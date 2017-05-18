Humans Accidentally Made a Space Cocoon For Ourselves Out of Radio Waves (vice.com) 2
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard article: Humans have accidentally created a protective bubble around Earth by using very low frequency (VLF) radio transmissions to contact submarines in the ocean. It sounds nuts, but according to recent research published in Space Science Reviews, underwater communication through VLF channels has an outer space dimension. This video explainer, released by NASA on Wednesday, visualizes how radio waves wafting into space interact with the particles surrounding Earth, and influence their motion. Satellites in certain high-altitude orbits, such as NASA's particle-watching Van Allen Probes, have observed these VLF ripples creating an 'impenetrable boundary,' a phrase coined by study co-author Dan Baker, director of the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. This doesn't mean impenetrable to spacecraft or asteroids, per se, but rather to potentially harmful particle showers created by turbulent space weather.
Interesting... (Score:2)
So there is this "space blanket", but...
This doesn't mean impenetrable to spacecraft or asteroids, per se
Does it or does it not inrefear with spacecraft or asteroids? If not than what does it interfear with? Anything? Space whales? Potentially?
but rather to potentially harmful particle showers created by turbulent space weather.
Well, does it or does it not? From the very minimal Vice "article":
Next, scientists are figuring out whether the VLF bubble can be used to purify the near-Earth environment from charged particles, which would make humanity a little safer. Well done, random radio-induced space cocoon.
OK, so this is all just wild speculation, and there is no real evidence to suggest this "space blanket" interfears with anything. But for sure if it doeas, we will find out because certinly that can be "weaponized".