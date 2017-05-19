Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Without Action on Antibiotics, Medicine Will Return To the Dark Ages'

Posted by msmash
Four years ago professor Sally Davies, England's chief medical officer, gave the world a sombre warning of the growing threat posed by bacteria evolving resistance to life-saving antibiotics. If this were left unaddressed, she argued, it would lead to the erosion of modern medicine as we know it. Doctors and scientists had long warned of the problem, but few outside medicine were taking real heed. Consumption of antibiotics rose 36% between 2000 and 2010, writes Ed Whiting, director of policy and chief of staff at Wellcome, a biomedical research charity based in London. He notes that much of the progress in the field is yet to be made: We urgently need new antibiotics. No new classes of antibiotics have been approved since the early 1980s. Between 1940 and 1962 about 20 classes were produced, but industry backing has decreased significantly since that golden age. The pipeline of new treatments is all but dry, the void fast exploited by resistant bacteria. A concerning number are now resistant to drugs reserved as the last line of defence, and the most vulnerable are in greatest danger -- the young, old and critically ill. Blood infections caused by drug-resistant microbes kill more than 200,000 newborn babies each year. The reason for the lack of interest from the pharmaceutical industry is simple: the economics don't add up. Developing new antibiotics is scientifically challenging, time-consuming and costly. The medicines we so badly need cannot be allowed to be sold in volume; they must be conserved for real need, with fair access guaranteed. This limits their retail value. Many early-stage projects will fail, making them a risky bet. Even those that are successful will take at least a decade to produce medicines that are safe for human use.

  • help the POTUS to understand this!!!!

    • I can see literally nothing wrong with giving him Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Auerus.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by x0ra ( 1249540 )
        Thank you to show us the the true face of "the progressive left": assassins and murderers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by no-body ( 127863 )

        I can see literally nothing wrong with giving him Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Auerus.

        I think non-resistant 3,4,5-trimethoxyphenethylamine would be more helpful...

  • My dad has an infection in his arm which is only being moderately helped by intravenous Cipro and Vancomycin. They've sent a culture to Mayo to see if they can find a better treatment option but at this point I'm more than a little concerned. This stuff is already happening. They really need to get their heads out of the sand.

    • The worst part is, if a new antibiotics is discovered, it might help you right now, but after a couple of year, because of over use(*), the bacteria will eventually evolve some resistance against it. So the next patient with the same kind of infection will be again in the same situation...

      Maybe time to dust off alternative therapies, like phage therapy [wikipedia.org] ? (**)
      Cue in citation of your favorite strategist (Churchill, Sun-Tzu, Machiavelli, etc.) commenting about the millennia-old proverb that the enemy of your e

  • Markets... (Score:4, Informative)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Friday May 19, 2017 @02:08PM (#54449939)

    Oh... you mean markets cannot solve every problem on the planet?

    Maybe if we spent a bunch of government grant money on the problem we could make it better?

    Naw... the market always works... right? It's not like penicillin was discovered at St Mary's Hospital using government money.

    Wait.... It was.

    • Re:Markets... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by interkin3tic ( 1469267 ) on Friday May 19, 2017 @02:19PM (#54450031)
      We could take a huge chunk of the threat out by intelligently regulating antibiotic use in farm animals. [scientificamerican.com] But I've been accused of being an evil socialist elitist bent on destroying all american jobs. Why do I hate jobs and love big government so much? Why can't I just accept that jobs heal all sickness, we don't need laws, just jobs jobs jobs jobs?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oh... you mean markets cannot solve every problem on the planet?

      No one claims this. We all know some problems are not solvable at all.

      Maybe if we spent a bunch of government grant money on the problem we could make it better?

      Naw... the market always works... right? It's not like penicillin was discovered at St Mary's Hospital using government money.

      Wait.... It was.

      You are arguing against a position no actual person holds. Grow up.

    • If you think about it, the microbiological market is sorting this out.

      The microorganisms are allowed to fully develop without any government interference or constraints. Market forces at work :) It is an upside for microorganisms, but the downside is that we can never go to the hospital or have elective surgery without risk of being consumed by microbiological market forces.

      What we really need are living antibiotics that evolve with the microorganisms. Bacteriophages [wikipedia.org] seem like a good weapon of choice.

  • This is why... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... you don't (solely) rely on commercial companies to do your medical research for you.

    It's why you fund academia to do the research and why government agencies do have a place in medicine. That model fits this problem much better than simple commerce.

  • We still know about germ theory, so we would still be sterilizing scalpels and tongs with heat or alcohol or whatever. And we have xray machines and anesthesia and all that other good stuff, so it's still gonna be way better than medicine in the dark ages.

    Making new stronger antibiotics is only a temporary solution, bacteria will probably develop resistance to that too.

    What's probably gonna happen is that surgery will become risky and very expensive. Everything in the surgery room will need to be sterilized

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Punko ( 784684 )
      And we'd see the first reductions in life expectancy once these resistant bugs become widespread. Its not that we'd return to the Dark Ages, but lifespans would be reduced to the levels currently seen in sub-Saharan Africa.

      • lifespans would be reduced to the levels currently seen in sub-Saharan Africa.

        Nah. What was the life expectancy in the USA in the 1920's? I'll bet it was well over 60. Life wasn't all that terrible back in the day when people were driving around in Ford Model T's.

  • Profit (Score:2, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 )
    new antibiotics aren't going to be profitable. For one thing the drug companies make plenty on the existing ones. For another they're too essential for life, so they're prone to price controls. We could make them profitable enough but only by allowing business practices similar to what Epipen's Pharma Bro did.

    This is what "Austerity" and rampant non-stop tax cuts gets you. This is something the government needs to step in and do. The days of one bright guy with a petri dish making a major breakthrough a

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." The nine most terrifying words you'll ever hear.

  • and it keeps getting worse. (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Friday May 19, 2017 @02:18PM (#54450025) Homepage
    fun fact: many of these antibiotics are developed through public private partnership with your local schools and universities under nondisclosure agreements which prevent any of the research from being made public. these NDAs often have expiration dates as far far as 80 years into the future.

    the fact remains that if and when the cloistered elite need access to lifesaving medicine en-masse, these drugs will be quickly made available. If the cure for Hepatitis C was any indication, you'll certainly gain access to these advanced new antibiotics as well...at $30,000 a bottle.
  • Whenever I read a statistic like Consumption of antibiotics rose 36% between 2000 and 2010 I wonder what they had to do to boil it all down to one number. For all I know this is accounted for mostly by a single drug being administered to farm animals ? It sounds like a shocking number but it means very little to me. Even a little more information would have been really helpful and help me feel like it wasn't a statistic created for wanton shock value.

  • First, get antibiotics out of agriculture, where they're given _all_ _the_ _time_ as a preventative measure. Stupid.

    Second, why exactly should access be "fair"? TFA complains on moment that there's no economic incentive, and then promptly demands fairness. Get real. Life isn't fair. But what the rich can buy today will be available to the rest of us tomorrow.

