they've ruled out the last-ditch optical illusion idea. Instead, they think our universe may have collided with another in what News.com.au described as something like a car crash; the impact could have pushed energy away from an area of space to result in the cold spot." The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Scientists Claim 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Offer Evidence of a Parallel Universe More | Reply

Scientists Claim 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Offer Evidence of a Parallel Universe

Comments Filter:
  • they used the wrong kind of thermometer.

  • This makes me think of the eye's 'blind spot', which is actually where the nerves pass through the retina. Perhaps the cold spot is where energy passes through our universe into another, although that would suggest more energy is flowing from this one to that one.

  • You mean the water on mario's feet he uses to accumulates enough speed to perform the parallel universe traveling?

Slashdot Top Deals

Genius is ten percent inspiration and fifty percent capital gains.

Close