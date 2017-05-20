Scientists Claim 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Offer Evidence of a Parallel Universe (inhabitat.com) 109
New submitter LCooke writes: A international research team led by the University of Durham thinks a mysterious cold spot in the universe could offer evidence of a parallel universe. The cold spot could have resulted after our universe collided with another. Physicist Tom Shanks said, [...] "the cold spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse -- and billions of other universes may exist like our own." From the report via Inhabitat: "NASA first discovered the baffling cold spot in 2004. The cold spot is 1.8 billion light years across and, as you may have guessed, colder than what surrounds it in the universe. Scientists thought perhaps it was colder because it had 10,000 less galaxies than other regions of similar size. They even thought perhaps the cold spot was just a trick of the light. But now an international team of researchers think perhaps the cold spot could actually offer evidence for the concept of a multiverse. The Guardian explains an infinite number of universes make up a multiverse; each having its own reality different from ours. These scientists say they've ruled out the last-ditch optical illusion idea. Instead, they think our universe may have collided with another in what News.com.au described as something like a car crash; the impact could have pushed energy away from an area of space to result in the cold spot." The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
it could have been caused by monkeys flying out of my ass.................... just sayin
I would say, when a bunch of cosmologists come up with a potential explanation - even an extraordinary one - there is at least a chance they are able to argue for a causal connection and a theory, whereas your lame put-down clearly isn't even meant to meet the same standards.
With all due respect, the monkey-filled rectum scenario is at least as plausible as the submitted story.
While that is a perfectly reasonable explanation, and there are even certain ways it may be correct, but the issue is that the cold spot isn't actually at the edge of the visible universe.
The cold spot begins roughly 6 billion light years away from us, and extends to roughly 10 billion light years away.
That leaves roughly 3.5 billion light years of space "behind" it before reaching the edge of our visible universe.
It also doesn't appear to be a sphere of temp difference either, as from our vantage point it only extends about 1 billion light years across at its widest points.
Also of note, while our view from Earth outwards is fairly spherical for the most part, using the term "depth" or "distance away" can become confusing if simplified to the point of ignoring the measurements and math behind what we are actually observing.
The distance is measured as an amount of red shift, not what would be considered travel time.
The temperature of the cold spot is only being compared with the mean temperature of the other areas of space at the same measured red shift.
If you exclude the cold spot for a moment, the mean temperature of any other point of space we can observe at the same red shift amount is just under 20 micro-kelvin.
Including the cold spot again, it differs from the mean temperature by 70 to 140 micro-kelvin.
No where else in space at this red shift has a difference in temperature even close to 4-8 times colder.
Thus it is perfectly reasonable to consider this spot an anomaly.
Back to the postulation you made, like I mentioned you could still actually be correct.
From our point of view the edge of the visible universe is 13.5 billion light years away, which contains the cold spot and roughly 3.5 billion light years more space "behind" it.
But from the point of view of the cold spot itself, being roughly 4 billion light years in size along one particular axis, the cold spots visible universe extends 9.5 billion light years away from it, which is very roughly 20 billion light years away from us, far past our visible universe.
So it is quite possible for something Else to be going on in space basically on the other side of the cold spot, past where it is possible for us to observe, but close enough to the cold spot to cause an effect on it.
Sadly once we leave "theoretical science" and come back to "science", both of the explanations (actually most any explanation) is not within the realm of testable/verifiable observation.
Given a multiverse explanation, we likely can never know if that is the case.
Given your explanation, we certainly can't know now if that's the case, and we would need to still be around in 20+ billion years to do so.
(Which technically means it's safe to say "humanity" will never know. Whatever our decedents call themselves at that time, assuming they exist, may know, but it won't be humanity)
The odds of such a spot forming randomly by chance are embarrassingly tiny.
(On the other hand, it seems the odds of intelligent life emerging at random chance are similarly tiny too, and we know that happened at least once!)
So it would be very nice to at least rule that possibility out first, before worrying about an explanation on what caused it.
But both the resolution of our observations, and the detail level of our simulations, are so poor still that we can't rule out chance yet. Some even argue it wouldn't be possibly, so there is no "yet".
the cold spots visible universe extends 9.5 billion light years away from it, which is very roughly 20 billion light years away from us, far past our visible universe.
If this universe emerged from a singularity and expanded at no more than the speed of light, than the observable universe by extents of light reach is the entire universe. How would a far away area get light from further away unless the universe expanded faster than light?
Your "if" evaluates to false. The (very) early universe expanded far faster than the speed of light. This is possible because it was spacetime itself expanding FTL, not something trying to travel through it.
(On the other hand, it seems the odds of intelligent life emerging at random chance are similarly tiny too, and we know that happened at least once!)
[citation needed]
I haven't seen any evidence for it. Maybe I'm just hanging out on the wrong sites.
There seems to be an understanding and knowledge barrier. Your facts are incorrect from your second sentence. After that was not worth reading
And in a parallel universe, it may even be the most logical one. Just like, in most parallel universes, Donald Trump is not president. Unfortunately, in the "infinite worlds" scenario, it's guaranteed that anything that could happen, would happen in at least one universe. We just happen to be in "that" universe - the one with the planet that intelligent life avoids at all cost.
I fail to see what renders "another bubble universe" substantially less constrainable of a concept for explaining the unexplained vs. "god" or "aliens".
Personally I'm quite happy with my odds of going through life blindly labeling anyone who goes to the multiverse well to explain something they don't understand a fool. You could call me a short sighted buffoon and I could of course one day end up being wrong...
Only problem I can't seem to bring myself to give a flying ***** anymore than I care to entertain
I disagree. The monkey theory is based in reality because it's occurring within our universe. When you talk about things outside our universe you're in the realm of religion.
Bullshit. Nobody is asking you to take it on faith or belief based on a "textus receptus." We may some day be able, at least in theory, to put it to the test, same as we tested other theories, like the existence of bacteria, the failure of the accepted view of spontaneous transformation of meat into maggots, moons around other planets, or even, one day, intelligent life on Earth.
Your backhanded appeal to religion shows a lack of both imagination and curiosity, two essential ingredients for the advancement
why were you modded down for this? wtf do people have no common sense? "we dont know how it works, but it doesnt work like that"
So (Score:2)
In the multiverse, there is actually a universe where monkeys are flying out of your butt.
Only in the same way that your car only gets crumbled up in a car crash with another car that is already crumbled up.
Or maybe ... (Score:1)
Right thermometer, wrong hole.
There is no wrong hole, just happy accidents.
or maybe the inhabitants over there just did not pay their electricity bill
....
Because most empty space is really cold, and while this may be large percentages colder it's still more or less the same compared to planets and stars.
Blind Spot (Score:1)
This makes me think of the eye's 'blind spot', which is actually where the nerves pass through the retina. Perhaps the cold spot is where energy passes through our universe into another, although that would suggest more energy is flowing from this one to that one.
This makes me think of the eye's 'blind spot',
Strange . . . this makes me think of the universe's G-spot.
Which, if it really is cold, would explain a lot of things that are wrong with the universe.
. . . and makes it even more incredible that a bunch of geeky scientists were able to find it at all!
The fact that they found it, means that its obviously not the universe's g-spot.
Re: (Score:2)
cold spot = center of the universe. If everything expanded from there, would anything be left there?
The size of the cold spot is hypothesized to be precisely as large as a noodly appendage. Coincidence?
The real explaination is much, much simpler.
The North Pole is melting due to global warming, and consequently Santa moved his house to a different galaxy, cooling it down in the process.
You can totally tell that Santa is an alien btw, because all his offspring are little green men with big eyes and pointy ears...
And by cold spot... (Score:2)
You mean the water on mario's feet he uses to accumulates enough speed to perform the parallel universe traveling?
Meh. (Score:2)
It's just the Roseanne Barr black hole decloaking for her new show.
